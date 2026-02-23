KSR Show, 2/23: Breaking down UK's loss to Auburn and more
Though Matt Jones broke it down well on the postgame show, there’s plenty more to say about Kentucky’s loss at Auburn over the weekend. The guys will start there today on Monday’s live edition of KSR, with takeaways from UK’s collapse on the Plains and the bizarre postgame comments that followed.
Other things will be discussed, too, like what’s ahead for Mark Pope’s team with March Madness around the corner, as well as topics beyond UK Basketball.
You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.
