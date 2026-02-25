KSR Show, 2/25: Live from KSBar after a W

Big Blue Nation is smiling again after Mark Pope’s Wildcats snapped out of a losing streak to win in Columbia. The Wildcats fought off an early flurry of 3s in the Storm to take a seven-point halftime lead, lose it briefly in the second, then pull away to win in the end.

The next day, KSR is at KSBar and Grille to recap the game and more. The crew is live on the air from 10 a.m. to noon with favorite moments from the win and what it means for Kentucky moving forward.

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.