KSR Show, 2/3: Live from Louisville before flights out west
Half of the KSR crew heads to San Francisco today for Super Bowl coverage. Before the flight leaves the Bluegrass, there’s one more KSR show from home this week, live from the Louisville studio. On the show, the guys will say goodbye to Ryan Lemond and Shannon The Dude, plus more conversations about the Wildcats before they return home to Rupp Arena tomorrow night.
Want to be heard on the program? You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners also have fun discussing the show on KSBoard.
Listen to KSR online
|MARKET
|CALL LETTERS
|DIAL
|TIME
|Ashland
|WCMI
|93.3 FM T
|LIVE
|Ashland
|WCMI
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Benton
|WCBL
|1290 AM
|LIVE
|Bowling Green
|WKCT
|930 AM
|LIVE
|Bowling Green
|WKCT
|104.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Campbellsville
|WTCO
|1450 AM
|LIVE
|Columbia
|WAIN
|1270 AM
|LIVE
|Cynthiana
|WCYN
|102.3 FM
|LIVE
|Danville
|WHIR
|1230 AM
|LIVE
|Elizabethtown
|WIEL
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|Elizabethtown
|WIEL
|106.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Henderson/Evansville
|WREF
|97.7 FM
|LIVE
|Glasgow
|WCLU
|1490 AM
|LIVE
|Grayson
|WGOH
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Grayson
|WGOH
|100.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Greenup/Ashland
|WLGC
|105.7 FM
|LIVE
|Harlan
|WTUK
|105.1 FM
|LIVE
|Hopkinsville
|WHOP
|1230 AM
|LIVE
|Hopkinsville
|WHOP
|95.3 FM T
|LIVE
|Irvine
|WIRV
|1550 AM
|LIVE
|Jamestown
|WJKY
|1060 AM
|LIVE
|Lancaster
|WZXI
|1280 AM
|5-7 PM
|Lancaster/Stanford
|WZXI
|95.5 FM T
|5-7 PM
|Leitchfield
|WMTL
|870 AM
|10A-12N CST
|Lexington
|WLAP
|630 AM
|LIVE
|London
|WFTG
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|London
|WFTG
|106.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Louisville
|WKRD
|790 AM
|LIVE
|Madisonville
|WFMW
|730 AM
|LIVE
|Madisonville
|WFMW
|94.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Manchester
|WXXL
|1450 AM
|LIVE
|Maysville
|WFTM
|1240 AM
|LIVE
|McKee-Booneville
|Peoples Rural Telephone
|Cable TV Channel 209
|LIVE
|Monticello
|WKYM
|101.7 FM
|LIVE
|Morganfield
|WUCO
|1550 AM
|LIVE
|Morganfield
|WUCO
|98.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Murray
|WNBS
|1340 AM
|LIVE
|Owensboro
|WLME
|102.7 FM
|LIVE
|Paducah
|WPAD
|1560 AM
|LIVE
|Paducah
|WPAD
|99.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Paintsville
|WKYH
|600 AM
|LIVE
|Pikeville
|WLSI
|900 AM
|LIVE
|Pikeville
|WLSI
|95.9 FM T
|LIVE
|Prestonsburg
|WPRT
|960 AM
|LIVE
|Prestonsburg
|WPRT
|104.5 FM T
|LIVE
|Somerset
|WSFC
|1240 AM
|LIVE
|Whitesburg
|WTCW
|920 AM
|LIVE
|Whitesburg
|WTCW
|95.1 FM T
|LIVE
|Whitley City
|WHAY
|98.3 FM
|LIVE
|Williamson, WV
|WBTH
|1400 AM
|LIVE
|Williamson, WV
|WBTH
|102.5 FM T
|LIVE
|50 Radio Affiliates
37 Markets
1 TV/Cable Affiliate
*Affiliates subject to change without notice
