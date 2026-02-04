KSR Show, 2/4: Live from San Francisco to lead off game day in Lexington
Kentucky returns home tonight to host Oklahoma, the last-place team in the SEC. Mark Pope’s Wildcats are eager for a heat check, riding the momentum and excitement from last Saturday’s win in Fayetteville. Let’s hope their hot hands stay hot.
On game day morning, KSR is live from 10 a.m. to noon to preview the next SEC game on the schedule. However, the show will broadcast from San Francisco, with a very early-morning preview of the action and stories from the first few hours on the West Coast. Tune in from 10 a.m. to noon ET.
Want to be heard on the program? You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners also have fun discussing the show on KSBoard.
