KSR Show, 2/5: Live from San Francisco and the Super Bowl

It’s an early morning for the KSR crew in California, where they’re live from Billy R (you serious) Sports’ hotel room in San Francisco. With stories from Day 1 on Super Bowl’s radio row and a Kentucky basketball win to discuss, there will be plenty to say. Probably not even enough time. Still, tune in from 10 a.m. to noon ET.

As always, you can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners also have fun discussing the show on KSBoard.