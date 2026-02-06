KSR Show, 2/6: One more show from San Francisco

KSR’s fun at the Super Bowl continues, this time with KSR’s morning show live from Radio Row. (It was an early wakeup.) Today, the gang will recap their second day and the night that followed, plus updates on the latest happenings around Big Blue Nation and beyond.

Got questions for the group? They can be Kentucky or Super Bowl-related. If so, call the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.