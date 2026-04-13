KSR Show, 4/13: Tyran Stokes and Robert Wright III Day

Good morning, friends, and welcome to the Monday edition of Kentucky Sports Radio. Today is a busy one, quite possibly the most important of Mark Pope’s tenure in Lexington so far, as Tyran Stokes and Robert Wright III visit Kentucky. Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Shannon the Dude will break it all down, from the excitement in Lexington to some behind-the-scenes rumblings and the impact this could have on the rest of the staff’s targets in the transfer portal. On the football side, things are cooking too, Will Stein landing the No. 2 QB in the country, Jake Nawrot.

They’ll also recap their weekends, including Matt’s trip to the Zach Bryan/Kings of Leon concert in Louisville on Saturday and the Masters. Does Rory’s win mean we’ve got a Rory Franklin joining the KSR family, or are Drew and Abby still on baby watch?

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.