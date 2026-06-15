KSR Show, 6/15: Field of 68 tips off Guest Host Week

Matt Jones and the KSR radio crew are off this week, but don’t you worry; there is plenty of entertainment on the way. Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68 tip off Guest Host Week, meaning you’ve got two hours of Kentucky Basketball talk headed your way.

Tune in to hear Jeff and Rob’s thoughts on Mark Pope’s third Kentucky team, how the addition of Milan Momcilovic raises its ceiling, and any concerns they may have. How does this team stack up against the rest of the SEC and college basketball? I’m sure they’ll tell us.

Here is the rest of this week’s guest host schedule:

Monday : Field of 68 (Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman)

: Field of 68 (Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman) Tuesday : Pardon My Take

: Pardon My Take Wednesday : Arc 360 Podcast (AJ Stewart and Perry Stevenson)

: Arc 360 Podcast (AJ Stewart and Perry Stevenson) Thursday: Maggie Davis of BBN Tonight

You can join the conversation by phone on the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop phone line at (859) 280-2287, or text Matt Jones directly at (772) 774-5254. Listeners have fun discussing the show on KSBoard, too.