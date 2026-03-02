KSR Sources: Jayden Quaintance is working toward a return for Kentucky

It appeared as though Jayden Quaintance had played his last game at Kentucky when Mark Pope said he was in ‘full shutdown in terms of his on-court work‘ in late January and followed that up by saying ‘I don’t know how optimistic I am’ about the sophomore forward getting back to full strength in time for the end of the season, that update coming in late February, seemingly trending in the wrong direction after last suiting up on Jan. 7.

“He’s making great progress, but with a guy as explosive as he is, we have to be — he’s got to be 100 percent ready, so we’re working slowly but positively,” Pope said on Feb. 19.

Going into the final week of the regular season, though, Quaintance could be on the cusp of good news that would potentially put him back on the floor in time for Kentucky’s postseason run, sources tell KSR.

The 6-10, 255-pound forward has a strength test in the coming days that could get him cleared with his swelling under control and growing optimism surrounding his status. The training staff has gotten his knee to a good place and they have some backup options to try that could help expedite his return. While there are still significant benchmarks left to clear, there is a push for the potential lottery pick to suit up in the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to his shutdown, Quaintance averaged 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per contest across four games as a Wildcat. His debut vs. No. 22 St. John’s helped give Kentucky its first signature win of the season, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes in the 78-66 victory.

The potential lottery pick’s father shared his own update on Quaintance over the weekend, responding to fans on social media criticizing their handling of his injury and lingering absence.

“Yall just push any narrative and run with,” Haminn Quaintance wrote. “We fought against staff to come back the st Johns game early with only 1 full practice under his belt in a year fought for full minutes not being restricted to 7 against Bellarmine and being able to play his game without the handcuffs on. He had some swelling and was pulled by uk medical staff he has being doing everything to get it out. He dont go out. dont hang out.

“All he do is ice and rehab 24/7 he is just now getting it out. So whatever frustration u think u got from him not playing u can multiply that by a thousand for him.”

Could that around-the-clock ice and rehab lead to a return to help with Kentucky’s run in March Madness? The door has been cracked open.

