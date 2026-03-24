KSR Sources: Kentucky hires Keegan Brown as Associate Director of Player Development

Mark Pope has hired Keegan Brown as Kentucky’s Associate Director of Player Development, KSR has learned.

Brown, who most recently served as the head video coordinator of the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate, was previously on Pope’s staff at BYU for five seasons. He started as a video coordinator and transitioned into a director of video and strategy role before eventually becoming director of player personnel. His responsibilities in Provo were to oversee video, analytics, in-game strategy, NIL cap management, the transfer portal, player development and scouting coordination.

Kentucky posted the job in the first week of the month with an application deadline of March 13. Going into the SEC Tournament, Pope shed light on the ‘back-office’ position and what he was looking for in the ‘really important’ role for the Wildcats.

“Somebody that can model for us 24/7. They can do salary cap models, they can do win share models, they can do comparison research in terms of us trying to get as deep into the details of managing this spring’s roster construction as we can,” he said. “It’s really important to have somebody that, literally 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is going to be just war gaming and modeling over and over and over again. We’re excited to have that position. It’s really going to help us as a staff [to] collect information.”

At the time, he said Kentucky had some ‘elite-level applicants’ that he felt would fill the ‘niche position perfectly.’ Brown quickly emerged as a likely candidate to join Pope’s staff in some capacity, but there had not been confirmation on the specific role and title, whether as the Associate Director of Player Development or something else.

Now, it’s official, KSR can confirm — but it won’t be the last move Pope makes this offseason.

“With the changing dynamics, this is not the final piece that we’ll add,” he said earlier this month. “This is a piece that’s going to make a big difference for us in our information gathering and our analysis of data. It’s going to be massively important for us to make the best educated guesses that we can.”

Those additional hires will be made in the coming weeks, the Kentucky head coach confirmed Monday.

“We could have some closure on some things quickly, but I can’t really talk in detail about anything until it gets through the whole HR process,” Pope said during his final radio show of the season. “We’re going through a little bit of a hiring process that will be ongoing — probably for the next six weeks.”

As we wait for those next dominoes to fall, Keegan Brown’s move to Lexington is official.