KSR Staff Predictions: Kentucky vs. Auburn

Kentucky heads back on the road to play Auburn this weekend, the last Saturday away from home for the Wildcats in the regular season. Both teams need a win: Auburn, riding a five-game losing streak, and Kentucky, trying to stop the bleeding after back-to-back conference losses.

The oddsmakers in the desert made Auburn the slight betting favorite in the matchup. KenPom projects a slight Tigers’ edge, too, predicting an 81-78 finish with Auburn on top.

Here at KSR, the staff has its own thoughts on the game. Read our predictions as we count down to Saturday night on the Plains.

Drew Franklin

I can’t remember a roller coaster season like this one. The Unpredictables should be the team’s official nickname. You know BBN loves team nicknames, and this team is as unpredictable as any. Still, we have to give our predictions here, and I think Kentucky will spin its fans around again with a solid performance at Auburn. Think of the quick turnaround from the Vandy loss to the Arkansas win, but without as high stakes. That’s my prediction. An impressive road win after disappointing everyone earlier in the week. I’ll say Otega Oweh is the game’s MVP. A real stretch of a guess, right? He’ll score 23, helped out by Mo Dioubate and Brandon Garrison in supporting roles. Watch for a Garrison BTA celebration if this holds true.

Score: Kentucky 79, Auburn 76

Tyler Thompson

I’m at the point with these predictions where all I’ve got is a shrug emoji. As Drew said, you never know what to expect from this team on a given night. If we’re following the very loose pattern of this season, Kentucky is due for a win. Not only does this team have a knack for responding when you least expect it, but the Cats also haven’t lost three games in a row in the Mark Pope era, or since the COVID season.

That said, the challenge on the Plains is daunting. Auburn has lost five in a row in Steven Pearl’s first season as head coach and will be just as, if not more, desperate for a win. The Tigers are trending toward the NCAA Tournament bubble due to their inconsistent play. They have big wins (vs. Arkansas, at Florida) and their losses aren’t all that bad, seven of the 12 to teams that were ranked at the time. Does Neville Arena still get rowdy? The Tigers have lost three games there this season. If the crowd shows up, it could play to the Tigers’ advantage.

After Tuesday night’s disappointing loss, it’s very easy to talk yourself into another one, especially on the road; however, I’ll go with the Cats. Hopefully, they’re eager to prove they’re better than the team that let go of the rope at home. Auburn’s defense isn’t good. Kentucky’s big three (Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, Collin Chandler) should all score in double digits. The Cats will need at least one supporting cast member to step up. I’ll go with Malachi Moreno after a quiet game vs. Georgia.

Score: Kentucky 80, Auburn 76

Nick Roush

Kentucky probably doesn’t have the most talented player in this matchup, but there’s just something about this team. They are liable to throw in a clunker, but they seem to be at their best when their backs are against the wall. That will certainly be the case at Neville Arena on Saturday.

Auburn is desperate to end its five-game losing streak, and a big game from Keyshawn Hall could do the trick. The athletic forward is a tough matchup for anyone, especially Kentucky. The key for the Cats is inside. Andrija Jelavic has been inconsistent. Malachi Moreno has been better than advertised, and they’ll need him to be even better on Saturday. Brandon Garrison is a wild card that could go wild against a team that embarrassed them a year ago.

If Kentucky wins, the bigs will set the tone, but need Captain Clutch to come up big once again. Collin Chandler is hot. Feed the hot hand and escape with a win.

Score: Kentucky 83, Auburn 80

Adam Luckett

The first of numerous toss-ups over the final five games has arrived for Kentucky. UK has not lost three consecutive games since 2020. Auburn has not lost six consecutive games in a year since Bruce Pearl’s second season on the Plains in 2016. Something has to give on Saturday night.

Auburn ranks sub-100 on defense and is last in the SEC in three-point field goal percentage defense (40%). Teams do not struggle to create open threes. Kentucky leads the SEC in three-point field goal percentage (36.7%) during conference games and currently ranks No. 114 nationally in three-point percentage (35.1%) over the entire season. UK needs to make this advantage count because the Cats could have some struggles on the other end.

The Tigers have a top-10 offense that ranks top-10 in offensive rebound percentage and No. 5 overall in foul rate. Sound familiar? It should. This team has a Florida and Tennessee offensive profile. The Tigers play at a pace similar to the Vols with most games staying under 70 possessions. Kentucky has struggled to keep these type of teams off the offensive glass. That will likely remain the case on Saturday. UK’s second and third shot defense must be on point. There will be some long defensive trips in this game.

This contest comes down to Kentucky’s three-point shooting and Auburn’s second chance points. Auburn must slow down UK from three. UK must limit Auburn’s second chance efficiency. Whoever wins these battles will have the advantage.

We know Auburn will offensive rebound. They do it every game. We also know that Kentucky has been a streaky shooting team. The Cats have shot over 40 percent from three in four of the five games since the Vanderbilt loss. They are due for some shotmaking regression and are fresh off ruining two good shooting games against Florida and Georgia where Pope’s offense made a combined 21 threes.

Kentucky’s three-point shooting hits a lull in a gym where they don’t typically shoot it great. UK will not be able to go toe-to-toe with Auburn on twos and free throws. The Tigers win the shot volume battle because of the glass and give a spirited effort with their backs against the wall.

A close game throughout ends with Auburn getting some offensive big rebounds late to extend possessions and protect the lead in crunch time.

Score: Auburn 78, Kentucky 73

Zack Geoghegan

Kentucky is the top-ranked three-point shooting team (36.7 percent) in SEC play. Auburn is the lowest-ranked team in SEC play at defending the three-point shot (40 percent). Making the Tigers pay for that weakness will be priority number one for the ‘Cats. Collin Chandler needs to stay hot from deep to help keep the floor open for his teammates. This feels like a good game for someone like Denzel Aberdeen or Andrija Jelavić to catch fire on the perimeter.

Priority number two should be slowing down Keyshawn Hall, who is shooting over 41 percent from long range in SEC play while getting to the free-throw line over nine times per outing. He’s a tough guard as a 6-foot-7 ball handler. Keeping him in the intermediate area (he’s just 44.9 percent on twos in SEC play) will be a goal for Kentucky. Hall had 29 points in his first game back after a two-game disciplinary absence.

Auburn is a weird team, maybe just as weird as Kentucky. They knocked off Florida in Gainesville by nine less than a month ago and then took down Texas at home the next time out. Since then, it’s been five straight losses, four of those coming against teams ranked among KenPom’s top 20. The 14-12 record might be a bit deceiving, considering they also have losses to Houston, Michigan, Arizona, and Purdue. But regardless, Kentucky gets hot from deep and sneaks out a big road win.

Score: Kentucky 86, Auburn 82

Jacob Polacheck

This is a must-win for Kentucky. I feel like I’ve said that before, but after losing to Georgia at home, this team needs a shot in the arm to firmly cement itself as an NCAA Tournament team. Collin Chandler and Otega Oweh are playing great basketball of late, which gives me some confidence that Kentucky can rebound from the last game.

Kentucky will have to slow down Keyshawn Hall and Tahaad Pettiford, but if they manage that, they’ll be in a good position to steal one on the road. Expectations have been raised for Malachi Moreno throughout the course of this season, and I’m predicting a big game from the freshman center. It’s a desperate Auburn team on a five-game losing streak, but Kentucky isn’t exactly super comfortable either right now.

Score: Kentucky 86, Auburn 78

Jack Pilgrim

Goodness, I have no idea what to think going into this one. Auburn has lost five straight, but you don’t win at Florida and beat the likes of Arkansas, St. John’s and NC State if you stink. And you can hardly fault them for this recent streak, considering four of the five losses came at Tennessee, vs. Alabama and Vanderbilt, then again at Arkansas — all four inside the top 20 of the NET. Fault the Tigers for losing a Quad 2 at Mississippi State, giving up 91 points to the 13-loss Bulldogs, but what can you do when Josh Hubbard goes for 46 on 10-16 from three?

At the end of the day, if Kentucky treats Auburn like Georgia — who lost five of six entering the Rupp Arena matchup — the Wildcats will lose. They are in no place to overlook anybody at this point, certainly not a team still ranked No. 34 in the NET with the No. 30 scoring offense, No. 14 on the offensive glass, No. 2 in made and attempted free throws and No. 23 in turnover rate while sitting at No. 8 in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Keyshawn Hall and Tahaad Pettiford are top-tier individual talents while Kevin Overton and Keshawn Murphy are double-digit threats in their own right.

On paper, this is a spot for Kentucky’s first three-game losing streak of the season. The Wildcats head to The Plains as underdogs for a reason. This is where they perform at their best, though, and that’s why I’m blindly believing in their ability to get it done — famous last words, right?

Give me Malachi Moreno as game MVP with a size advantage in the frontcourt while Andrija Jelavic gets a bounce-back performance after struggling in back-to-back losses. The latter is taking on his former teammate, Filip Jovic, so he’ll certainly be amped up for this one. And the Cats need it.

UK makes the plays down the stretch and leaves Neville Arena with a tight win.

Score: Kentucky 84, Auburn 80

Parlour Pizza

Kentucky vs. Auburn: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes)

: ESPN (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 117 or 191

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

