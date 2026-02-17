KSR Staff Predictions: Kentucky vs. Georgia

Home again in Rupp Arena, Kentucky hosts Georgia in Game 26 on the schedule. It’s one of three remaining UK home games and the easiest of the bunch, as the Wildcats wind down the regular season in the hunt for the SEC’s double bye in Nashville.

Coached by former Florida head coach Mike White, the Dawgs were ranked in the Top 25 early in SEC play, but have lost five of their last six since a 5-2 start.

How will things play out when Cats and Dawgs meet in Lexington? The KSR staff has PARLOUR Pizza Predictions before the game tips off late Tuesday night.

Drew Franklin

There are no moral victories for Kentucky Basketball. All losses stink. That said, Saturday’s game at Florida only added to my enthusiasm for how the Wildcats have turned things around since the beginning of the year, even in defeat. Mark Pope has the guys playing at a high level with a short roster, and I believe they’ll continue to play well with a win over Georgia. The upcoming schedule looks brutal to end the year, so winning the last unranked home game of the season is critical to fighting for the SEC’s double bye and NCAA seeding.

Georgia’s shot-blocking will limit Otega Oweh’s looks at the rim, so I look to the Cats to rely on perimeter shooting. The backcourt of Oweh, Aberdeen, Chandler, and Johnson will combine to make 10 of them in a win.

Score: Kentucky 81, Georgia 76

Tyler Thompson

After starting the season on a roll, Georgia is spiraling in SEC play, losing five of the last six and trending toward the NCAA Tournament bubble. You know a good way to turn things around? Upsetting Kentucky at home. The Bulldogs got a big boost with the news that leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson will be available after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. If you’re looking for a frontrunner for “Opposing Player to go off in Rupp Arena,” it’s him.

On the flip side, Kentucky cannot lose this game. It’s one of the two easiest left on the schedule, along with next week’s trip to South Carolina. The Cats need to take care of business for SEC and NCAA Tournament seeding purposes. Coming off the loss at Florida, I think they will. The Gators held Otega Oweh to 4-14 from the floor, 0-3 from the three-point line. I think Oweh will respond in a big way, taking over the game in the second half to push Kentucky’s slim halftime lead into comfortable territory.

It won’t be pretty early on. Georgia is better than its recent slide indicates, and capable of putting points up in bunches; however, with the Rupp Arena crowd behind them for the third-to-last time this season, the Cats will protect home court before hitting the road this weekend.

Score: Kentucky 83, Georgia 75

Nick Roush

This feels pretty straightforward. Georgia ranks No. 289 in three-point shooting. The Dawgs are a high-scoring team because of their ability to offensive rebound (No. 31 nationally) and shoot twos at a high clip (58%).

If Kentucky can force errant threes and keep Somto Cyril and Co. from getting easy second-chance points, they should be able to take care of business. It’s a big game for Malachi Moreno and Mo Dioubate. After dealing with foul trouble in The Swamp, I got a feeling the freshman center is due for a quality performance against the Dawgs. A friendly whistle inside will also go a long way to keep Georgia at arm’s length.

Score: Kentucky 88, Georgia 79

Adam Luckett

Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena for a late-night Tuesday tip looking to bounce back after a road loss to Florida. The Wildcats once again lead the SEC in three-point field goal percentage (36.4%) in league games and have made some strides on defense as roles have been defined. Georgia is reeling but is playing a different style of ball under Mike White in 2026.

The Bulldogs rank in the top 10 nationally in adjusted tempo, shoot a ton of threes despite a bad percentage (31.7% | No. 289 nationally), hammer the offensive glass (No. 31 in offensive rebound rate), and force turnovers (No. 1 in conference games in turnover rate). Unfortunately, UGA is bad on the defensive glass and will give up a ton of open three-point attempts. This is a get right spot for the Kentucky offense.

UK should have a much easier time scoring in the paint and will get some open looks from three. Hit them and you could see a blowout. However, the Bulldogs do a good job of not fouling. If Kentucky is not hitting shots from the perimeter and struggling to finish around the rim, this game could get away from them.

Georgia does get guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (17.1 points per game on .419/.335/.776 shooting splits) back in the lineup and can score with just about anyone due to pace and ability to create second shots. This could be a track meet. Kentucky will be safe as long as they make their size advantage count and do some combination of hit threes/get second chance points well.

The tempo of the game will be something to watch closely. Georgia plays a style that can get away from them. Will Kentucky be able to take advantage or will they try to slow the game down? The Cats appear to have a noticeable advantage on offense and must take advantage.

Score: Kentucky 89, Georgia 79

Zack Geoghegan

These are the games Kentucky can’t afford to lose. Georgia is one of only two Quad 2 games remaining on the regular season schedule. A loss against a team like UGA can drop you a whole seed line. Meanwhile, a win tonight would keep the Wildcats firmly in the mix for the lauded SEC Tournament double-bye with just five more games to go before postseason play.

And I think the latter is much more likely to happen. Georgia is slipping at the worst time. Even before leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson missed two games due to injury, the Bulldogs had lost three of four, with the lone win coming over LSU. What UGA does well is force opponents into turnovers, chuck up a ton of threes, and attack the offensive glass. But they’re also inefficient and struggle to move the ball around. Kentucky has dealt with plenty of physical teams already this season, most of which are more talented than Georgia. They’ll be ready to handle the challenge.

This is a bounce-back opportunity for the ‘Cats after Saturday’s loss to Florida. Otega Oweh hits the 20-point mark once again as Kentucky cruises down the stretch.

Score: Kentucky 91, Georgia 81

Jacob Polacheck

Kentucky is coming off a loss to Florida, but this team has found a stride in the season. They’re facing a Georgia team faltering down the stretch. This is a game Kentucky can’t afford to overlook, given where things stand in the SEC.

I don’t expect Kentucky to overlook Georgia, especially coming off a loss to Florida. I’m going with Andrija Jelavic for game MVP. Since becoming a full-time starter for the past seven games, Jelavic has had his moments, but is yet to have his breakout game. I’m predicting that it comes on Tuesday. I’m expecting this game to be relatively close, but if Kentucky can avoid its usual first-half woes, Georgia should be a team they take care of.

Score: Kentucky 84, Georgia 77

Jack Pilgrim

Georgia gets back its leading scorer in Jeremiah Wilkinson, but prior to injury, the Bulldogs were still a 5-5 team in the SEC with Arkansas and Auburn at home being the lone top-60 NET wins in that stretch. Their 13-1 start included zero Quad 1 victories. They score a ton of points (No. 7 nationally), but aren’t very efficient (No. 102 in FG% and No. 298 in 3PT%) and give up a ton, too (No. 294). They’re very good on the offensive glass (No. 16), but bad on the other end (No. 82) and don’t win a ton of straight-up rebounding battles (No. 184 margin).

Mike White’s group is somewhere in the middle of what they appeared to be to begin the year and the current streak of losing five of six, but Kentucky is just better — assuming the shots fall and we don’t see any funny business from the Bulldogs. Contain them inside and let them fire up bricks with short possessions (No. 9 in pace) and there is a path to a double-digit win here for the Wildcats. It’s somewhere between the Texas and Oklahoma home matchups for me in terms of difficulty, games UK was supposed to win, but could have slipped up if it wasn’t careful. UGA can pull off the upset in Lexington, but only if the home team really shoots itself in the foot with focus or execution. Show up and that should be enough.

Otega Oweh struggled in this matchup a year ago (12 PTS, 3-13 FG) and he struggled in Gainesville over the weekend (13 PTS, 4-14 FG). He’s gonna want to respond with a big-time bounce-back game, and I believe he does it, scoring a season-high 25 points in a comfortable home win for the good guys to make it nine wins in 11 tries for the Cats.

Score: Kentucky 82, Georgia 70

No. Kentucky vs. Georgia: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Tuesday, 9:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, 9:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)

: ESPN (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 117 or 191

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

