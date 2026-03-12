KSR Staff Predictions: Kentucky vs. Missouri, SEC Tournament 2nd Round

Kentucky is back in action today for round two of the SEC Tournament. After Brandon Garrison and Co. led the Wildcats past 16-seed LSU 87-82 in Wednesday’s opener, they’ll return to Bridgestone Arena for an 11:30 a.m. CT tipoff time against 8-seed Missouri. It was a while ago now that Mizzou overcame an eight-point deficit down the stretch to beat UK at home — will revenge be on the brain for the ‘Cats today?

As we look ahead to game two in Nashville, the KSR crew has thoughts about the game and the Wildcats’ chances against the Missouri Tigers.

Read our predictions in the PARLOUR Pizza Predictions as we count down to another game at the SEC Tournament.

Jacob Polacheck

Let’s do this again, shall we? In the first matchup between Kentucky and Missouri, UK got out to a 66-58 lead with just under five minutes left. Then, Missouri went on a 15-2 run to close out the game and win. This time around, I’m predicting Kentucky to get revenge.

After Brandon Garrison’s MVP-caliber performance on Wednesday, I’ll pick a different player for MVP this time around. I’m predicting another double-digit scoring night from Collin Chandler, while Denzel Aberdeen and Otega Oweh keep up their consistency. The good vibes keep rolling for the Cats.

Score: Kentucky 88, Missouri 80

Tyler Thompson

Picking this Kentucky team to win two games in a row still feels like a gamble. The Cats took care of business vs. LSU, but it wasn’t exactly pretty, the Tigers staying too close for comfort. If not for Brandon Garrison’s big day, the Cats’ run in Nashville could have come to a very early end.

Thankfully, that did not happen. Being in the arena to see BG’s back-to-back threes and hear the pop from the faithful fans who came on a Wednesday morning was good for this writer’s soul. I wouldn’t say I’m confident that Kentucky beats Missouri today, but I feel better about it. The Tigers will be desperate, trying to play themselves off the NCAA Tournament bubble; the Cats better want it more.

This team has been nothing if inconsistent. Maybe it’s the hopium in me, but I’m picking Kentucky to advance after Wednesday’s feel-good win. Collin Chandler had some good moments (and bad) vs. LSU; at some point, he’s going to go nuclear to break out of this slump. I’m betting on today being the day.

Score: Kentucky 82, Missouri 78

Jack Pilgrim

Do you hear that sound? It’s the big blue mist spreading to Nashville and slowly filling up Bridgestone Arena from top to bottom after a Wednesday trial run — a good crowd for Session 1, Game 1, but not the ear-piercing environment that we’re used to at the SEC Tournament. That should come Thursday as the Wildcats seek revenge against a team it had dead in the water before choking in the final segment at Rupp Arena. It was one of the more disappointing performances of the season and certainly in conference play. Now, it’s time for some payback.

Mark Mitchell and Jayden Stone combined for 41 points in that 73-68 win for Mizzou. Otega Oweh was the only double-figure scorer for Kentucky at 20. It starts there, someone else needing to step up for the Wildcats to counter that one-two punch for the Tigers. Fortunately, that last matchup was before the permanent transition at starting point guard and Denzel Aberdeen’s explosion at the position. I trust him to step up, delivering with big shots and ball security the way he has for a couple of months now.

This one has the same script as Wednesday’s win over LSU, going back and forth through three quarters before making enough plays down the stretch to win somewhat comfortably. It won’t be enough to make fans put their life savings on the Kentucky ML against Florida on Friday, but it’s enough to keep on surviving and advancing. The Cats capitalize on Mizzou’s poor 3-point defense (No. 338 nationally) and the Tigers’ turnover struggles (-0.8 margin) to live to see another day.

Score: Kentucky 81, Missouri 75

Nick Roush

The Wednesday start will actually be an advantage for the Cats. They might not have had the juice before tip-off yesterday, but they’ll be ready to rip it against Missouri. The Cats have some momentum and revenge on their minds. They’ll get it, thanks to Collin Chandler. He was hunting shots on Wednesday, but they weren’t falling. They’re falling today in what will be an exciting afternoon at Bridgestone.

Score: Kentucky 83, Missouri 75

Zack Geoghegan

Kentucky’s defense against LSU scares me going into today’s games. LSU scored 82 points and shot 50 percent from the field despite a 5-20 mark from deep. Missouri isn’t some offensive juggernaut, but neither was LSU. Points in the paint came far too easily for LSU, and Max Mackinnon went off for 28 points on 11-17 shooting. Relying on Brandon Garrison to save the day was fun, but it’s not something that should be expected to happen every game.

Mark Mitchell is a dude and a tough matchup for the ‘Cats. Jayden Stone and Trent Pierce are high-level shooters. Missouri is coming into this one having lost its final two regular-season games. Joe Lunardi has them just barely making the NCAA Tournament as of this morning. Beating UK would all but lock up a bid. If Kentucky isn’t hitting shots from deep, which hasn’t been the case the last few games, then I have a hard time seeing the ‘Cats staying alive in the SEC Tournament.

Score: Missouri 82, Kentucky 80

Adam Luckett

Thursday at the SEC Tournament has arrived. Kentucky is looking to even up the series with Missouri. The Tigers are looking for a win that will likely guarantee that they avoid opening the NCAA Tournament in Dayton. I do not like how this game matches up for Kentucky.

The Wildcats have had a very hard time slowing down Mark Mitchell over the last two seasons and I’m not sure UK is in position to take advantage of Missouri’s biggest weaknesses. The CoMo Tigers rank sub-300 in three-point field goal percentage allowed and sub-250 in offensive turnover percentage. Kentucky’s starting backcourt was 2-of-13 from three in Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. UK shot 7-of-34 from three against Gonzaga in this building earlier this season. Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler are a combined 4-of-27 from three over the last three games. This is not setting up to be a good matchup for the Big Blue.

The rebounding battle will be close and both teams will turn the ball over some. I trust Missouri’s paint offense more. Kentucky will need some threes in this gym and I’m not sure they will find them.

A big bench performance will be needed again if Aberdeen and Chandler are cold. I’m not sure this team can replicate that a second game in a row.

Score: Missouri 75, Kentucky 71

Parlour Pizza

[9] Kentucky vs. [8] Missouri: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang)

: SEC Network (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 106 or 190

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

