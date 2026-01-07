KSR Staff Predictions: Kentucky vs. Missouri

After Saturday’s embarrassing loss at Alabama, Kentucky returns to the friendly confines of Rupp Arena for the SEC home opener vs. Missouri (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2). Tonight’s game and Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi State are two of the three easiest left on the schedule, making them must-wins.

The loss to Alabama dropped Kentucky’s record to 9-5, 0-1 in SEC play. Missouri is 11-3, 1-0 in SEC play, knocking off Florida in CoMo on Saturday. It was the Tigers’ best win of the season, coming one game after a 91-48 loss to No. 20 Illinois. Dennis Gates’ squad has also lost to Notre Dame (76-71) and Kansas (80-60) this season. Kentucky is a 13.5-point favorite on BetMGM.

Here are KSR’s Parlour Pizza pregame predictions for Kentucky vs. Missouri.

Tyler Thompson

Saturday’s performance at Alabama was rough. It’s easy to hit the panic button, especially when you see that Missouri beat Florida later that day, but the Gators are struggling right now, too, and the Tigers lost to Illinois by 43 points in the game prior. While there are no off nights in the SEC, and the Cats will have to be dialed in, they should win tonight.

I think they will, even if it’s not pretty. Missouri has Trent Pierce and Jayden Stone back in the lineup, which helped the Tigers upset Florida. Kentucky needs to start a lineup that works and stick with it as much as possible. Preferably, the one that looked so good in the second half vs. St. John’s (Jaland Lowe, Otega Oweh, Kam Williams, Mo Dioubate, and Jayden Quaintance).

One of the few things that worked for Kentucky vs. Alabama was getting to the line. The Cats were 20-29 from the free-throw line on Saturday. Crash the glass, get to the basket, and hit your free throws. My days of dreaming of three-point baskets and elite ball movement seem to be over for now, so instead, let’s use smashmouth basketball to win a game Kentucky can’t afford to lose.

Score: Kentucky 79, Missouri 73

Zack Geoghegan

Kentucky’s three-point defense is something I’ll have my eye on in this game. The Wildcats allowed Alabama to shoot 15-38 from deep. Missouri is a talented outside shooting team at 36.5 percent this season, although it doesn’t shoot nearly as many per game as the Crimson Tide does. After failing in all aspects to defend the perimeter a few days ago, there should be extra emphasis on fixing that tonight for the ‘Cats. Missouri’s Jacob Crews is shooting 50.7 percent from deep on 5.4 attempts per game this season.

Missouri (11-3) has beaten up on a ton of the worst teams in college basketball. Nine of the the Tigers’ 11 wins have come against teams ranked outside KenPom’s top 220. The Tigers did take down a confusing Florida group at home a few days ago, but this game is in Lexington and Kentucky needs the win more. It would be nice to start Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance, especially so that Quaintance can try to lock down Mizzou star Mark Mitchell from the opening tip. The slow start trend needs to end now.

I’m hopeful it will, but the ‘Cats should win this one regardless. This will be considered a Quad 3 opportunity for Kentucky — given the current state of UK’s resume, you can’t lose those.

Score: Kentucky 85, Missouri 80

Nick Roush

I got a good feeling about where Kentucky stands with the two Texas transfers, DeAndre Moore and CJ Baxter. Wait — we aren’t making transfer portal predictions? Oh yeah, the basketball game. That’s what we’re talking about. Of course, there is a basketball game. Everybody knew that.

This game will excite me if Jaland Lowe is in the starting lineup. If not, then what are we even doing here? Sadly, we’ve already reached the “win or else” point of the season.

Score: Kentucky 78, Missouri 75

Jacob Polacheck

I don’t know anymore, man. Kentucky should beat Missouri, right? Right??? This is a must-win, and it’s also a can’t-lose game for Kentucky. Truthfully, I haven’t given much thought to basketball this week because of the transfer portal, so I’ll keep this short. Kam Williams has a double-double. That’s my prediction. See y’all later.

Score: Kentucky 80, Missouri 71

Jack Pilgrim

Must-win verbiage is thrown around far too often, especially in the non-conference, but as wild as it sounds, this may be the biggest game of the season for Kentucky. The Wildcats are currently projected as a No. 9 seed, ranked No. 32 in the NET with a 2-5 record in Quad 1 games, hosting back-to-back Quad 3 foes in Lexington coming off a blowout loss at Alabama. They have no bad losses yet, but even their two good wins are just okay. Losing this one would inexplicably put Mark Pope’s group closer to bubble territory, and we don’t even want to open ourselves up to that possibility (and the torches and pitchforks that would come with it for an insatiably hungry fanbase).

That’s why we’re not gonna let that happen as a double-digit favorite, cruising to a comfortable SEC home-opening victory, led by Jaland Lowe in his first career start as a Wildcat (yes, he’s starting). Pope sticks to his word and we see more of the lineup with Kam Williams and Jayden Quaintance, too, joining Lowe, Otega Oweh and Mo Dioubate on the floor. They should all be starting together, but baby steps, I suppose.

Either way, Lowe goes for a double-double and Jayden Quaintance gets one himself, too. First SEC win coming soon.

Score: Kentucky 86, Missouri 71

Adam Luckett

Kentucky is fresh off another humbling loss against a top-15 team. Missouri is fresh off its biggest win of the season. The Cats need a victory to avoid falling in the dreaded 0-2 hole to start SEC play. How does this matchup fall for Mark Pope’s team?

It’s not a bad one.

Missouri is bad on defense and has not gotten great guard play this season. However, they can absolutely shoot the rock from three. After getting blistered by Alabama in the three-point battle, UK cannot allow that to happen again. This will be a test for UK’s three-point defense, but the Tigers play at a methodical tempo that could play into Kentucky’s hands allowing the home team’s defense to get set.

If Kentucky finds some makes from three, they have a chance to record a blowout here. This is a good spot for the home team. That Cats should take away a big Missouri strength (offensive rebounding) and will face the worst power conference defense they have seen to this point.

My guess is the perimeter shooting isn’t great. Kentucky holds the lead for most of the night but Missouri’s stays within striking distance. This will come down to free throws at the end.

Score: Kentucky 76, Missouri 72

Parlour Pizza

Make PARLOUR your game day destination! From the fan-favorite Hot Honey Pepperoni pizza to the house-smoked wings, as well as an extensive craft beer selection, PARLOUR has a menu that will please the whole family! On game days, make sure to head to their location on Harrodsburg Rd., just a short drive from Rupp Arena. Check out their full menu at EatParlour.com.

Kentucky vs. Missouri: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)

: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 84

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

