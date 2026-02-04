KSR Staff Predictions: Kentucky vs. Oklahoma

The Cats are hot after taking down John Calipari and the Hogs on the road on Saturday. Now, Kentucky gets to play on its own floor for a couple of games, beginning with a contest against the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night.

The Sooners are 1-8 in the league, so there’s no better opponent to see when trying to stack another win and maintain momentum. Kentucky is playing to stay in the hunt for the conference and build that postseason resume a little more. Just don’t slip up in this spot, one of the least challenging games left on the schedule.

Can the Cats win again, this time as the betting favorite? Here are our Parlour Pizza Pregame Predictions.

Drew Franklin

Kentucky seems to have found something in switching up its practice and pregame routines. The team that traveled to Fayetteville looked like a completely different group from the one in Nashville, so I believe the team that beat Arkansas will show up in Lexington. Hopefully, the inconsistencies we’ve seen most of the year won’t resurface and prove me wrong. (I’ve been wrong a lot this year.)

Oklahoma has one SEC win to date, so anything but a Kentucky victory in Rupp Arena will be a huge disappointment. I think they handle business against the Sooners, winning for a seventh time in eight games before Tennessee comes to town on Saturday. Don’t let us down, Cats.

Score: Kentucky 84, Oklahoma 71

Tyler Thompson

This has all the makings of a trap game. Kentucky is coming off a big win over Arkansas, with the Tennessee game and its special throwback denim unis on deck for Saturday. Oklahoma has lost eight straight games, the last three in devastating fashion. Porter Moser is on the hot season in season five in Norman. If there’s something that could turn that around, it’s a win over Kentucky in Rupp Arena. This team has some major Jekyll and Hyde tendencies, and a loss would be bad, in Quad 3 on the resume.

As volatile as this season has been, I don’t see that happening. Oklahoma ranks 12th in the SEC in offensive efficiency in conference play and 14th in defense. The Sooners can get hot from the outside, ranking sixth in the SEC in three-point percentage during SEC play, but they’re sloppy, turning the ball over ten times a game. Oklahoma is also vulnerable defensively, allowing teams to make 57.8% of their two-point shots, the second-worst mark in the league. Clamp down on the perimeter, capitalize on Oklahoma’s miscues, and get to the basket.

From a mental standpoint, I doubt Otega Oweh needs any extra motivation to beat his old school for a third time, or Brandon Garrison against his old rival. Hopefully, the team’s new practice and pregame routines will lead to another fast start and a stress-free night at Rupp.

Score: Kentucky 82, Oklahoma 73

Nick Roush

Thank you all for reading the last two predictions and tailing. Actually, you’re welcome. I hope you cashed multiple moneyline tickets from the Arkansas win. I regret to inform you that I will not be placing any hard-earned cash on the Wildcats tonight.

Kentucky is a 9.5-point favorite on BetMGM. Kentucky has only covered once as a home favorite in SEC play, and that was when the Wildcats still had Jaland Lowe active and available. When you consider the emotions of the last game, and how Oklahoma has played as of late — playing well but losing every close game — I’m unwilling to say that UK is going to run away from the Sooners.

There is one recipe for a blowout — another fast start. I’m not yet confident that what happened at Arkansas will be the norm. Prepare for another late-game sweat on a late night at Rupp Arena.

Score: Kentucky 83, Oklahoma 78

Adam Luckett

Kentucky basketball is surging as Mark Pope’s team is on a 6-1 run since the home loss to Missouri. The Wildcats are playing to roles, have found an identity, and are generally playing good team basketball outside of that ugly night in Nashville. Now a week arrives that could tell us if the Cats are contending for an SEC title down the stretch.

What should happen against a last-place SEC team at home? Kentucky should blow them out. There’s not really any reason to think that UK will blow any power conference opponent out this season.

Oklahoma has three players who can drop 20-plus points on anyone and will shoot a ton of threes. If Nijel Pack gets rolling, the Sooners can score enough points to win this game and make Kentucky uncomfortable. The Wildcats have an advantage in the paint and a huge bench advantage. That ultimately will be enough to win the game.

But this one will be closer than you want. Expect multiple lead changes and a game that could go in any direction heading into the under eight timeout in the second half. Kentucky pulls away late.

Score: Kentucky 79, Oklahoma 74

Jacob Polacheck

Kentucky basketball has won six of its last seven games heading into Wednesday night’s contest against Oklahoma. This is a red-hot Kentucky team facing an Oklahoma squad that’s lost its last eight games to fall to 1-8 in SEC play. This is a game you can’t lose at home if you’re Kentucky, and I’m predicting UK takes care of business.

Kentucky has finally fallen into a rhythm without Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance. Otega Oweh is playing his best basketball, and he’s my pick for game MVP, especially as he faces his former team. This time, Kentucky could have a smoother path that doesn’t require late-game heroics, but you never know with this team.

Score: Kentucky 74, Oklahoma 66

Zack Geoghegan

When it comes to Quad 3 games, these are about as must-win as they can be. Kentucky’s resume is trending in the right direction as we’re now halfway through the conference schedule. Losing to Oklahoma could kill a good chunk of the recently earned momentum.

But I don’t see that happening. Oklahoma is top-heavy with talent, but it isn’t a highly efficient scoring group. The Sooners are also one of the worst defensive units in the SEC. Yes, some losses during their eight-game skid have been close calls, but they still lost to Texas by 10, South Carolina by nine, Florida by 17, and Mississippi State by 19. They are prone to getting blown out.

I want to believe that Kentucky has turned the corner. The Vanderbilt loss still lingers, but I’m willing to classify that as an outlier to keep my hopes high. UK should win this game comfortably, led by another 20-point showing from former Sooner, Otega Oweh.

Score: Kentucky 84, Oklahoma 77

Jack Pilgrim

I expected Kentucky to beat Vanderbilt in Nashville and lose to Arkansas in Fayetteville. The results were flipped, but the Wildcats still managed to split the week away from home, which was huge for the resume. This week, it’s about protecting Rupp Arena, starting with a Quad 3 game against a team riding an eight-game losing streak. This one is a can’t-lose more than it is a must-win as arguably the easiest matchup left on the schedule, given opponent and location. Their response against the Razorbacks — and the fast start, more specifically — was extremely impressive and built up some real confidence in me that their bounce-back may be legitimate. To prove that, you need to handle business against a bad Oklahoma team.

That’s exactly how I see this thing unfolding, desperation with Porter Moser coaching for his job keeping things tight early before Kentucky separates in the second half to not only win, but cover the spread.

Nijel Pack and Xzayvier Brown are solid, but this is Otega Oweh we’re talking about — not only playing his best basketball of the season, but taking on his old school for a third time. We know how the previous two matchups unfolded. It’s gonna be the OO show again as the Wildcats cruise into the denim reunion weekend looking for a second straight regular season sweep against the Volunteers.

Score: Kentucky 84, Oklahoma 72

Parlour Pizza

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 9:00 p.m. ET

: 9:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 385

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

