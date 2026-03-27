KSR's Sweet 16 Cheering Guide: Friday Games

The first night of the Sweet 16 delivered, with Purdue needing a last-second tip-in to hold off Texas, and Iowa coming back to take down Nebraska. The late games weren’t quite as entertaining; Arizona clobbered Arkansas 109-88, and Illinois slowly wore down Houston in front of a pro-Cougar crowd. Even if he got in a subtle jab at Mark Pope and Kentucky at the podium, John Calipari and Arkansas are headed home, probably a relief to some in Big Blue Nation.

Tonight, the action ramps back up with some very big names and, probably, a million flashbacks to a shot that still haunts many in Big Blue Nation. That’s where we’ll start today’s preview.

Can Rick Pitino and St. John’s take down Duke?

Yesterday, The Athletic asked if people still hate Duke as much as they used to. In Kentucky, that answer will probably always be a resounding yes.

Christian Laettner’s shot to beat Kentucky in the 1992 Elite Eight is still part of CBS’ opening montage for the NCAA Tournament and probably always will be. Rick Pitino has only coached against the Blue Devils in the tournament one other time, in the 2013 Elite Eight as Louisville’s coach. The Cards won that game and the 2013 title, but CBS is still giving tonight’s matchup between St. John’s and Duke the revenge treatment. Even though Kentucky fans have had a complicated relationship with Pitino, I think the vast majority of BBN will be pulling for the Johnnies to take down big, bad Duke.

But can they do it? St. John’s defense is good, but containing Cameron Boozer will be a chore. Hopefully, Zuby Ejiofor and Dillon Mitchell are up to the task — and the Red Storm’s hot three-point shooting streak continues. St. John’s has struggled from the outside most of the season, but has hit 10+ threes in each tournament game so far.

7:10 PM ET (CBS): (5) St. John’s vs. (1) Duke; East Region Semifinals (Washington, D.C.)

Can Alabama keep up with Michigan?

Fun basketball will be played tonight in Chicago. Both Alabama and Michigan can put up points, and the Crimson Tide may need to hit a million threes to keep up with the Wolverines. The good news is, vs. Texas Tech, they hit 19. Alabama doesn’t have an answer for Yaxel Lendeborg or the rest of Michigan’s frontcourt, so scoring will be key for Nate Oats’ squad.

I hate that this game is on at the same time as St. John’s vs. Duke. My attention will be on Rick vs. Duke, but if Alabama keeps it close, we’re going to multiview.

7:35 PM ET (TBS / truTV): (4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan, Midwest Region Semifinals (Chicago)

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo looks on during a practice session ahead of the East Regional of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Tom Izzo vs. Dan Hurley

The East Region is stacked with big-name coaches: Pitino, Jon Scheyer, Tom Izzo, and Dan Hurley. This is Izzo’s 17th Sweet 16 appearance, which is tied with Dean Smith for the fourth most all-time. To make it to what would be his twelfth Elite Eight, he’ll have to take down Hurley and UConn, who have won two of the last three national championships.

UConn has one of the best defenses in college basketball, holding UCLA to just 57 points in the second round. Tom Izzo’s teams are always strong defensively and on the glass. The Spartans will have to win the battle of the boards, especially against Tarris Reed Jr. If they can contain Reed’s second-chance opportunities and hit enough threes to keep the lane open for Jeremy Fears Jr., they’ve got a shot at a potential rematch with Duke in the Elite Eight.

Either way, with Izzo and Hurley at the helm, this game won’t be boring. Even though the two are 18 years apart in age, they share the same attitude when it comes to kids these days.

“Now we’re just supposed to hug and kiss everybody. You know what? Do your job right. Go to class and you won’t hear about not going to class. Kids have so many distractions they don’t stay focused on the task at hand. Accountability is going to be big until I leave,” Tom Izzo pic.twitter.com/4JoE2C46gQ — The Winning Difference (@thewinningdiff1) March 26, 2026

I asked Dan Hurley the same question I asked Tom Izzo: why does the media have a problem with coaches coaching players hard?



Hurley: "Society has gotten soft in a lot of ways… The real world is tough and cruel… I'm preparing my players for life." pic.twitter.com/Gj23pajUbw — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) March 26, 2026

9:45 PM ET (CBS): (3) Michigan State vs. (2) UConn; East Region Semifinal (Washington, D.C.)

Someone send Tennessee home

This is Tennessee’s fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance. As we all know, the Volunteers still haven’t made it to the Final Four, coming up short three times in the Elite Eight. I’m counting on Iowa State, Alabama, or Michigan to keep that streak going.

Kentucky fans got a firsthand look at how relentless Iowa State’s defense can be, the Cyclones forcing 20 turnovers. After seeing Tennessee lose to Kentucky twice this season, I can’t imagine the Vols taking down the same Cyclones squad that decimated the Cats in the second half on Sunday. Tennessee averages 11.7 turnovers per game, which ranks No. 205 in the country. If Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament don’t protect the ball, they’ll be headed home again, even if Joshua Jefferson plays. And won’t it be a shame.

10:10 PM ET (TBS / truTV): (6) Tennessee vs. (2) Iowa State; Midwest Region Semifinals (Chicago)

The North Carolina noise

Three of the coaches in tonight’s games have been mentioned as candidates for the North Carolina job: Nate Oats, Dusty May, and TJ Otzelberger. All three, along with Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, have responded to the rumors to some degree. The noise will just get louder if they keep winning. Who will tune it out the best? That’ll be a fun storyline to keep an eye on as the Big Dance rolls on. (On a similar note, I’m not prepared for social media and KSBoard if North Carolina hires Billy Donovan.)

Friday’s Schedule

Tip Time (ET) Matchup Region TV Spread 7:10 PM (5) St. John’s vs. (1) Duke East (Washington, D.C.) CBS Duke -6.5 7:35 PM (4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan Midwest (Chicago) TBS / truTV Michigan -9.5 9:45 PM (3) Michigan State vs. (2) UConn East (Washington, D.C.) CBS UConn -1.5 10:10 PM (6) Tennessee vs. (2) Iowa State Midwest (Chicago) TBS / truTV Iowa State -3.5

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