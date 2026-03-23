KSR Today: A tough ending, but another team keeps March alive for Kentucky

I hate that we’re meeting like this, friends. A 19-point loss to Iowa State in the NCAA’s second round, after building a double-digit lead in the first half, is a tough one to swallow for Big Blue Nation. It was the worst NCAA loss since 1972. Kentucky fans are hurting today, no doubt about it.

But March isn’t over for the Wildcats. While the men’s run ended sooner than anyone hoped, there’s still a team playing postseason basketball. If you’re looking for something to rally around after a disappointing Sunday, the women have earned that support and a chance to keep the season going.

We’ll start there. (But it’s completely OK to still be sad.)

Kentucky Women’s Basketball can keep March Madness alive for Big Blue Nation

With the men’s season coming to an abrupt end, all eyes in Big Blue Nation shift to Morgantown, West Virginia, where Kentucky Women’s Basketball has a real opportunity to keep March going. The No. 5 seed Wildcats have already proven they belong on this stage, knocking off James Madison in the first round and building a resume full of big regular-season wins, including victories over top-five teams like LSU and Oklahoma. Now, they get a shot at No. 4 seed West Virginia on its home floor, with a Sweet 16 berth on the line.

Kentucky is a 5.5-point road underdog in the Round of 32 game, set for 5 p.m. on ESPN2. We’ll spend part of today previewing that game as we try to smile again.

The final Mark Pope Show of the season is tonight

Mark Pope has 24 hours to process his team’s loss to Iowa State and 14-loss season before his final coach’s show of the season. Pope would probably prefer a few more days to reflect, but The Mark Pope Show does not wait for anyone, and he is scheduled to spend an hour on the radio today from 6-7 p.m.

Tune in for Pope’s comments with Tom Leach on the UK Sports Network. We’ll be tuned in for his final show of the year, too, and will share his comments here on KentuckySportsRadio.com for anyone who can’t tune in live.

Watch last night’s postgame interview from St. Louis

More from the Kentucky-Iowa State aftermath

The Sweet 16 includes Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Pitino, and Duke

The Sweet 16 is SET 🍭 pic.twitter.com/7aXG5vycZ1 — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 23, 2026

That’s fun for us.

Former UK portal target hit the game-winner to beat the defending champs

Alvaro Folgueiras hit the corner three to send Iowa past No. 1 Florida and into the Sweet 16 last night. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Folgueiras nearly committed to Mark Pope and Kentucky instead of Iowa last spring, when he left Robert Morris for a higher level of basketball.

Folgueiras was heavily rumored to be Kentucky’s starting power forward this season, but ultimately chose Iowa City over Lexington. Just another layer to yesterday.

Kentucky Baseball lost the series finale at Ole Miss

Kentucky Baseball lost its first SEC road series of the season, a top-20 matchup in Mississippi. The 15th-ranked Wildcats split the first two games of the three-game weekend series at No. 19 Ole Miss, then lost a back-and-forth contest on Sunday. There were six ties or lead changes in the Rebels’ 12-9 win at Swayze Field.

Moving on, Kentucky (19-4, 4-2) heads home to host LSU on Tuesday before going back on the road in the SEC for a series at LSU.

Kentucky Softball lost on Sunday, too

Sunday was a tough day all the way around for UK Athletics. In softball, the Wildcats lost to No. 16 Texas A&M, 9-6, for a complete sweep for the Aggies in College Station. UK dropped to 1-8 in the conference with Sunday’s loss.

They’ll host Bellermine in Lexington on Tuesday, then Louisville on Wednesday. The Louisville game will air on the SEC Network if you can’t make it.

Tune in to KSR for a full breakdown of yesterday’s loss and more

The KSR crew is back from St. Louis and live on air from 10 a.m. to noon this morning. I will join them for my first show since last week.

Go Cats.