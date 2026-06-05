KSR Today: ACC/SEC opponent revealed, Milan arrives, visitors on campus, and more

Happy Friday, KSR readers. We’re almost to the weekend. Great job, everybody. We begin today with basketball scheduling news and several recruiting updates ahead of a big weekend in Lexington. Give it a read with your Friday morning coffee, and start hydrating now if you’re going to Railbird tomorrow and Sunday. It’s the last weekend at KSBar and Grille, too.

Kentucky is heading to Virginia in the ACC/SEC Challenge

Last night, we learned another non-conference opponent on Kentucky’s upcoming 2026-27 basketball schedule. According to Jon Rothstein, the Wildcats will play at Virginia in December, part of the fourth installment of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Virginia will host the ACC/SEC matchup in Charlottesville, scheduled for the event’s usual place on the calendar on Wednesday, December 2.

We knew Kentucky would likely have to play away from Rupp Arena after hosting two of the three ACC/SEC Challenges to date, then Matt Jones mentioned Virginia as a probable opponent a few weeks ago. Now, it’s unofficially set, with Rothstein sharing the entire slate last night, per his sources:

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Arkansas at North Carolina

Auburn at Clemson

Duke at Florida

Boston College at Georgia

Wake Forest at LSU

Pitt at Missouri

Syracuse at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Virginia Tech

South Carolina at NC State

Florida State at Tennessee

Texas at Louisville

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Alabama at Miami

Kentucky at Virginia

Georgia Tech at Mississippi State

Stanford at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame

Momcilovic arrives on campus this weekend

Excitement is high around Kentucky Basketball after Milan Momcilovic‘s commitment earlier this week. Tomorrow, the sharpest shooter in college basketball is expected to arrive in Lexington to begin his journey as a Wildcat. The whole team should be arriving along with him soon. It’s almost summer basketball time in the Bluegrass, BBN.

[‘Speed Dating’: Milan Momcilovic’s Father Explains How Kentucky Won Him Over in Less Than a Week]

The first official visitor from the 2027 class

As the new Wildcats arrive on campus in the coming days, Kentucky looks ahead to the 2027 recruiting cycle, with four-star guard Ryan Hampton taking his official visit to Lexington. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound shooting guard from DME Academy (Rockwall, TX) will be on campus today, marking the first official visit for 2027. He’s the third-ranked shooting guard and the No. 12 player overall, a high priority for Pope’s fourth roster.

This time, it was a simple Thursday evening post, sharing a photo of Hal Mumme and Mike Leach in the Air Raid era of Kentucky Football.

Get ready to see more nods to Kentucky’s past this fall, even on the playing field.

Stein is doing more than interacting with fans on his phone this week. Summer workouts began on Monday, the high school camps are ramping up, and he’s busy recruiting for beyond his first season at Kentucky.

Today marks the start of official visits, and he has as many as 15 visitors scheduled this weekend, several of whom have already committed to the 2027 recruiting class. Standout quarterback Jake Nawrot is among the visitors in Lexington, and I’ve heard a tale that there might be an early morning pickleball match involving Nawrot as we speak. That’s just scuttlebutt from the streets, but we know he touched down yesterday with his family.

Fired up to be back in Lexington this weekend, for the first time since March for an unofficial visit!! @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/fvvt5FTlDT — Jake Nawrot (@JakeNawrot) June 5, 2026

[Official Visit Preview: Kentucky Hosts High-Profile Trench Prospects]

Nick Mingione added a familiar name to the staff

In Kentucky Baseball news, Devin Burkes is coming home. The former Wildcat catcher was a fan favorite during his time as a Wildcat from 2022-25 and was an integral part of the team that reached Omaha a couple of years ago. Now, he’s joining the staff to help Mingione and Kentucky get back there.

“It’s a blessing to be back. I’ve been in talks with Coach Minge for a long time and he’s blessed me enough to for me and my family to get this opportunity,” Burkes said. “And help out the team and the state I love the most… BBN, I’m back. Let’s get to work.”

[Devin Burkes becomes latest former player to join Kentucky’s baseball staff]

Last night, EA Sports revealed the official trailer for College Football 27. Narrated by Curt Cignetti over the sweet sounds of Zach Bryan, the new video teases this year’s version of the popular college football video game, set to release on July 9. Maybe we’ll see Will Stein and Kentucky on the cover next year.

KSR goes live from poolside

Today’s KSR remote was supposed to be poolside at Ryan Lemond’s house, but he is unable to host with all that he has going on. So, we’re heading to someone else’s pool for a new live edition of KSR from 10 a.m. to noon.

Yesterday, we aired KSR from KSBar and Grille for the last time. Ryan’s surprise appearance made everyone all teary-eyed. It was an emotional day at our favorite sports bar.