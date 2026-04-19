KSR Today: Alex Wilkins is a Cat and Will Stein is on a roll

Good morning, folks! It sure is a great day to be a Wildcat. Saturday was filled with non-stop good news for Kentucky Athletics. From basketball and football commits to an exciting Spring Game at Kroger Field, we were one baseball win away from a perfect sports day in Lexington. What will Sunday have in store for us? Will Mark Pope keep the good vibes rolling with another addition to the 2026-27 roster?

We’ll find out soon enough. Buckle up, BBN.

Alex Wilkins is a Cat — another commit could be on the way

The news of the day was the commitment of Furman guard Alex Wilkins to Kentucky men’s basketball. Ranked as the 30th-best player to enter his name into the portal this offseason, the 6-foot-5 Wilkins is coming off a tremendous freshman campaign for the Paladins. He averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and two rebounds in 29.8 minutes per outing last season on shooting splits of 46.0/32.8/82.4. Wilkins was named All-Southern Conference Second Team while helping lead Furman to the NCAA Tournament. He dropped 21 points in a first-round loss against eventual runner-up UConn.

With Wilkins in the fold, Pope now has his starting backcourt for next season. Washington point guard Zoom Diallo was the first portal player to pop a few days ago. Diallo and Wilkins create a backcourt duo in Lexington that can dribble and pass at levels that last season’s group could not. Their outside shooting will need to tick up, but these were two of the best guards in the entire portal with real NBA upside. There is reason for the Big Blue Nation to be excited about what they’ll bring to the floor in 2026-27.

Now it’s time to fill out the rest of the roster. If we include Malachi Moreno, who is testing NBA Draft waters, Pope is up to seven confirmed players for next season. Braydon Hawthorne has not officially announced his return this offseason, but he could easily be the eighth. That leaves plenty of spots to work with, especially in the frontcourt. KSR’s Matt Jones reports that UK will add one of Syracuse’s Donnie Freeman or Colorado’s Sebastian Rancik to the frontcourt at some point today. Keep your head on a swivel for a surprise commitment.

And while you do, check out KSR’s Rapid Reaction to Wilkins choosing Kentucky. Hopefully, we’ll be going live on our YouTube channel later in the day to talk about another new Wildcat. Portal season is alive and well.

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Will Stein’s first Spring Game was a hit

The weather tried to rain on the fun, but the excitement around Will Stein‘s football program wouldn’t allow it. The annual Spring Game returned on Saturday at Kroger Field. While the weather did ultimately cut things short earlier than hoped, the BBN was treated to plenty of fun along the way. The offense ended up winning the scrimmage by a score of 23-18. The emotions of taking the field were heavy for Stein.

“Yeah, it was just a wave. You know, I wasn’t expecting that. You know? I’ve never ran out that tunnel like that,” Stein said about the pregame experience. “So that was really cool and unique. And just when the fight song plays, it really just…it got me emotional.

“Just a really cool moment for me.”

Of note, 15 Kentucky players did not suit up for various reasons/injuries, including five starters. Starting left tackle Lance Heard, who is expected to miss around four weeks, was the most notable absentee. Otherwise, Kentucky’s starting offensive line group was as follows:

New quarterback Kenny Minchey led the Kentucky offense to multiple scoring drives, headlined by a two-minute drill field goal to close out the half. Minchey was without a few important offensive weapons, but still looked the part of an SEC starting quarterback. Defensively, new coordinator Jay Bateman led an aggressive approach. There was plenty of blitzing and pressure. At one point, the ‘Cats picked up a red zone sack on third down.

The real fun is still several months away, but Saturday was a great teaser for what’s in store in Stein’s first season as head coach. KSR’s Steven Peake has highlights from the scrimmage below.

And oh yeah, Stein landed a 4-star recruit!

Stein knows how to keep the momentum rolling. Right before the Spring Game officially began, he picked up a massive commitment from 2027 four-star safety Tristin Hughes, who was in attendance at Kroger Field for the scrimmage. Once committed to Syracuse, Hughes reopened his recruitment and chose UK over the likes of Purdue, Michigan, Virginia, Miami, and Auburn. He’s a dynamic offensive player for Rocky River (OH), but the plan at Kentucky is defense only.

Hughest is considered the No. 373 overall prospect from the 2027 recruiting class by the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s Stein’s 10th commit for that cycle and the third-highest rated. Kentucky’s 2027 class is ranked 18th nationally by Rivals — and it’s only getting better.

Bat Cats look to win rubber match

After a grand slam walk-off victory to open the series against Vanderbilt on Friday, Kentucky baseball couldn’t replicate that magic in game two on Saturday. Vandy pulled out a tight 8-7 win in a matchup that was not short of excitement. The Bat Cats fell into an early hole after giving up seven runs in the second inning, but nearly came all the way before falling just short in the bottom of the ninth.

Star shortstop Tyler Bell was ejected and will have to serve a mandatory one-game suspension for Sunday’s rubber match. First pitch today at Kentucky Proud Park is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network+.

The BBNBA Playoffs are underway

First-round action of the 2026 NBA Playoffs began yesterday. Everyone please clap for my Cleveland Cavaliers, who laid waste to the Toronto Raptors in Game 1. We saw a handful of former ‘Cats stand out, too. Jamal Murray poured in 30 points, seven assists, and five rebounds on a perfect 16-16 free-throw mark as the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in Game 1. Karl-Anthony Towns went for 25 points and eight rebounds as the Knicks took down the Hawks.

More former Kentucky players will be in action throughout the day. Below is today’s schedule.

TIME/TV MATCHUP SERIES 1:00 p.m. ET | ABC (7) 76ers (Edwards, Maxey) @ (2) Celtics East Round 1: Tied 0-0 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC (8) Suns (Booker) @ (1) Thunder (Gilgeous-Alexander, Wallace) West Round 1: Tied 0-0 6:30 p.m. ET | Peacock/NBC (8) Magic @ (1) Pistons East Round 1: Tied 0-0 9:00 p.m. ET | Peacock/NBC (7) Trail Blazers (Sharpe) @ (2) Spurs (Fox, Johnson) West Round 1: Tied 0-0

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