KSR Today: Another big OV weekend for Kentucky football

Good morning, folks! The final official visit weekend of the summer is taking place as we speak for Will Stein‘s Kentucky football program. Let’s talk about it to get our Saturday rolling.

Over a dozen class of 2027 recruits are expected in Lexington throughout the weekend, most of them arriving on Friday. Kentucky is already up to 24 commits this cycle, but could add a few more before putting a bow on it. One of those new additions could be wide receiver Tyler Fryman (ranked No. 195 nationally), currently committed to Louisville baseball but a serious flip candidate for the Wildcats. Fryman is the lone official visitor (that we know of) this weekend who is not already committed to UK. That means Fryman, a Beechwood native, will spend a couple of days in Lexington being surrounded by future Wildcats — that should help with the recruiting pitch.

Stein’s 2027 class is currently ranked 21st nationally and eighth-best in the SEC. It has real potential to finish as a top 20 group. Adding Fryman would go a long way in making that happen. We’ll see if Stein can get it done. He also brought in one of the best 2028 QBs to check out campus. James Armstrong (No. 186 nationally) spent some time with Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan yesterday.

Below is the OV guest list for this weekend. Again, the only player not publicly committed to UK is Fryman.

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First week of MBB summer practice is in the books

The 2026-27 Kentucky men’s basketball team officially started summer practice on Monday. Week one is now in the books. The NCAA limits coach-led practice sessions, but some of the players told us on Thursday that scrimmages are happening all the time when coaches aren’t around. It’s only week one, but energy levels are clearly high and smiles are being spread all around. Team chemistry is quickly being formed inside the Wildcat Coal Lodge.

But the best part of the first practice week? This sweet recap video we got from the UK video team. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for week two.

That’s a wrap on week one of the offseason. pic.twitter.com/josrSvKGtj — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 19, 2026

Spend a day in Will Stein’s shoes

A couple of former coaches, Seth Howard and Dan Casey, spent time in Lexington this spring with Will Stein. In addition to a 40-minute interview with the Kentucky head coach, they produced a documentary, “Go To Work with Kentucky Head Football Coach Will Stein.” Beginning his day at the crack of dawn, we get a small taste of what it’s like for Stein to run the Kentucky football program. It’s perfect Saturday morning viewing material.

Pope stole Moreno’s idea to grow a beard

Mark Pope‘s offseason beard has been the talk of the Big Blue Nation. His new facial hair, coinciding with a recruiting hot streak, has the fanbase wanting to see it stick around. But what if I told you that he got the idea from one of his players? That’s what sophomore center Malachi Moreno revealed earlier this week during the first round of summer player interviews.

“Next time you all see him, make sure you let him know that he got the beard from me,” Moreno joked with the media on Thursday. “Because I started growing mine out after the season was over, and I think he just saw how mine was looking, and he’s like, ‘You know what? I want to try that.’”

And hey, it seems to be working, so keep that beard growing as long as possible, Pope. Let’s see just how long it can get. Moreno added that Pope has “the dark side now” with the beard. Keep the good vibes rolling.

Malachi Moreno believes Mark Pope stole his "Dark Pope" look while Reece Potter wants him to grow it out like Santa Claus



"Could you imagine … he shows up on the first day for Big Blue Madness with a big white beard?"



READ: https://t.co/V6ZbHHqfm5 pic.twitter.com/793uLVcsPa — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) June 19, 2026

Another World Cup win for the USA

Can we start dreamin’ yet?

For the first time since the inaugural World Cup in 1930, the United States has started the event with back-to-back wins. After opening things up with a 4-1 win over Paraguay last week, Team USA took down Australia 2-0 yesterday, doing so without star player Christian Pulisic (calf). Another own goal from the opposition got the scoring started before Alex Freeman tacked on the second goal in the 43rd minute.

And with that, the USA has already advanced to the knockout round. As the Group D winner, the Americans will play a Round of 32 match on July 1 in Santa Clara, California, against a third-place group finisher. But first, they’ll look to sweep the group with a matchup against Türkiye on June 25.