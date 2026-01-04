KSR Today: Another Kentucky Blowout Loss, More Transfer Portal Madness

Transfer portal madness is raging around the college football world, and on Saturday, it served as a welcome distraction for Big Blue Nation. Mark Pope‘s Kentucky Wildcats hit the road and — stop me if you’ve heard this before — got blitzed by Alabama.

The Cats held serve early, but it was a double-digit deficit by the under-8 timeout. Kentucky briefly made it a 9-point game with about six minutes to play, yet that run was too little, too late. Alabama cruised to an 89-74 win at Coleman Coliseum.

Mark Pope is now 0-4 against Alabama. On the bright side, Kentucky held the Crimson Tide to fewer than 90 points for the first time. On the less so bright side, three of those four losses were by double digits.

One of the most prolific three-point shooting teams in the country got as many looks as they wanted from downtown, finishing 15-38 (39.5) from three. Kentucky netted only four threes, giving Alabama a +33 point advantage from the outside. Ball game.

Aden Holloway led the way for Alabama, making six threes to score 26 points, while the SEC’s leading scorer, Labaron Philon, added 17 points. Kentucky got 22 points and eight rebounds from Otega Oweh, while Jaland Lowe had a season-high 21 points, but it was clearly not enough for the Cats.

The first road game in the SEC is always challenging. Alabama is certainly one of the best of the best in the league. Even so, it was another incredibly disheartening effort for the Wildcats.

Kentucky was Healthy

The first game of SEC play introduced us to the first Availability Report of the season. After enduring so many injuries, it was a revelation to see zero Wildcats listed. It still didn’t matter. Jayden Quaintance played 24 minutes but was absent from the starting lineup. More remarkably, Jaland Lowe was not the Cats’ starting point guard.

Set aside his point total production, Kentucky is a different basketball team with Lowe on the court. The Cats led 5-0, but trailed 9-5 when Lowe stepped onto the court for the first time.

“Yeah, it’s interesting,” Pope told KSR. “Because our first two or three minutes was solid, and then we just — we just hit a wall. Yes, for sure, we’re considering (a starting lineup change) all the time.”

A Harsh Reality

Of all the postgame comments that popped off the page, the most eye-opening actually came from Nate Oats. The Alabama head coach pointed out a big flaw in the Kentucky Wildcats: They aren’t a very good passing team. When the ball goes into the paint, it rarely leaves it.

“When I watched them play, I didn’t feel like they move the ball great… When they play high-major teams that were really good, they’re assist rate is very low. They throw it into the bigs, they’re not really passing. They had seven assists out of the post in 13 games coming in, (Malachi) Moreno had four of them,” said Oats.

When you hear an opposing coach say, “These guys aren’t trying to pass,” it hits hard.

Transfer Portal QB Dominos Have Not Fallen

Big Blue Nation spent the second day of the transfer portal period scrambling for any news or intel on Sam Leavitt, the former Arizona State star who is the best quarterback in the portal. He made a surprise visit to Kentucky on Friday night and stayed up late to watch film with Will Stein. Before his final dinner on the visit, we learned he’s taking another trip to Texas Tech on Sunday, putting BBN on edge.

Pockets are deep in Lubbock. The Red Raiders initially prioritized Brendan Sorsby, but the Cincinnati quarterback left town for LSU without committing. Now, we play the waiting game. Sunday could be a pivotal day for the future of Kentucky football.

Former Cats Find New Homes

While Kentucky pursues a former Arizona State quarterback, a former Kentucky quarterback committed to Arizona State. Late Saturday night, we learned that Cutter Boley will officially be making the move to Tempe. Hopefully the transaction includes sending a quarterback from the desert to Lexington.

Meanwhile, Vince Marrow did the Vince Marrow thing. After missing all but two games with a hamstring injury, cornerback DJ Waller is transferring from Kentucky to Louisville. Marrow recruited the Youngstown native out of high school and out of the transfer portal from Michigan. He’s done it again, putting a former Cat in red. There have been a lot of people trading blue for red this offseason and vice versa.

UK’s First Transfer Portal Commitment

The first official transfer portal addition for Will Stein is a familiar name for Big Blue Nation. Tavion Wallace was a sought-after All-American in the 2025 recruiting class. Kentucky was in the hunt, but he ultimately shocked the recruiting world when the talented linebacker picked Arkansas over Florida State. The younger brother of Trevin Wallace chose a different path, but after one year away, he’s ready to put on that familiar Kentucky football jersey.

This will be the first of many Kentucky football transfer portal commitments. We’re expecting a few more on Sunday, along with another wave of visitors. Here’s today’s list, one that could grow.

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185

Kentucky WBB in Action

Unlike the men’s team, the Kentucky women’s basketball team opened SEC play with a bang. Tonie Morgan’s last-second three handed No. 5 LSU its first loss of the season. They’re returning home on Sunday to host Missouri at Historic Memorial Coliseum. It could be a fun day when the action tips off at Noon. You can watch all of the action on the SEC Network.