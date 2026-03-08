KSR Today: Another Kentucky Basketball Loss

Good morning. Happy Sunday, or is it? Hard to say. I apologize. This is the part of the morning where I’m supposed to provide a brief recap of the most recent Kentucky basketball game. If I get into the nitty-gritty details, I’ll start sounding like my screaming toddler, who can’t handle the spring forward time change.

Kentucky has played twice in March. They’ve fallen behind by 20 points in both games. Late runs made the final score look more respectable, but losses happen when you fall behind by 20 points in basketball games.

On Valentine’s Day, Kentucky traveled to Florida with the winner taking the top spot in the SEC. The Wildcats have only won twice since then, giving Big Blue Nation a case of the spins ahead of the most pivotal part of the year, the postseason.

Kentucky is the No. 9 Seed in the SEC Tournament

If you judge regular seasons based on where a team starts in its postseason tournament, this is the worst season in Kentucky basketball history. The Wildcats were a No. 8 seed following the infamous Covid season and were tied for sixth out of 10 teams in 1989. This is the first time Kentucky has played on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament, and the Wildcats are in the opening game. If UK can get by LSU and Missouri, another date with Florida awaits.

Good (and Bad) from the Kentucky Loss to Florida

In his final game at Rupp Arena, Otega Oweh balled out. The sensational shooting guard knocked down four three-pointers to score 28 points and keep the Big Blue Boat afloat. The ship sank because he didn’t have much help.

Florida clearly had “take away Collin Chandler” on the scouting report, and the Gators executed that plan masterfully. Chandler’s only two points came from a dunk in transition. It feels irresponsible and unintelligent to use the following as analysis, but it’s the truth. Kentucky will go as far as Collin Chandler will take them in the postseason. If he’s hitting threes and scoring 15+ points, the Cats can beat anybody. If he’s taken out of the equation, Kentucky doesn’t have enough offensive ammunition to keep up with anyone.

Coming Soon to the Kentucky Coaching Staff

Kentucky basketball fans are pleading with Mark Pope to hire a general manager. He’s making room for an addition to his staff with a different title. UK has posted a job opening for an associate director of player development that will focus on “analytics, scouting, evaluation, and player development.” The job posting also includes notes on roster management. Could this be the GM who’s not technically a GM? The job posting is open through Friday.

First NCAA Tournament Ticket Punched

Five players scored in double figures as top-seed Tennessee State took control early en route to a 93-67 victory over Morehead State in the OVC Tournament Championship Game. Tennessee State secured the first automatic bid to the Big Dance, with four more tickets awarded on Sunday.

Big South | Winthrop (+7.5) vs. High Point | ESPN2 | Noon

MVC | Northern Iowa (-3.5) vs. UIC | CBS | Noon

ASUN | Queens (+2.5) vs. Central Arkansas | ESPN2 | 2:00

Summit League | North Dakota (+9.5) vs. North Dakota State | CBSSN | 9:00

That’s just an appetizer compared to what’s happening in women’s college basketball. Power Conference Tournament Title Games begin around lunch and will be rolling all Sunday long.

ACC | Louisville vs. Duke | ESPN | 1:00

Big Ten | Iowa vs. UCLA | CBS | 2:15

Big East | Creighton vs. UConn | Peacock | 2:30

SEC | Texas vs. South Carolina | ESPN | 3:00

Big 12 | West Virginia vs. TCU | ESPN | 5:00

Seneca Driver Commits to Oklahoma

Schools love to host branded recruiting weekends. Kids really eat it up. Oklahoma turned the first weekend of the live recruiting period into “Future Freaks Weekend,” and the marketing was effective. They landed four recruits, including a quarterback and Seneca Driver, the Boyle County Rebel and the nation’s top-ranked tight end. In short order, Will Stein made up a ton of ground in this recruitment. Now, he’ll have to show a proof of concept to flip the in-state star away from Jason Witten (yes, the former Cowboys’ tight end is now coaching the Sooners).

Kentucky Baseball Eyes Sweep

Tyler Bell’s Big Blue Bomb blew off BBN’s doors on Friday. It took more of a sweat at KPP on Saturday. The Bat Cats blew a 6-1 lead, but recovered with six runs in the eighth inning to take down The Citadel 12-7. It’s officially a series win. Kentucky can make it a sweep in their final non-conference series today at 1:00 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park.