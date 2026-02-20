KSR Today: Auburn prep, Bat Cats, Wes Rucker

Vibes could be better for the Kentucky Wildcats after turning a stretch of eight wins out of nine into back-to-back losses, the latest slip-up coming in a Quad 2 home game vs. unranked Georgia. Right when you think you’ve got this team figured out, they throw a curveball that takes you out at the knees. What’s next? We’ll find out on The Plains, Mark Pope taking on Steven Pearl for the first time in his young career, a head-to-head battle between the Cats and Auburn Tigers.

Five regular season games to go, let’s make the most of all of it before we soak in March Madness in all of its beautiful glory. Who knows, maybe one of these curveballs will turn into an out-of-the-park homer at the perfect time? No better opportunity than now to swing for the fences.

We’ll get rolling on this Friday morning with notes on the matchup at Neville Arena — plus a couple of other things you need to know going into the weekend.

Mark Pope previews Auburn: ‘Great challenge in a great environment’

Auburn has lost five straight, most recently giving up 91 points in a Quad 2 road loss at Mississippi State. Before that, though, the matchups were at Tennessee, vs. Alabama, vs. Vanderbilt and at Arkansas — hard to crush the Tigers for any of those.

Their resume up to this recent stretch included wins over St. John’s, NC State, Arkansas and Florida. Point being, they’re better than their 14-12 record suggests they are. Pope knows that.

“They got their best player back. They’re really good at home. I think they’re a terrific team, they’ve knocked off the best teams in our league — Florida on the road, beat Arkansas,” he said Thursday. “They’re one of those teams that’s really, really, really good when they’re at their best, and then they’ve had some struggles, like a lot of teams in our league. So they’re talented, they’re skilled. … They’re a good team, they’re well-coached.

“It’s gonna be a great challenge in a great environment. It’ll be a big-time environment.”

Good news on Kam Williams, bad news on JQ

It wasn’t Pope’s newsiest press conference, but he did drop two injury bombs that left fans both angry and excited — quite the swing of emotions, separated only by a minute.

First, the news that Kam Williams could play again this season, assuming the Wildcats are able to make a serious postseason push. Recovery on his broken foot is going well enough to be hopeful.

“There’s a real chance that, at some point, if we extend the season out long enough, that he can come back and help us,” Pope said. “We’re excited for that to happen.”

As for Jayden Quaintance, fans shouldn’t be too optimistic on that one — because the head coach isn’t.

“He’s not ready, and we’re not going to roll him out there till he’s 100 percent — and he’s a ways from that,” he added. “We haven’t incorporated him back into practice, so that’s complicated. I don’t know how optimistic I am about that.”

Bat Cats take on Evansville

After a 3-1 start to the season — I’m having a hard time getting over that Morehead State loss in the home opener — Nick Mingione and the Bat Cats are back on the road this weekend for a three-game series at Evansville. That starts today, with first pitch scheduled for 4 PM ET, live on ESPN+. You can watch HERE.

From there, Kentucky and Evansville will face off in a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 1 PM ET. Game two will take place later in the afternoon.

As for one of the team’s biggest stars, the wait continues for Tyler Bell, who injured his shoulder diving for the ball in the season-opener at UNC-Greensboro. He hasn’t played since and Mingione was unable to confirm how much time he’d miss after the Morehead State loss.

“He wants to — like, it hurts him so bad not to be able to play,” Mingione said. “This is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever coached. He is super tough, but it’s hard on him because it’s hard on our team. He’s a really good player. If you ask him, he can play right now, but yeah, we’ll just wait and see what the future holds.”

Potentially more clarity to come this afternoon.

RIP Wes Rucker

The SEC lost a great one, folks, news that has absolutely crushed all of us here at KSR HQ. Wes Rucker, the best Tennessee media personality covering the Volunteers by a mile, tragically lost his life in a car accident on his way home from work on I-40W in Knoxville on Thursday. He leaves behind his wife and young boy with a baby girl due in the spring.

Rucker Baby No. 2 is due in May.



Hank is gonna have a baby sister.



And he insists her name will be Optimus Prime Night Ninja Rucker. He has insisted this for weeks. Every day. For weeks. pic.twitter.com/tskSZGsSEM — Wes Rucker (@wesruckerTBA) December 31, 2025

He was just in Lexington covering Kentucky’s win over Tennessee on the night the denim uniforms and 1996 champions were brought back — we checked in at Rupp Arena at the same time. We watched a few SEC Tournament games together last season, too, Wes picking my brain about Mark Pope and this new era of the Cats as I picked his about Rick Barnes and the Vols, as nice and genuine as could be. I wouldn’t say we knew each other well, but enough for me to know how respected he was as the veteran expert on the beat who loved what he did and who he did it for: his wife and son.

My heart hurts for them this morning and I know all of Big Blue Nation feels the same way.

“I’m just trying to be the example you want to set in the world… My parents did not raise hypocrites.”



Chilling. Wes Rucker offered up a perfect PSA about who he was roughly an hour before he was killed in a car accident. pic.twitter.com/u4vDlAM4tQ — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) February 20, 2026

Squeeze your loved ones a little tighter this morning. Life is so precious.