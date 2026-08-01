KSR Today: August Arrives with Monumental NCAA News

In the final hours of the month of July, the world of college athletics was rocked by two pieces of news. One will change the makeup of rosters for the upcoming season, while another may completely change how schools operate within the NCAA.

Hand up, so much happened on Friday night, it was difficult to process. After a night of sleep, a pot of coffee, and some brainstorming, we have a better idea of what it actually means for the sport. Let’s start with what could actually cause immediate chaos.

Players Receive a 5th Year of Eligibility

A month ago, the NCAA quickly moved to approve the “5-for-5” rule. After dealing with countless cases that resulted in trips to court, the NCAA moved to give all college athletes five years to play five seasons of college athletics.

Here’s where they messed up: The NCAA didn’t grandfather in every senior who just concluded their college careers after year four. On Friday night, a Colorado judge granted an injunction to every athlete from the high school class of 2022 who wishes to receive an extra year of eligibility. What that means…

In Basketball: About a dozen household names immediately entered the transfer portal on Friday night, including Donovan Dent, a one-time Kentucky target who announced his retirement from basketball after one year with Mick Cronin. Now he’s reconsidering. Mark Pope has one available roster spot, and the pool of players to choose from just got larger.

In Football: NFL Training Camps just started. Will some players leave to return to college? Anything is on the table, with many college football programs expected to begin camp in the next week. Even though rosters are pretty much set at this point, expect some shocking news stories of late additions on the horizon. One player who’s already lobbying for another opportunity is former Boston College and Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos.

New Life for the Protect College Sports Act

There is A LOT packed into the bipartisan legislation that Maria Cantwell and Ted Cruz introduced. When they initially did not include the Big Ten and SEC, the two biggest decision-makers in the sport, it made the legislation that much more difficult to pass.

Years of lobbying were spent to create a long-term solution for the NCAA, yet all of that work was nearly flushed down the toilet. To give the Protect College Sports Act a chance, it needed to hit the Senate floor before the August recess. That put power brokers into lengthy meetings to reach a consensus. Backed into a corner, the Big Ten and SEC agreed to support the bill late on Friday night. It still has a very long way to go through the legislative process, but the Protect College Sports Act has new life.

The Big Change that Led to an Agreement

The biggest problem with the House settlement’s revenue-sharing agreement is how easily schools can navigate around the spending cap. The SEC and Big Ten pushed for language to create a hard cap, but also injected a ton of new money into that salary cap.

In addition to the $21+ million annually schools can spend on their players, this version of the Protect College Sports Act also includes a retention pool worth up to $22.5 million and an additional $5 million for non-revenue sports. If this becomes law, schools can spend up to $48.8 million annually, but not everyone will be able to afford it.

The TBT Final is Selling Out

La Familia is hosting the artist formerly known as Eberlein Drive in the TBT Championship. The first-ever championship appearance for the Kentucky alumni team, somebody is leaving Historic Memorial Coliseum on Sunday with a giant check for $2 million.

It’s going to be an insane atmosphere. The lower bowl is already sold out and limited tickets are available in the upper deck. Secure your spot RIGHT NOW for only $32 before they’re gone. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Of course I am making a One Shining Moment for @thetournament https://t.co/WH4N17WmKC — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeKSR) July 31, 2026

Kentucky football will be here before you know it. Whether you’re hitting the road to cheer on the Wildcats or arriving early to set up a tailgate, Rhoback has you covered. Rhoback has the most comfortable and stylish polos, Q-zips, and hoodies in the game. Dive into the Kentucky gameday collection and use promo code KSPORTS to get 20% off your first purchase at Rhoback.com.

Today’s the day to make sure your wall is ready for Caturdays. The 2026 Kentucky football schedule posters featuring Will Stein have arrived at a few Krogers earlier this week. You can now find them all across the Commonwealth. Click here for a list of every single location.

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