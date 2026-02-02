KSR Today: Beating Arkansas (x2), back to Rupp this week, and more

It’s a new Monday, although it looks exactly like last Monday because my Lexington neighborhood is still covered in inpenetrable ice. Yesterday, a Girl Scout was delivering cookies on my street when her dad’s car turned sideways and got completely stuck in the middle of the road. Being a good person, I stepped outside to help dig them out and get them on their way. I also did this because she was delivering the cookies to my house, so I felt partially responsible for their predicament. And I needed those Tagalongs.

Now, tag along with me for a rundown of morning notes with your morning coffee.

Kentucky comes home to Rupp Arena

After splitting last week’s two-game road swing, concluding with Saturday’s win at Arkansas, Kentucky Basketball comes home to play a couple of games in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats will be back on Cawood’s Court on Wednesday night for a late one, hosting last-place Oklahoma at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. The Sooners are 1-8 in conference play. KenPom predicts Kentucky will win by 10.

Then, on Saturday, they’re back in Rupp to play rival Tennessee. That game is a rematch of the thriller in Knoxville last month, and marks the return of the denim uniforms for their 30-year anniversary. It’s critical to defend home court to remain in contention in the conference and maintain momentum from the emotional win over the Hogs.

Devin Booker is up to something

Stay tuned.

Hear Mark Pope on The Mark Pope Show

Tonight, Mark Pope will sit down with Tom Leach for another Monday evening radio chat. They’ll be live for a new Mark Pope Show on the UK Sports Network at 6 p.m. Fresh off the trip to Fayetteville, Pope should be in a great mood and eager to talk to Big Blue Nation. We’ll share any of his meaningful comments here.

Collin Chandler and Trent Noah talk tomorrow

Before UK hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday, Collin Chandler and Trent Noah will hold a Q&A on campus to preview the game. Chandler and Noah will represent the locker room at a Tuesday press conference to look ahead to the two home games coming up and reflect on all the fun at Bud Walton over the weekend. Collin Chandler made ANOTHER huge play down the stretch for Kentucky, and he will talk about it tomorrow. Noah played well in the win, too.

Outside the Top 25 again?

Though Saturday was fun, Kentucky will likely fall outside of the Top 25 again this week. With the 25-point loss to Vanderbilt last Tuesday and most of the ranked teams going unbeaten, it’s unlikely that the Wildcats will sneak into college basketball’s polls when they’re updated later today.

Kentucky is ranked No. 28 in the NET Rankings and No. 30 in KenPom.

Doug Shows was giving techs on Sunday

Have a weekend, Doug.

Doug Shows is on a HEATER this weekend



Double technicals issued between Memphis and Tulane pic.twitter.com/c6roFMvgun — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 1, 2026

Another win in Fayetteville

Kentucky Women’s Basketball joined in on the fun in beating Arkansas, winning in Bud Walton Arena a day after the men’s team spoiled John Calipari’s big night. Kenny Brooks took No. 18 into Arkansas on Sunday and won by 20, led by Clara Strack with 33 points in the 93-73 SEC road win. Strack also nearly added a career high in rebounds with 15, her 11th double-double of the season.

A 14-5 run in the third quarter created the separation that led to the win.

Teonni Key returned to the court

Also of significance: Teonni Key returned to action after missing six games with an injury. She, too, had a double-double against the Razorbacks, scoring 15 points with 10 rebounds in her return.

Five former Wildcats named NBA All-Stars

Congratulations to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Maxey, who were voted NBA All-Star starters, and to Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, and Jamal Murray for landing reserve spots beside them. On Sunday, Towns learned he will team up with Maxey for the East, while the other three play for the West.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend takes place February 13-15 in Los Angeles.

KSR heads to the Super Bowl

Later this week, KSR will broadcast from San Francisco, where Matt Jones, Billy Rutledge, Mario Maitland, and I will be for Super Bowl content with our “NFL Cover Zero” podcast. You can hear the Super Bowl shows on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, as well as new episodes of the podcast on each of those days.

First, we’ll hang with Ryan Lemond and Shannon The Dude in Kentucky for a couple more days. Today’s show broadcasts from the Lexington studio, celebrating the wins over Arkansas. Tune in at 10 a.m. Go Cats.