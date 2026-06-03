KSR Today: The Beginning of a Highly Anticipated NBA Finals

It’s the first Wednesday of June, not exactly the time when you think the sports world is at a fever pitch. This year, it’s hitting different. The NBA Finals have arrived, and it’s bringing a heft, an air of gravitas unlike many of its recent predecessors.

The New York Knicks play in basketball’s most famous venue. Knick fans have not celebrated a Championship in Madison Square Garden in 53 years. I’m not sure the world is ready to see what will happen in New York City if the Knicks can get it done.

Just one person is standing in their way, and he might be the French future of the NBA. Victor Wembanyama is unlike anything anybody has ever seen. He’s truly 1-of-1, and he’s surrounded by a bunch of other talented young stars who have taken the San Antonio Spurs to the pinnacle of the sport earlier than expected.

The last time the Knicks were on this stage, a 22-year-old Tim Duncan kept the Larry O’Brien Trophy out of their hands. Will a 22-year-old Wemby make history repeat itself? Karl-Anthony Towns grew up in the shadow of the Garden. Now, the former Cat can be the difference-maker in the most highly-anticipated NBA Finals since LeBron James‘ Cavs went toe-to-toe with Steph Curry‘s Warriors.

Spurs -4.5 | 8:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Another Wildcat is Guaranteed to Win the NBA Finals

Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t the only former Wildcat representing Kentucky in the NBA Finals. Keldon Johnson was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year after he became the first Spur to score 1,000 points off the bench. De’Aaron Fox will be facing off against his former Sacramento Kings coach, Mike Brown. The talented point guard has been dealing with an ankle sprain that forced him to miss the first two games during the Western Conference Finals.

“Not sure, to answer the question, 100 percent, but it feels like [Fox’s injury situation] is moving in a better direction, and with rest, I hope he’s better tomorrow than he is today, and so on and so forth since our last game,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said ahead of tonight’s game.

The Larry O’Brien Trophy Returns

That gravitas I mentioned that’s returning to the NBA Finals? Some of that is in the form of paint. They’re bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to center court for this series, and it even has casuals like me fired up to watch all of the action.

SOUND UP 🔊 Larry is back on the court and the stage is set for Game 1 of the NBA Finals! 🏆 https://t.co/H4dRGO2suY pic.twitter.com/c7LiwOCuyi — NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2026

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That was a Crazy Stanley Cup Final

There aren’t a ton of puck-heads here at KSR HQ. That doesn’t stop me from tuning into the Stanley Cup Final. Even though I don’t really know what all is happening, game one was electric. It felt like every five minutes there was a goal. Carolina scored 25 seconds into the game, but it was Vegas who had the upper hand at the start of the third period. Carolina responded and stole all the momentum with an equalizer, but Vegas got it for good when Tomas Hertl put the game-winner into the back of the net with 3:24 to play. The Golden Knights won game one 5-4. The action returns to Raleigh for game two on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Malachi Moreno is Fired Up for Momcilovic

Big Blue Nation spent Tuesday celebrating the addition of the sensational swingman from Iowa State. KSR spent the day blogging about Milan Momcilovic. Jacob Polacheck reported that he’ll arrive on campus this Saturday. Mario Maitland was at Great Crossing in Georgetown, checking in with Malachi Moreno at his youth basketball camp. The Kentucky center is looking forward to teaming up with the best shooter in college basketball.

“We knew we needed it, and he fits Pope’s offense perfectly. We’re gonna be dangerous,” he told BBN Tonight’s Nick Lazaroff.

Malachi Moreno is all in on Kentucky. 😼



Malachi Moreno talks on Milan Momcilovic, title expectations, and his off season work! pic.twitter.com/B92ZTy8skB — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) June 2, 2026

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Go Inside Kentucky Spring Practice

It’s been more than a month since Will Stein‘s Kentucky football team went through spring practice. Before the page is completely turned to the summer recruiting blitz, the program is opening its doors to share an inside look at everything that transpired over five weeks this spring. The All-Access feature debuts at 8 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Nick Saban Testifies Before Congress

The former Alabama head football coach is among a star-studded guest list on Capitol Hill as the college sports world continues to seek federal government intervention to fix its problems. Nick Saban and Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua are among the individuals testifying on behalf of the “Protect College Sports Act” that was introduced by Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell. It might be a little awkward for Saban after the Big Ten and SEC made it clear that they aren’t fans of the bill. Can it turn into a law? It feels like a long shot, but Ross Dellenger reports it’s close to a coin flip.

The Rams are Loading Up

Los Angeles is hosting this year’s Super Bowl and the Rams are determined to play a home game. Fresh off Matthew Stafford’s MVP season, they’re fortifying their defense. They already made blockbuster trades for Trent MacDuffie and Myles Garrett. Now, Aaron Darnold is considering coming out of retirement. It smells like Sean McVay has a Super Team on his hands. What could go wrong for the Rams?