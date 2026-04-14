KSR Today: Boom Watch continues as a new guest rolls into Lexington

Good morning, friends. A new day is upon us, one that hopefully brings some news — and specifically, some booms — to the Bluegrass.

Monday came and went without much on Tyran Stokes and Rob Wright III‘s visits to Kentucky (to be fair, Wright only arrived on campus last night). Today, a new guest arrives, Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman. In theory, all three prospects could be in Lexington at the same time. If so, I think they should swing by the Banner Boys’ house to check out their matching signs. I’m sure the fraternity brothers would give them a warm welcome.

We’ve still got our ears to the ground for the latest on Stokes, Wright, and Freeman. We’re also keeping an eye on the rest of the transfer portal and the Joe Craft Football Training Center, where spring practice rolls on. Let’s talk about it all.

The Big Three visit

As we speak, Tyran Stokes and Rob Wright III are waking up in Lexington, getting ready to wrap up their visits to Kentucky. Wright arrived Monday evening, while Stokes has been here since Monday morning. Stokes was spotted around town on Monday, having lunch at Carson’s and touring the UK campus with the coaching staff, including Mo Williams. Last night, he even made himself at home at Rupp Arena, going live on Instagram while he got up shots with manager Max VanDyke.

At one point, over 3,000 people were watching Stokes’ private shootaround, which included a halfcourt shot, some one-on-one, and Stokes hanging on the rim. The image of Stokes playing in an empty Rupp with Kentucky’s hype videos and highlights on the jumbotron and the banners behind him was pretty awesome; if he ends up committing, some may even say iconic.

No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes spent his Monday night getting shots up at Rupp Arena 😼💙



(With 3K BBN members watching on IG Live) pic.twitter.com/gexYgYFJ8O — KSR (@KSRonX) April 14, 2026

This morning, Krysten Peek went on The Leach Report to talk about Stokes’ recruitment. Stokes broke the news that he was visiting Kentucky during an interview with Peek at the Nike Hoop Summit last weekend. Peek said that Stokes hates Adidas shoes, which could be good news for Kentucky, a Nike school; however, she also said that Bill Self told Stokes he’s coming back to Kansas for another year to coach him. Peek guessed that a decision would come in the next two weeks. Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later, or life could get complicated for the staff as they try to build this roster out of the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, Wright got into town around 5 p.m. on Monday. Later that night, he and Mikhail McLean were spotted stopping by the Sigma Chi house near campus to check out the Banner Boys’ banners. McLean drove by again, presumably after dropping Wright off at his hotel, and honked. Is that a sign of good things to come? Jeff Goodman says Kentucky is the favorite for Wright, who is also considering a return to BYU.

McLean drove by again alone and honked as he did! Bring them home @Coach_McLean https://t.co/liQwk0CQdR — Kentucky Banner Boys (@KYBannerBoys) April 14, 2026

Freeman arrives at some point today. He’s already seen the Sigma Chi house on FaceTime with McLean and Mo Williams, but I’m sure he’ll come check out his own banner at some point. The 6’9″ sophomore forward averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds this past season for Syracuse. He’s the No. 20 overall player and the No. 5 power forward in the transfer portal. A Bahamas native, Freeman played for the Bahamas National Team that participated in a 2024 Olympics qualifying tournament. McLean was an assistant coach for that team, a relationship that could serve the Cats well in this recruitment. You can learn more about Freeman in our Bio Blast.

I hope the Banner Boys have some new signs ready, because the fun continues tomorrow, with Colgate guard Jalen Cox arriving for his visit. According to Jacob Polacheck, Furman guard Alex Wilkins will visit later this week, Utah shooting guard Terrence Brown will visit Friday, and San Diego State power forward Magoon Gwath also has a visit in the works.

Kentucky’s visit schedule

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Other Transfer Portal developments

There’s obviously a lot happening on Kentucky’s front in the portal. Things aren’t slowing down elsewhere. On Monday, another former Cat found a new home, Jaland Lowe committing to Georgetown. Mo Dioubate may not be far behind. Today, the Queens native visits St. John’s. He and Jasper Johnson are the only outgoing transfers who have yet to commit to a new school.

Kentucky’s outgoing transfers

Down I-64, a former Kentucky signee is checking out the Cats’ in-state rival. Karter Knox visits Louisville today, according to Jody Demling. The Cards were one of his finalists out of high school. Knox chose Kentucky, but followed John Calipari to Arkansas. This past season, he averaged 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Razorbacks, missing the last month and a half of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his left meniscus.

Louisville is also trending with Paulius Murauskas, the Saint Mary’s transfer forward who is also considering Kentucky. After landing Flory Bidunga and Jackson Shelstad, the Cards are rolling. Dangit.

Spring Practice No. 13

The end of spring practice is nearing. Today, the Cats will hold practice No. 13 on the fields outside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. Afterward, tight ends coach Justin Burke, edges/outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr., and select players will chat with reporters. KSR will have boots on the ground to cover it all. There are just a few practices left, with the Spring Game taking place on Saturday.

Last night, Stein took his talents to John Cropp Stadium, where he threw out the first pitch at the Kentucky vs. Tennessee softball game. Not surprisingly, it was a strike.

Unfortunately, the Cats lost to Tennessee 10-3, making it a series sweep for the No. 9 Volunteers. Kentucky has been swept in all but one SEC series so far, its lone conference win coming against Auburn on March 6. The Cats are 1-16 in SEC play, 24-22 overall. They’re back in action tomorrow night at Northern Kentucky.

4-star QB Andre Adams announces decision

Kentucky was once the frontrunner for four-star quarterback Andre Adams, but the Nashville, TN native postponed his decision when Colorado came calling. Adams will announce his decision today at 1 p.m. ET on the Rivals YouTube Channel. Kentucky is a finalist, but will essentially be a hat on the table after four-star Jake Nawrot‘s commitment on Sunday. Adams is expected to pick Buffalo.

A record FOUR Kentucky WBB players selected in WNBA Draft

It was a record-breaking night for the Kentucky Women’s Basketball team, which had four players selected in the 2026 WNBA Draft, which shatters the previous record of two picks in 2017. Teonni Key came off the board in the second round, while Tonie Morgan, Amelia Hassett, and Jordan Obi all were drafted in the third round.

No. 22 (2nd Round): Teonni Key – Toronto Tempo

– Toronto Tempo No. 32 (3rd Round): Tonie Morgan – Chicago Sky

– Chicago Sky No. 35 (3rd Round): Amelia Hassett – LA Sparks

– LA Sparks No. 44 (3rd Round): Jordan Obi – Las Vegas Aces

That brings Kentucky’s total number of draft picks in program history to 12, with five coming in two seasons under Kenny Brooks. Brooks now has 13 draft picks in his career. Awesome stuff.

Teonni Key is the second ever draft choice by the Toronto Tempo!#WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/knRH89IHRA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 14, 2026

A Triple Crown scheduling change

Some big horse racing news broke on Monday night. Starting in 2027, the Preakness will move back a week. The race has always been held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, but starting next year, it will be three weeks, which could allow more horses to run.

The Preakness may also air on a new network, as the race enters its final year with NBC Sports. NBC, Fox Sports, Amazon, and Netflix have all shown interest in the Preakness’ rights, according to Sports Business Journal. A source told the SBJ that the Belmont may also move back a week. This year’s Preakness takes place on May 16 at Laurel Park, while Pimlico Race Course undergoes a $400 million renovation.