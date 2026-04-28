KSR Today: Boom Watch, HS Recruiting Picks Up, Champions Blue Board Meeting

Good morning, friends, and happy Tuesday to you. We had some crazy storms down here in Nashville last night. I hope the weather wasn’t too bad in your neck of the woods. Not to sound ancient, but we really did need this rain.

Steering back on topic, it was a busy Monday in the world of UK sports, even if not as newsy as we would have liked on the recruiting front. Today brings the opportunity for more news, maybe even a commitment? There’s also a big board meeting in downtown Lexington we’re keeping an eye on. Join me as we go through it all on the daily rundown.

The wait continues for Tyran Stokes

Monday was rumored to be decision day for Tyran Stokes, with Jeff Goodman reporting the No. 1 player in the 2026 class could finally announce where he’s going to college. If you’ve followed this recruitment at all, you won’t be surprised to hear that was not the case. Monday came and went without news on Stokes, but, as always, we’ve got our ears to the ground to hear what the Louisville native will do.

For what it’s worth, Stokes was in Atlanta on Monday, according to this picture on his Instagram story:

Boom Watch: Jerone Morton

We may be waiting a while for Stokes to decide, but another Boom could be on deck. Washington State transfer guard Jerone Morton visited Kentucky on Friday, and the visit went about as well as it could, his father told Jacob Polacheck. The Winchester native grew up cheering for the Cats and would be fine joining the roster as a backup. Some rumors were swirling of a commitment on Monday afternoon, but nothing is official — yet. Hopefully, that means good news is on the way today.

“He’s a very spiritual person, too,” Derrick Morton said of his son. “That’s what’s driving him to play for Kentucky. He tells me all the time that he plays for the opportunity to play for Kentucky, and now that the opportunity is here, if he turns it down, he tells me, ‘Why was I playing for it?’”

For more of Jacob’s conversation with Morton’s dad, click here. While you’re on KSR+, check out Justin Rowland’s breakdown of Morton’s game and what he could bring to Mark Pope’s third team.

Want more Kentucky basketball recruiting intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

Ryan Hampton picks up a Kentucky offer

Where is Mark Pope? On Monday, he was in Texas to visit Ryan Hampton, the No. 1 shooting guard in the 2027 class and younger brother of 2020 first-round NBA Draft pick RJ Hampton. During that visit, Hampton picked up an offer from Kentucky. High school recruiting is picking up, with the first EYBL event of the year taking place this past weekend in Atlanta, but this offer and visit are also notable because Hampton is a reclass candidate. His father, Rod, told Jacob Polacheck last night that moving up to the 2026 class to enroll at a college this fall didn’t come up during their visit with Pope, but it’s still very much a possibility, depending on fit.

“Reclass is still on the table,” he said. “There’s got to be a spot available for him to play. If a team already has two or three guys in his spot, there’s really no reason. We’re going to just evaluate that. We’re not under any pressure to reclass, but if everything lines up, there’s still a possibility.”

Something to keep an eye on. Head on over to KSR+ for more from Jacob’s conversation with Rod Hampton.

Where is Mo Williams headed this morning?

Mo Williams is on the move this morning, sharing a picture on his Instagram story that appears to be from an airport shuttle, train, plane, or some form of transportation. As mentioned, high school recruiting has picked up in a big way this week, so we may hear soon who he’s going to see. Maybe even to Atlanta to see Stokes?

As for the rest of the staff, Jack Pilgrim has a little scoop on what they’re up to today on KSBoard.

NCAA’s 5-in-5 proposal won’t include graduating seniors

For a few hours on Monday, we had fun with the possibility of another year with Otega Oweh. The NCAA slammed the door shut on that late Monday afternoon, with the Division I Board of Directors directing the Division I Cabinet to move forward with the five-in-five proposal, which would give players up to five years of eligibility, but recommending NOT to include graduating seniors or players whose eligibility is already up.

The Division I Cabinet doesn’t meet again until May 22, which is when a vote could happen, but this should prevent the portal from becoming even more chaotic (although there will still be lawsuits). Common sense prevailing in Indianapolis? There’s a first time for everything.

Proof that talent is returning to College Basketball

Speaking of the NCAA and eligibility, the NBA released the list of NBA Draft early entrants on Monday. This year, just 71 early entrants (players who still have eligibility) declared for the draft, which is down from 106 last year and 195 in 2024. The number of early entrants crested at 363, just before NIL went into effect, and has steadily declined since. According to Jonathan Givony, this year’s total of 71 is the lowest since 2003, proof that stars are staying in college basketball longer thanks to NIL.

Of those 71 players, some will return to school. Early entrants have until May 27 to take their name out of the draft if they want to return to college. For Kentucky, that includes Malachi Moreno, who is testing the draft waters, but also a group of targets, most notably Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic, who also has his name in the transfer portal.

ICYMI, Kentucky WBB landed Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter

Monday was decision day for Me’Arah “Meezy” O’Neal, Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter, who announced that she is transferring from Florida to Kentucky. The Cats were one of four finalists for the 6’4″ forward, along with Virginia, North Carolina, and USC. O’Neal averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game this past season for Florida, and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. She is Kentucky WBB’s third commitment from the transfer portal this offseason, joining UConn transfer Ayanna Patterson and Alabama transfer Diana Collins.

O’Neal is a great player in her own right, but having Shaq’s daughter join your program is undeniably cool. I can’t wait to see Shaq around campus and at games next season.

Champions Blue board meeting

As we speak, the Champions Blue LLC Board of Governors is holding its quarterly meeting at the Downtown Studio in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. We don’t have an agenda, but I’m sure it will include updates on the renovations to Kroger Field and the proposed on-campus entertainment district. Will Mitch Barnhart be there, and if so, will he speak with reporters after? Zack Geoghegan is in the building to find out, so stay tuned.

OKC advances in the NBA Playoffs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are moving on in the NBA Playoffs. The reigning world champs beat Devin Booker’s Phoenix Suns last night, 131-122, to complete the sweep and advance to Round Two, where they’ll face the winner of the Lakers and the Rockets.

In the other games last night, the Magic beat the Pistons 94-88 to take a 3-1 lead in the series, and the Denver Nuggets stayed alive with a 125-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jamal Murray had 24 points and 7 assists in the win, but the bucket everyone is talking about is the Nuggets’ mascot’s ridiculous make from the top of a ladder pyramid at midcourt.

Tonight, Boston and San Antonio can both advance to the second round, while Atlanta or New York will look to take the edge in that series, which is tied at 2-2. Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks are 6.5-point favorites at home in Madison Square Garden.

Here is the slate: