KSR Today: BG Plays Big in Kentucky Win over Oklahoma

The first two chapters of Kentucky’s story against Oklahoma in the SEC were defined by Otega Oweh‘s late heroics over the Sooners. In the third SEC meeting between the two, it was the other Wildcat with Oklahoma ties who rose to the occasion that propelled Kentucky to a 94-78 victory.

The Cats and the Sooners went back and forth for most of the first half until Oklahoma got cold over the final four minutes. Kentucky seized the moment. Collin Chandler hit a pair of threes to close out the first half with an 8-0 run to give the Cats some cushion they would maintain the rest of the game.

Kentucky led by as much as 19 in the second half, but every time it felt like the Cats were on the verge of a blowout, the Sooners would hit a shot or two to stop the run. Oklahoma made eight of its 11 three-pointers in the second half, enough to make BBN sweat down the stretch. That’s when it became BG time.

Oklahoma native Brandon Garrison played the best game of his Kentucky career. He saved his best for last. With the lead down to eight, Denzel Aberdeen heaved a long three as the shot clock neared zero. Garrison was ready to corral the rebound and finish with an ‘and one’ dagger.

That was Garrison’s tenth rebound, giving him his first double-double as a Wildcat. He threw down a dunk in the game’s final seconds to finish with 20 points and 11 rebounds. BG stole the show, but the former Oklahoma Sooner was also phenomenal. Oweh scored a game-high 24 points, giving Kentucky a seventh win its last eight games.

Captain Clutch?

Collin Chandler was smoother than blue suede shoes, knocking down 4-8 three-pointers to score 18 points for the Wildcats. After one make, Tom Hart called Chandler, “Captain Clutch.” It’s a nickname we haven’t heard before, but if the shoe fits.

Like Garrison, Hart brought his A-game to Rupp Arena. In the middle of a double-digit game, it was the perfect opportunity for the SEC play-by-play man to sprinkle in loads of KSR references. Turning quarter-zips inside out; the streets aren’t cleared in Lexington; don’t believe what’s on Facebook; even Corey Price got a shout-out!

Brief Aberdeen Absence

It wouldn’t be a Kentucky basketball game if there wasn’t an injury scare. Denzel Aberdeen took a hard hit to the dome in the second half and had to go to the locker room. The Kentucky point guard got poked in the eye, but fortunately, he was able to return after a 10-minute absence. He even capped off the night with a pretty bank shot off the glass.

A Brief Absence from the Kentucky Coach

After every Kentucky basketball game, we hear from the head coach. Last night’s game ran a little late, and Mark Pope had to run an errand. Mark Pope’s daughter just completed a 15-month mission trip and he had 23 minutes to pick her up from the airport. He passed off postgame duties to Jason Hart, who was eager to talk about Brandon Garrison’s career night.

“Well, he’s a young professional in terms of coming to work every day and doing his job,” Hart said. “When you do that, the basketball gods will bless you, and tonight he was in the right spot and played with a lot of energy.”

While Pope was celebrating with his family, Garrison got the chance to celebrate with his, too. His son, Akarii, joined him on the Wildcat Wrap-Up with Goose Givens.

Kentucky WBB Returns Home

The last time we saw Kenny Brooks’ Cats in action, Clara Strack scored a career-high 33 points in a blowout win at Arkansas. We’ll find out if they can build on that momentum in Teonni Key‘s second game back in the lineup for the Wildcats.

No. 16 Kentucky hosts No. 7 Vanderbilt for a 7 PM ET tip-off at Historic Memorial Coliseum. You can stream the game on SECN+. Kenny Brooks will have a noteworthy visitor in the stands for this contest. Sara Okeke was the MVP of 2025 FIBA U18 EuroBasket Championship. The 6-foot-4 center from Spain can throw down dunks. A big win on Thursday could be a big win for the future of the program.

NBA Trade Deadline

No other professional sports organization is more active at the trade deadline than the NBA. Teams have until 3 PM ET today to make moves, and there have already been a few eye-opening moves. One of those involves a former Kentucky star.

A year after he was a part of a blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers, Anthony Davis is once again on the move. The Mavericks received a pair of first-round picks in the 8-player trade that is sending Davis to our nation’s capital. The Wizards recently acquired Trae Young. Playing alongside Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr, and Kyshawn George, Washington could be fun if Davis can get healthy and return to form.

The Winter Olympics are off to a Great Start

The Opening Ceremony will officially kick things off in Milan on Friday night, but a few events are already underway. I flipped on Peacock to let my kids see what curling is. Unfortunately, they didn’t get to experience the adrenaline rush for long.

update: four minutes into the first event of the Winter Olympics, there has been a power outage https://t.co/8g7fOpg0T7 pic.twitter.com/mvniehqLCI — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 4, 2026

An Electric KSR from the West Coast

Matt Jones, Drew Franklin, Billy Rutledge, and Mario Maitland had an eventful day on Radio Row. They spoke with a couple of legends, Terrell Davis and Shaun Alexander, before hanging out with the Bussin with the Boys crew. They also got loose with Stevie Johnson. It was a wild time for the Cover Zero crew. They’ll be recapping it all and discussing the Kentucky-Oklahoma game when KSR goes LIVE at 10 AM ET.

