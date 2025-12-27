KSR Today: Bring on the bowl madness

No, Kentucky is not going bowling this year. In fact, some of the late projections the Wildcats found themselves in post-Tennessee Tech with two wins to go before, well, you know, are being played today with other SEC foes taking our spot. That’s okay, though, because there will be hell to pay in 2026 with Stein Time coming to Lexington. They’ll be feeding the studs to six-plus wins next go-round.

Until then, the fun non-CFP bowl games really ramp up starting today with the Pinstripe, Pop-Tarts, Gator and Texas Bowls headlining the group on Saturday. From there, things ramp back up on Tuesday with the Music City and Alamo Bowls, followed by the really good stuff on Wednesday and Thursday with the ReliaQuest, Citrus and Cotton Bowl (CFP QF) on New Year’s Eve and Orange, Rose and Sugar Bowls (CFP QFs) on New Year’s Day, respectively.

And don’t you dare forget about the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on January 2 — the grossest tradition in all of postseason sporting events, but something you can’t help but enjoy.

There’s not a whole lot going on with our Kentucky Wildcats in any sport, really, but we’ve got plenty to talk about elsewhere. Let’s start with today’s schedule.

Bring on the Pop-Tarts Bowl

It will be Team Sprinkles vs. Team Swirls in the Pop-Tarts Bowl with Cherry, Strawberry and Cookies & Cream battling Hot Fudge Sundae, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Wild Berry, kicking off in Orlando at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. One side will be cooked alive and eaten right out of the largest toaster in the world, beyond all of the other beautiful nonsense that comes with this bowl.

Oh, and there is a football game that goes with it. That will be between No. 12 BYU and No. 22 Georgia Tech — quite the matchup, despite all of the attention on flavors and the sweetness of the breakfast pastries. At least they’re leaning into the chaos.

Our appetite for top notch research is insatiable. The minute that @georgiatechfb accepted an invitation to the @PopTartsBowl , our best engineers, roboticists, and scientists set out to answer the ultimate research question — which @PopTartsUS flavor is, empirically, the best?… pic.twitter.com/gMPtrs1JWA — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) December 26, 2025

We’ve got sprinkled end zones and helmets for the People’s National Championship — and we’re hungry for it all.

Check out the complete bowl schedule for Saturday below:

Time (ET) Matchup Bowl Game / Location TV / Streaming BetMGM Odds 11:00 AM Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. East Carolina (8-4) Go Bowling Military Bowl

Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD ESPN PITT -10.5

O/U 53.5 12:00 PM Penn State (6-6) vs. Clemson (7-5) Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY ABC CLEM -2.5

O/U 48.5 2:15 PM UConn (9-3) vs. Army (6-6) Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park, Boston, MA ESPN ARMY -7.5

O/U 42.5 3:30 PM No. 22 Georgia Tech (9-3) vs. No. 12 BYU (11-2) Pop-Tarts Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL ABC BYU -4

O/U 56.5 4:30 PM Miami (OH) (7-6) vs. Fresno State (8-4) Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ The CW Network FRES -5.5

O/U 41.5 5:45 PM No. 25 North Texas (11-2) vs. San Diego State (9-3) Isleta New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM ESPN UNT -6.5

O/U 53.5 7:30 PM No. 19 Virginia (10-3) vs. Missouri (8-4) TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL ABC MIZ -4

O/U 44.5 9:15 PM LSU (7-5) vs. No. 21 Houston (9-3) Kinder’s Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX ESPN HOU -1.5

O/U 42.5

A couple of interesting NFL games

All eyes are on bowl madness, but there are a few professional games that should tickle your fancy on this beautiful Saturday. Both have playoff implications for good and bad.

The Los Angeles Chargers kick things off at home against the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET, live on NFL Network. The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites, but it’s the Texans who can actually clinch a playoff berth with a win or a Colts loss against the Jaguars on Sunday.

From there, it’s the Green Bay Packers hosting the Baltimore Ravens at 8 p.m. ET, live on Peacock. The Packers, who already clinched a playoff berth with the Lions’ loss on Thursday, open as 2.5-point favorites. As for the Ravens, they are eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Steelers win against the Browns on Sunday.

The full Week 17 schedule of NFL games:

Saturday, Dec. 27

Chargers vs. Texans – 4:30 PM ET (NFL Network) LAC -1.5

Packers vs. Ravens – 8 PM ET (Peacock) GB -3



Sunday, Dec. 28

Bengals vs. Cardinals – 1 PM ET (FOX) CIN -7

Browns vs. Steelers – 1 PM ET (CBS) PIT -3

Titans vs. Saints – 1 PM ET (CBS) NO -2.5

Colts vs. Jaguars – 1 PM ET (FOX) JAX -5.5

Dolphins vs. Buccaneers – 1 PM ET (FOX) TB -6

Jets vs. Patriots – 1 PM ET (FOX) NE -13.5

Panthers vs. Seahawks – 1 PM ET (CBS) SEA -7

Raiders vs. Giants – 4:05 PM ET (CBS) NYG -2.5

Bills vs. Eagles – 4:25 PM ET (FOX) BUF -1.5

49ers vs. Bears – 8:20 PM ET (NBC) SF -3



Monday, Dec. 29

Falcons vs. Rams – 8:15 PM ET (ESPN) LAR -7.5



Welcome back, Ty Bryant!

There may not be anything Kentucky-specific to watch today (WBB vs. Hofstra on Sunday is up next in the world of UK Athletics), but we can still celebrate the return of a MASSIVE defensive piece for the Wildcats under new coach Will Stein.

First reported by Larry Vaught, KSR has confirmed that standout defensive back Ty Bryant will return for his senior season.

Bryant, a Lexington native and graduate of Frederick Douglass High School, led Kentucky in tackles this past season as a junior with 76 while also leading UK in interceptions with four — plus one pass deflection and a pair of tackles for loss. He’d go on to earn All-SEC Second Team honors.

The soon-to-be senior would have drawn massive interest in the transfer portal, which will be open this time next week. Fortunately for us (and Stein), he’s back for one last ride in the blue and white, staying home as a Wildcat.

A new assistant DB coach?

I know Gardner and Webb are two touchy words for Big Blue Nation after the fighting Billy Gillispies took an 84-68 loss to the Runnin’ Bulldogs in 2007, but they’re not too bad in this case. All these years later, Kentucky is taking a new football assistant from the same program, CB coach Ty Holder leaving for Lexington to become an assistant DB coach on Stein’s staff.

He was previously a defensive analyst and graduate assistant at Auburn before making his way to Gardner-Webb. Now, according to Darnell Smith of the Coach JB Show, he’s a Wildcat.

🚨 Breaking News: Kentucky is hiring Former Gardner Webb Cornerbacks’ coach Ty Holder as their Assistant DB Coach.



Holder is returning back to the SEC where he formerly worked as a Defensive Analyst for Auburn. pic.twitter.com/bDSxszEtC9 — Darnell Smith (@Darnell_Smith95) December 26, 2025

Enjoy watching football today, BBN. It’s gonna be a good one.