KSR Today: Burning and Turning in the Transfer Portal

Free agency tipped off in college basketball just a few hours after the confetti dropped in Indianapolis and the Zooms have not stopped Zooming. Before the first day of the transfer portal came to a close, more than 1,650 college basketball players entered the transfer portal. It’s created chaos in the sport, and that’s right up our alley.

Jack Pilgrim and Jacob Polacheck have been chugging coffee and charging their phones, burning the midnight oil to keep you up to date on who Mark Pope is targeting to fill out his third Kentucky basketball roster. There are plenty of names you’ve never heard of before entering the fray, and a few familiar ones, but first things first. A pair of Kentucky Wildcats shared what’s in store for their future.

Jelavic hits the Transfer Portal

Andrija Jelavic was one of the final pieces added to the puzzle for the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team. When the Croatian committed to Kentucky, the only pictures we could find were blurry. Even once he arrived on campus, there was still plenty of mystery surrounding his game.

Many thought Jelavic would serve as the sprinkles to the frontcourt sundae, but Kentucky needed him to do much more. He started in 20 games, but only averaged 15.6 minutes per contest. He provided some offensive pop but struggled defensively, averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Now, his future is in question. Jelavic is entering the transfer portal, but leaving the door open for a return. It’s unclear how wide that door is cracked, particularly once we learned more news about the Kentucky frontcourt.

Kam Williams is BACK

There are plenty of what-ifs surrounding the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season. The one that gets overlooked is what if Kam Williams stayed healthy? He was hitting his stride in conference play when he suffered a broken foot in January, forcing him to miss the final seven weeks of the regular season.

Williams sank eight three-pointers against Bellarmine, the third-most in a single game in program history, but we never got to see the 6-foot-8 forward hit his stride. Big Blue Nation was left wanting more, and we’re getting more next season. The versatile stretch-four announced that he’s running it back for his junior year and the KSR crew was fired up to break down what it means for the Wildcats.

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Transfer Portal Names You Need to Know

If you’ve been locked in on KSR+ and checking in on the Transfer Portal Tracker, you’re probably well aware of who’s in the mix. If not, allow this to serve as a refresher. If you haven’t signed up for KSR+ during the Spring Sale, what are you waiting for? Sorry, let me hop to it.

Dedan Thomas Jr. (LSU) — A player Kentucky recruited a year ago, he led the SEC in assists before suffering a season ending foot injury during conference play.

Devin Vanterpool (Florida Atlantic) — A hot commodity in the transfer portal, the FAU guard tallied 15.8 ppg. last season.

Zoom Diallo (Washington) — He was a John Calipari recruit once upon a time. After averaging 15.7 ppg. last year, Kentucky is expected to be Zooming with Zoom in the early days of the portal.

Terrence Brown (Utah) — Some people Zoom. Pope Facetimed Brown, who was the Utes’ leading scorer last year, averaging just shy of 20 ppg.

Donnie Freeman (Syracuse) — This is a big one. A former Top 10 recruit, he averaged 6.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last year and Kentucky is expected to be a major player in his recruitment.

Neoklis Avdalas (Virginia Tech) — Kentucky is cooking up something to meet with the Greek, who is ranked by On3 as the No. 1 combo guard in the transfer portal.

Paulius Murauskas (Saint Mary’s) — Yes, I copy and pasted his name. It’s a tricky one, and he’s an expert on tricking opponents. The Lithuanian averaged 18.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last year for Saint Mary’s. He may follow his head coach to Arizona State, but Kentucky is in the mix.

Avdalas, Robert Morris forward DeSean Goode, and Missouri point guard Anthony Robinson are expected to meet virtually with the staff in the coming days, per Jacob Polacheck. BYU point guard Rob Wright just became one of the biggest names to hop in the portal and will very likely be atop Kentucky’s list.

Looking for more potential suitors? The KSR Transfer Portal Tracker has you covered.

Kenny Brooks is Staying in Lexington

While the transfer portal is rocking and rolling, the coaching carousel continues to spin. This applies in the women’s game, where we saw Ashton Feldhaus make a move from Morehead State to McNeese. Kenny Brooks will not be making a move. Virginia took a swing to bring Brooks back to the Old Dominion, but he turned it down to take the Kentucky women’s basketball program to the next level.

Bat Cats Take Down Louisville

The Bat Cats brought the right stuff to the bump. After a disappointing series loss to Missouri, Kentucky rebounded to win a big rivalry game against the Cards. Kentucky had a no-hitter going through six innings, and struck out nine batters while allowing only one earned run en route to a 4-2 win over Louisville. It looked a little dicey down the stretch with two Cards on base at KPP, but Nile Adcock delivered a strikeout to silence Louisville, giving the Cats their third win in the last four over their instate foe.

ADVANTAGE, ADCOCK!!@nileadcock22 with the big time punchie!



M8 | UK 4, UL 1 pic.twitter.com/Y31IzTbHwK — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 8, 2026

The Latest from Kentucky Spring Practice

While transfer portal chaos takes over Mark Pope’s program, Will Stein is creating that chaos in spring practice. The energy was high and players were flying all around the field when the Kentucky head coach opened the doors for the media to take a sneak peek at practice ahead of next Saturday’s Blue-White Game. It was an eye-opening experience, one that was amplified by CJ Baxter‘s impressive interview once things wrapped up. Give it a look and check out what we had to say about practice, plus a few highlights from the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.

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