KSR Today: The Calm Before the March Madness

The anticipation is impossible to contain. March Madness arrives on Thursday. We’re one sleep away from the most glorious time of the year. Patience is a virtue. It’s impossible to find today, but we can do this, BBN.

College basketball fans did get a March Madness appetizer on Tuesday with the First Four in Dayton. Howard led UMBC by nine points with under two minutes to play. The Retrievers still had a shot in the closing seconds to send it into overtime. Things got tight down the stretch, but UMBC couldn’t pull off the improbable comeback, giving Howard its first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley were on the call for the nightcap between Texas and NC State. Coaching for a different team in his second straight First Four, Sean Miller‘s Longhorns made it awfully interesting down the stretch.

Texas led for most of the night, growing the lead to eight points with 1:42 to play. That’s when NC State turned up the heat. Their full-court press forced turnovers, while the Wolfpack seemingly made every shot. Over the final two minutes, both teams combined to go 6-7 from the floor. NC State hit three contested threes, then sank a free throw to tie the game with 18 seconds to play. Tramon Mark had already made one crazy contested midrange jumper. He was ready to sink another to win the game.

ARE YOU KIDDING!!!



TEXAS GOES BACK IN FRONT 😱 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/UE1EUjYjLc — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2026

March Madness always delivers a delicious meal, even when it’s a light first course for a six-course feast.

March Madness Light: First Four Continues

Last night was fun, and tonight has even more potential to get folks fired up. Miami is making the short 44-mile drive from Oxford to play in its first game since suffering its first loss of the season in the MAC Conference Tournament. The debate on whether they should be a part of March Madness raged throughout their undefeated regular season campaign. They get a chance to prove the haters wrong as underdogs against SMU in the First Four.

16 Prairie View (+3.5) vs. 16 Lehigh

6:40 p.m. ET, truTV (Jordan Kent, Jim Spanarkel, Jenny Dell)

11 Miami (OH) (+7.5) vs. 11 SMU

9:15 p.m. ET, truTV (Jordan Kent, Jim Spanarkel, Jenny Dell)

Lock in for March Madness with 50% off an annual subscription to KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes Kentucky Basketball intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during the most wonderful time of the year.

South Florida’s Coach Turned Down Syracuse

The college basketball coaching carousel is not at the forefront of the conversation ahead of March Madness, but it’s already spinning. Few programs in the sport have a tradition and a fanbase that can match Syracuse’s. Now, they’re looking for their second coach since Jim Boeheim, and things aren’t going well.

The top target for the Orange was Bryan Hodgson, a New York native who has USF in the NCAA Tournament after his first year leading the Bulls. Jeff Goodman reports that Hodgson has turned down Syracuse and will decide between staying with USF or taking the job at Providence. Imagine telling that to a college basketball fan 10 years ago. What a wild time in the sport. Hodgson will open NCAA Tournament play near his hometown in Buffalo against Louisville.

Christian Collins Decision Day

Once upon a time, Kentucky was considered a leader for the five-star small forward. That feels like a lifetime ago. The Wildcats will be a finalist, along with Louisville, but the winds seem to be blowing toward a commitment to USC when Christian Collins announces his decision this afternoon at 3 PM ET.

The World Baseball Classic was Crazy

Team USA didn’t bring its best stuff to the World Baseball Classic Championship, but they did deliver a dramatic ending. The Americans trailed 2-0 and had only two hits with two outs in the bottom of the eighth when Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate. He delivered a no-doubter to tie the game.

BRYCE HARPER TIES THE GAME FOR TEAM USA! pic.twitter.com/zRVBaURBTm — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2026

Aaron Judge was up next, and you’ll never believe this, but he couldn’t perform under pressure, striking out for the third time in the championship. Venezuela was ready to respond. A pinch-runner stole second to get into scoring position, setting the table for Cincinnati Red Eugenio Suarez. His line drive was the game-winning RBI, giving the Venezuelans a 3-2 victory in the WBC Final.

Kentucky Sweet 16 Tips Off

It’s an unforgettable week for communities across the Commonwealth who are descending upon Rupp Arena for the Sweet 16. The Kentucky State Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday morning with an absolute banger. The random draw has created a matchup between the top two teams in Kentucky: Cov. Cath and St. X. The winner will be the favorite to cut down the nets. Who will survive and advance? We’ll have all of the coverage from Rupp throughout the week. Today’s schedule:

11:00: Cov Cath vs. St. X

1:30: Warren Central vs. North Laurel

6:00: Taylor County vs. Grayson County

8:30: Danville Christian vs. Great Crossing

[READ: Sweet 16 Bracket Breakdown]

Busy Times on the Kentucky Sports Radio YouTubes

We are embracing March Madness to the fullest extent on the Kentucky Sports Radio YouTube Channel. Four new shows dropped in a 7-hour span. We’re hear to deliver BBN the goods.

Adam Luckett double-dipped with some Bat Cats talk on Pump it Up and shared some Kentucky football spring practice intel on 11 Personnel. Jacob Polacheck got Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek on the horn for Here Comes the Boom after Brandon Ramsey and Zack Geoghegan broke down the film on Zoom Action. If you want more, don’t you worry. We’re delivering more ahead of March Madness today. Subscribe to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Sign up for the KSR Newsletter to receive Kentucky Wildcats news in the most ridiculous manner possible.