KSR Today: Can Will Stein keep the recruiting momentum rolling?

Good morning, folks! It feels like every other day now that we’re on the verge of Will Stein adding a new football commit to his 2027 class. Could another pop today?

Stein has already landed a trio of high school recruits this week. Three-star CB Miles Brown, three-star RB Kelsey Gerald, and three-star EDGE Griff Galloway have all committed to Kentucky football in recent days. Those three make up a group of 18 commits, one that ranks 19th nationally and 8th in the SEC. We need to keep our eyes on three-star RB Mason Ball later today.

Ball, who hails from Jacksonville, AR, is ranked No. 875 overall by the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s set to announce his college decision this afternoon around 3:00 p.m. ET. All signs point towards another pickup for Stein and Co. Steve Wiltfong of Rivals and Justin Rowland of KSR+ have already logged predictions in favor of UK landing Ball. Arkansas, North Carolina, and Vanderbilt are his other finalists.

We’re still months out from Stein’s first game as Kentucky’s head coach, but he continues to make a killing on the trail. Let’s see if he and his staff can close on Ball in a few hours.

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NBA execs give their thoughts on Moreno, Momcilovic

The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft pool is Wednesday, May 27, at 11:59 p.m. ET. That date is inching closer and closer, and it has the Big Blue Nation on pins and needles waiting to see what Malachi Moreno and Milan Momcilovic end up doing. Mark Pope needs Moreno back for a sophomore season, first and foremost, but he could also use a talent boost by finding a way to land Momcilovic.

If you ask some NBA executives, they’d tell you both players should return for another year in college. Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 polled 10 NBA executives on what Moreno — along with 14 other draft hopefuls — should do at the deadline. Nine of them said Moreno should come back to college, while all 10 said the same for Momcilovic.

Adebayo, Wallace named NBA All-Defense

Ahead of last night’s Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Cason Wallace were both named to the 2025-26 NBA All-Defensive Second Team. This was Adebayo’s sixth time making an All-Defensive Team and Wallace’s first. One other former Wildcat received an All-Defensive Team vote: back-to-back MVP (and teammate of Wallace) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallied a whipping one Second-Team vote.

Additionally, Adebayo was also named the 2025-26 NBA Social Justice Champion and will receive the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy for helping promote social justice.

Wallace didn’t let the good news go to his head, either. He, SGA, and the Thunder took a 2-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs with last night’s 123-108 win. Gilgeous-Alexander went for 26 points and 12 assists while Wallace added 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. OKC opened the game with a 15-0 deficit before outscoring the Spurs by 30 the rest of the way.

Avery Pope joins the UK Athletics family

Yesterday, Kentucky women’s tennis announced the signing of Avery Pope, who is — you guessed it — the daughter of Mark Pope. Avery will join the program for the 2026-27 season, which begins in the fall.

Avery was a top tennis player in the state of Utah at Timpview High School. She was a three-time Utah Team State Champion (2018, 2019, 2020), ranking as the No. 3 player in Utah and No. 10 in the Mountain Region. She initially began her college career at BYU, spending three seasons with the Cougars. In 2023-24, her last season at BYU, she went 6-10 in singles play and 9-4 in doubles play. After a lengthy mission trip, she’s gearing up to take the court again, this time in the Kentucky blue and white.

via Instagram: averylynnpope | UK Athletics

Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated recently obtained a copy of a new guidance document that was distributed by the NCAA on May 8, centered on eligibility requirements regarding player compensation from international teams. In it, the NCAA has laid a foundation that could make it difficult for some of the best players overseas coming to college athletics to participate.

“In part, the guidelines state that prospective student-athletes who ‘entered an agreement with, competed on or received compensation from a team that participates in a league with minimum compensation that exceeds actual and necessary expenses‘ will not have their college eligibility reinstated,” Sweeney wrote. “The document lists MLB, NBA, NFL, Premier League and WNBA as examples of such leagues, but other top basketball leagues globally could also qualify.”

The NCAA wants to make sure that college athletics aren’t being used as a “fallback” for professional athletes in other leagues. Eligibility now remains in doubt for some of the top international prospects who signed with college teams this offseason. It remains unclear how aggressively the NCAA will enforce this rule — let’s just hope it doesn’t impact new Kentucky commit Ousmane N’Diaye, who spent last season playing in Italy’s top league.

[Sports Illustrated: New NCAA Eligibility Requirements Could Impact Top International Players]

Kentucky women’s golf ready for NCAA second-round

The NCAA Women’s Golf Championship is underway out in Carlsbad, CA. Kentucky women’s golf, which hasn’t made it this far into the season since 2021, posted a 10-over team total in the first round on Friday, putting the Wildcats in a tie for 25th place. They’ll be back this afternoon for round two, which begins at 4:07 p.m. ET. They will start off the 10th tee and are paired with LSU and Virginia once again.

Scorecard

T24 Cathryn Brown 71 (-1)

T100 Karlie Campbell 75 (+3)

T100 Raleygh Simpson 75 (+3)

T122 C.A. Carter 77 (+5)

T150 Samantha Paradise 80 (+8)

T25 Kentucky 298 (+10)

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