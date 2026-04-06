KSR Today: Championship night and transfer portal eve

Good morning, KSR readers, and happy belated Easter, although it’s still Easter here as I eat a Cadbury egg with my morning coffee. After this coffee/egg combo and potentially a second round of both, there is a busy Monday ahead, including a new KSR Today for your reading pleasure. Let’s get to it on this last day of the college basketball season before the offseason chaos begins.

College basketball’s national champion will be crowned tonight.

Michigan and UConn are the last two teams standing in the NCAA Tournament, and later tonight, one will cut down the nets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Michigan enters as a heavy favorite, laying around 7.5 points after a dominant March run that has seen the Wolverines win every tournament game by double digits and score 90+ in each.

UConn, though, is back on this stage for the third time in four years under Dan Hurley and chasing a third national title in that span. The Huskies took a tougher path to get here, knocking off the likes of Duke and Illinois, and bringing plenty of postseason experience despite entering the title game as the underdog.

Which side will prevail? Find out when the game tips off at 8:50 p.m. on TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

Let’s watch Kentucky’s “One Shining Moment” from 2012.

Kentucky’s last national championship turns 14 this April. Yeah, that’s a tough pill to swallow for Big Blue Nation, but we still remember fondly that run in 2012, when Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to the school’s eighth banner.

That memory may get harder to remember with each passing year, so let’s do what I do every national championship Monday and rewatch Kentucky’s “One Shining Moment” highlight reel from #8.

Then, tune in for a new “One Shining Moment” late tonight, which will undoubtedly include Otega Oweh’s first-round buzzer-beater, but not much else from the Wildcats.

The transfer portal opens tomorrow.

April 7 has been circled on our calendars for a while. It’s the day college basketball’s transfer portal officially opens, and we are less than 24 hours away. Who will stay? Who will leave? Which names will Mark Pope target for next year? We’ll have those answers soon.

Acaden Lewis is available (again).

Remember Acaden Lewis? He was once committed to Kentucky, but decommitted last April as his senior year of high school wound down. He ended up at Villanova, where he started 33 games for the Wildcats this season, averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.2 turnovers per game through Villanova’s first-round NCAA exit, earning him All-Big East Second Team honors.

Now, Lewis is on the move again. Yesterday, he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, and Kentucky will reportedly be involved for his services a second time. The 6-foot-3 point guard had a solid freshman campaign in Philadelphia, but 27% shooting from 3 and 58.3% at the foul line are concerns. Still, Lewis is a name to watch as Mark Pope looks for a new point guard this spring.

Miles Byrd, one of UK’s portal targets, is expected to make a quick decision.

Former San Diego State standout Miles Byrd is a hot name on Kentucky’s wish list this portal season, and it may not take long to learn if Byrd will be a Wildcat or something else. Byrd was early to announce his portal intentions over a week ago, and sources told KSR+ that he will likely be quick to decide once the portal opens tomorrow.

A top-10 transfer in On3’s rankings, Byrd was the Mountain West Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2025-26, with averages of 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Aztecs. At 6-6, he mostly played the two as a junior in Brian Dutcher’s backcourt. He’d be a nice addition to next year’s Kentucky roster if Pope can reel him in. It may not take long to find out.

Kentucky Football has a couple of weeks left before the spring game wraps up spring practice on Saturday, April 18. Today marks the fourth week of spring ball on campus, following a Saturday scrimmage at Kroger Field.

Saturday’s practice was closed to outsiders, but head coach Will Stein held a press conference to recap the day. If you missed Stein’s comments, catch the replay of all he said about the practice and more.

Kentucky Baseball lost the rubber match against Mizzou.

After splitting the first two games of the series, Kentucky Baseball hosted Missouri on Easter Sunday, only to lose the rubber match. The two sides each scored a run in the second inning, then Kentucky took the lead with another run in the bottom of the third. However, the Tigers piled on four runs in the fifth and held on to win, 5-2, in Lexington. The Cats just couldn’t get enough run support.

The loss dropped Kentucky to 6-6 in the SEC and 23-8 overall, ahead of a big non-conference home game tomorrow night.

Louisville comes to Kentucky Proud Park for a rivalry game tomorrow.

Throw the records out the window for tomorrow night’s game in Lexington. Louisville comes to town for the first of two meetings with the Wildcats this season, set for a 5:30 p.m. start at Kentucky Proud Park and on the SEC Network.

Both sides enter the rivalry game coming off a losing series. The Cards dropped two of three at Duke, and Kentucky suffered the series-ending loss to Mizzou on Sunday. Tomorrow, they’ll play to get back on track and earn bragging rights in the rivalry, which Kentucky leads 28-27.

Patrick McEnroe reacted to a UK Tennis highlight.

Tennis fans may know the name Patrick McEnroe. (No, not John. He’s John’s younger brother.) McEnroe is a former French Open doubles champion and the current president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and he was shocked by a Kentucky Tennis highlight from the weekend.

“Say what??!!!” McEnroe posted on Sunday in reply to Eli Stephenson hurdling the net for a point in Kentucky’s win over 12th-ranked Georgia. The move looks illegal in the clip, but the ball hit Stephenson’s side first and spun back over the net, so the leap was legal as long as he didn’t make contact with the net. The point counted and helped Kentucky earn its highest-ranked win of the season.

A Louisville native, Stephenson is ranked No. 24 in the ITA singles rankings.

Matt Jones returns to the KSR airwaves.

Matt Jones is back as host of KSR this morning after an end-of-season break to recharge. He and I will be with Ryan Lemond in Louisville for today’s show, live from 10 a.m. to noon. Listen in on WLAP.com as we recap the weekend, including the Kentucky Basketball Confidential documentary, and preview all that’s ahead.

I should get on the road to Louisville now. Go Cats.