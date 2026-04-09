KSR Today: Collin Chandler hits the transfer portal

Good morning, folks! We’re now on day three of transfer portal season, but it feels like week three.

We received some shocking news last night when Collin Chandler‘s decision to transfer out of Kentucky came out. All signs were pointing towards a return for a junior season in recent weeks, but negotiations behind the scenes led to a change of heart by Chandler and his camp. Now he’s in the portal with a “do not contact” tag. BYU has already picked up an RPM pick as his next stop. He averaged 9.7 points last season on 41 percent outside shooting.

That leaves Malachi Moreno and Kam Williams as the only returning Wildcats who played for last season’s team. We’re still waiting on an announcement from Trent Noah. Losing most pieces from a disappointing roster isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially when Moreno (who will test the NBA Draft waters) and Williams were two of the primary retention pieces (Chandler was the other) from the jump. Head coach Mark Pope is looking at a full-on rebuild in the portal. He’s got his eyes on plenty of top targets, too.

KSR’s Transfer Portal Tracker has all the latest on Kentucky’s targets. By our count, there are 16 players in the portal receiving real interest from the Wildcats (and more will be added), 11 of them serving as backcourt pieces. One of them is San Diego State’s Miles Byrd, who will reportedly announce his decision sometime today. The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman says Byrd will choose between Baylor, Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Providence, Texas, and Vanderbilt. Could our first Boom of portal season be on the way?

Players can start taking visits on Friday. Pope has been talking with his top prospects via Zoom/FaceTime throughout the week. Dominos should start falling soon all over the country. Buckle up — the fun is only just beginning. While we wait for things to happen, let’s hear from our well-timed sponsor as The Masters is officially underway at Augusta National.

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Mobile (AL) Vigor three-star cornerback Miguel Wilson announced his commitment to Kentucky on Wednesday, becoming the sixth 2027 recruit to choose Will Stein and the Wildcats. Ranked as the No. 882 overall high school junior, the 5-foot-10 Wilson chose UK over the likes of NC State, Colorado, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, and others. He visited campus on Wednesday and liked enough of what he saw to go ahead and pull the trigger. Wilson will be back in Lexington in June for his official visit.

[Miguel Wilson explains his commitment to Kentucky]

Player Position High School Ranking Larron Westmoreland S (6-5, 180) Jeffersontown (Ky.) High High 3 (No. 441 overall) Ty Ashley LB (6-2, 200) Owensboro (Ky.) High 3-star (No. 694 overall) Brady Hull iOL (6-1, 285) Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County 3-star (No. 707 overall) Matthias Burrell IOL (6-4, 320) Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln Unranked Bryian Duncan Jr. ATH (5-9, 160) Cairo (GA) High Unranked Miguel Wilson CB (5-10, 170) Vigor (AL) 3-star (No. 882 overall)

New NCAA eligibility change on the way?

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the NCAA is considering a major rule change that would cap the number of years a student-athlete can play college athletics. If it passes, this new rule would give every college athlete five years of eligibility with very limited exceptions and no medical redshirts.

“According to the concept, NCAA athletes would have five full years of eligibility from the time of their 19th birthday or their high school graduation, whichever is earliest,” Dellenger wrote. “No waiver requests, redshirts or exceptions will be permitted, except for a small group of outliers (those on maternity leave, military service or religious missions).”

Dellenger reports that this proposal has been in the works for weeks, with the NCAA Division I Cabinet expected to look over it sometime next week. This is considered “an urgent matter”, one that could go into effect as soon as the upcoming fall semester. There is a chance this rule change (if it passes) could end up helping out someone like Denzel Aberdeen, who has used up all four years of his eligibility but has entered his name into the transfer portal anyway.

SEC Media Days schedule

Kentucky has taken the podium on the final day of SEC Media Days the last two years. But the Stein era has generated plenty of hype around the Kentucky football program. The Wildcats will go first this time around, joining Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee on Monday. This year’s Media Days is set for July 20-23 at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott in Tampa, FL.

MONDAY, July 20

Kentucky – Will Stein

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma – Brent Venables

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

TUESDAY, July 21

Auburn – Alex Golesh

Georgia – Kirby Smart

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 22

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer

Florida – Jon Sumrall

Ole Miss – Pete Golding

Texas A&M – Mike Elko

THURSDAY, July 23

Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield

LSU – Lane Kiffin

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby

Texas – Steve Sarkisian

KSR Happy Hour goes live at 4!

Another Thursday means another edition of the KSR Happy Hour over on the KSR YouTube channel. As always, we’ll be going live around 4:00 p.m. ET. Make sure to grab your favorite Country Boy and join us as we talk about the portal, the portal, and then more about the portal. We’ll see you then!

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