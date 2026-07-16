KSR Today: Coming to you live from Peach Jam!

Good morning, folks! The KSR crew is spending the week in North Augusta, SC, for the annual Nike EYBL Peach Jam. This is the premier high school recruiting event of the summer, where the best of the best prospects from all across the country converge for a shot at a championship. Jack Pilgrim, Brandon Ramsey, and I will be doing nothing but gathering interviews, talking with sources, and watching Kentucky’s top targets over the coming days.

While you’ll be disappointed to learn there is no peach jam for sale inside the facility, this is still one of the biggest stretches on the high school recruiting calendar. Every gym is packed. And beginning this afternoon, college coaches will be allowed in the building. Mark Pope and Co. will spend plenty of time coming in and out of the Riverview Park Activities Center between now and Sunday. It’s about to get even more sardined than it already was on Wednesday.

In case you missed our top takeaways from everything we saw during our first day on site, click here to stay in the loop. We’ll be posting regular updates all day long over on KSBoard, too. If you’re interested in watching some of Kentucky’s top targets in action, you can head to the livestream link here.

Below are all the 2027 recruits at Peach Jam who currently hold offers from the Wildcats. We spoke with most of them (including Kentucky commit Ryan Hampton, who dropped 21 points) on Wednesday about their UK interest and will hit up the rest over the coming days. We’ll be keeping a close eye on 2028 recruits, too.

Matt Ponatoski is enrolling at Kentucky

It’s been a big week for the Bat Cats. Earlier this week, we learned Trinity‘s right-handed pitcher Grayson Willoughby, the National High School Player of the Year, withdrew from the MLB Draft and will play for Nick Mingione’s program. Another positive development popped yesterday when KSR’s Drew Franklin reported that dual-sport star Matt Ponatoski will bypass signing with the Cincinnati Reds and enroll at UK to play both baseball and football.

Ponatoski heard his name called in last weekend’s MLB Draft, going No. 542 overall to the Reds. He had until July 27, MLB’s signing deadline, to make his decision, but he enrolled at UK on Wednesday. The future of Kentucky baseball is bright.

La Familia’s third run in The Basketball Tournament begins on Saturday in Lexington, but the roster is still in the process of taking shape. Reid Travis (injury) and Quade Green (personal matter) have withdrawn from the event, while Archie Goodwin can’t play in Game 1 due to a scheduling conflict. Meanwhile, Marcus Lee was added to the roster, putting La Familia at 10 players (nine for Saturday’s Game 1).

Sources tell KSR that La Familia is still looking to add some more big names to the roster, but for now, this is how it stands. The UK alums will take on The Ville (Louisville alums) in a best-of-three series. On that note, KSR’s Jack Pilgrim has intel from La Familia’s scrimmage yesterday with the current Kentucky team.

Name Position Height College Willie Cauley-Stein Center 7’0″ Kentucky Andrew Harrison Point Guard 6’6″ Kentucky Kahlil Whitney Small Forward 6’7″ Kentucky Archie Goodwin* Guard 6’5″ Kentucky DeAndre Liggins Shooting Guard 6’6″ Kentucky Marcus Lee Power Forward 6’11” Kentucky / Cal James Mainor-Bell Guard 6’0″ Talladega College Sean McNeil Guard 6’4″ West Virginia / Ohio State Chris Coffey Forward 6’7″ Georgetown College (KY) Darryl Morsell Guard 6’2″ Maryland / Marquette

* Not available for Game 1

Will Stein has a pair of top 100 transfers

ESPN published a top-100 ranking for this year’s transfers on Monday. A pair of Kentucky players at priority positions made the cut. Tennessee left tackle Lance Heard checked in at No. 31 while Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey wasn’t too far behind at No. 52.

Heard will enter the season as one of the best and most accomplished players on this Kentucky football team. Minchey is the unquestioned QB1 for Kentucky in 2026. Bringing them in through the portal were two huge wins heading into Will Stein‘s first season as head coach.

The World Cup final is set

Spain had already locked up its spot in the World Cup final with a 2-0 win over France on Tuesday. Argentina joined them (in thrilling fashion, once again) after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over England. Down 1-0, Argentina’s Enzo Fernández scored in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martínez put his head on the winning goal in stoppage time. Of course, Messi was the assister on both goals.

¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE ARGENTINAAAAAAA!!! ¡¡¡GOOOOOOL EN LOS ÚLTIMOS MINUTOS!!!



Lautaro Martínez remata de cabeza dentro del área tras una asistencia de Lionel Messi.



El campeón defenderá su corona… ¡Remontada de Argentina! ¡1-2 sobre Inglaterra! pic.twitter.com/G5kXs8cWsj — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 15, 2026

It’ll be Argentina-Spain on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET for the trophy.