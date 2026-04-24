KSR Today: Commitment watch, Mitch Barnhart, a new AD candidate and the NFL Draft

Of all the Thursdays we’ve experienced together, BBN, that was certainly one of them. We went into the day hoping for some portal recruiting news — specifically with James Madison’s Justin McBride, who wrapped up his official visit to Kentucky — and ended up with a new name in the AD search, Mitch Barnhart stepping away from his polarizing post-retirement gig and Mark Pope throwing a Hail Mary for the nation’s top recruit.

If that was any sign of what’s to come on Friday and throughout the weekend, you’d better lock in and hold on tight, folks.

Let’s recap everything and preview what else you need to know.

Visitors arrive and leave Lexington

We mentioned Justin McBride, a versatile power forward with impressive scoring ability and a high floor at a crucial position with no other scholarship players currently signed on. That’s a big one — and things are trending in the right direction, as his Louisville official visit has been canceled with none others on the schedule as of today. Barring any new contenders throwing their hats in the ring, it’s Kentucky’s to lose, so that’s obviously a situation to monitor on Friday.

Another name flew under the radar at the same time, though, as USC’s Gabe Dynes also arrived Wednesday for his visit and wrapped that up on Thursday. He’s a 7-5 big man originally out of Independence, KY and is a potential backup center candidate behind Malachi Moreno. Could there be traction there? His visit schedule also included trips to Louisville, NC State and Georgia, so don’t expect anything imminent there.

As for today, Washington State’s Jerone Morton — a Winchester native who played at George Rogers Clark HS — is set to return home for his official. He was the No. 2 player in Kentucky in the ’23 recruiting class and started his career at Morehead State before going west as a junior. A 38.7% 3-point shooter this past season, he certainly addresses an area of need for the Wildcats.

Mitch Barnhart says goodbye to Kentucky for good

The Wildcats’ AD for a quarter-century was under fire — along with the school itself — for transitioning into a new role as Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative in July. It’s not so much the job itself, but rather the vague day-to-day duties and the $950K annual salary with incentives and benefits through 2030. It started as local media pushback, leading to Barnhart calling those questioning his role “knuckleheads.”

Then Gov. Andy Beshear spoke out on it, listing the role among the reasons he is “losing confidence and growing increasingly concerned with the management and decision-making at the University of Kentucky.”

On Thursday, Barnhart announced he would no longer pursue the position and would instead step aside for good following his retirement on June 30.

“We were very excited about beginning the Workforce Initiative, developing a new program and pouring into the next generation of leaders in sports,” he said. “Work has already begun on the Initiative but recently it has become apparent that now is not the right time and we would never stand in the way of what we deem best.”

As Barnhart transitions out, someone else must transition in — and a new name has emerged for fans to keep in mind.

Despite talk of Kentucky making an internal hire or pursuing an obvious branch of the Barnhart tree, Justin Rowland of KSR+ has learned that Boise State athletics director Jeramiah Dickey has been a candidate of interest for the school during the search.

“Sources have confirmed interest on Kentucky’s part but have not confirmed details beyond that. If there has been an interview or if one is scheduled, that is not yet known,” he wrote Thursday. “But Dickey’s name has emerged and that’s significant. He does have the resume one would expect for a person of interest in this search.”

Dickey was named Athletics Director of the Year in 2025 and boasts over two decades of experience. Could he be the guy?

Kentucky pursues Jamal Crawford

Speaking of KSR+ intel, another situation to monitor was brought to light on Thursday — one with massive recruiting implications, specifically with the No. 1 prospect in the country.

Mark Pope offered Jamal Crawford and has seriously pursued the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year for Kentucky’s vacant assistant coach position. The 20-year pro turned down the offer initially, but has privately kept the door cracked open with potential interest, should he decide to leave the broadcasting world — he’s currently an analyst on NBA on NBC — for coaching.

His addition would directly impact Tyran Stokes’ recruitment, as the top-ranked target is set to choose between Kentucky, Kansas and Oregon. Land his high school coach — he’s an assistant at Rainier Beach HS in Seattle — and mentor, and you have to like your chances with Stokes.

That’s easier said than done, though, and is certainly no guarantee to get across the finish line. More than anything, it’s a sign Pope is willing to do whatever it takes to land his prized big fish.

Want more Kentucky basketball intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

2026 NFL Draft Round 1

The NFL Draft is live in Pittsburgh this weekend, starting with Round 1 on Thursday with the biggest headlines being Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza unsurprisingly coming off the board first to the Raiders, Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love going third to the Cardinals and a big shock with Alabama’s Ty Simpson going 13th to the Rams.

Take a look at the results:

Las Vegas Raiders — Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) New York Jets — David Bailey (Texas Tech) Arizona Cardinals — Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) Tennessee Titans — Carnell Tate (Ohio State) New York Giants — Arvell Reese (Ohio State) Kansas City Chiefs — Mansoor Delane (LSU) Washington Commanders — Sonny Styles (Ohio State) New Orleans Saints — Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) Cleveland Browns — Spencer Fano (Utah) New York Giants — Francis Mauigoa (Miami (FL)) Dallas Cowboys — Caleb Downs (Ohio State) Miami Dolphins — Kadyn Proctor (Alabama) Los Angeles Rams — Ty Simpson (Alabama) Baltimore Ravens — Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Reuben Bain Jr. (Miami) New York Jets — Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon) Detroit Lions — Blake Miller (Clemson) Minnesota Vikings — Caleb Banks (Florida) Carolina Panthers — Monroe Freeling (Georgia) Philadelphia Eagles — Makai Lemon (USC) Pittsburgh Steelers — Max Iheanachor (Arizona State) Los Angeles Chargers — Akheem Mesidor (Miami (FL)) Dallas Cowboys — Malachi Lawrence (UCF) Cleveland Browns — KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) Chicago Bears — Dillon Thieneman (Oregon) Houston Texans — Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech) Miami Dolphins — Chris Johnson (San Diego State) New England Patriots — Caleb Lomu (Utah) Kansas City Chiefs — Peter Woods (Clemson) New York Jets — Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) Tennessee Titans — Keldric Faulk (Auburn) Seattle Seahawks — Jadarian Price (Notre Dame)

Rounds two and three are tonight, with Kentucky’s Jalen Farmer and Kendrick Law potential candidates to come off the board for the Wildcats. From there, rounds four, five, six and seven are scheduled for Saturday, where David Gusta and Seth McGowan are names to watch.

We’ll have you covered here at KSR HQ. Until then, enjoy your Friday and get ready for a big weekend with us.