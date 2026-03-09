KSR Today: Counting down to Nashville, Will Stein on KSR, and more

It’s SEC Tournament Week, our favorite time of the year. Traditionally, Big Blue Nation is a tad more enthusiastic about March Madness than it is this season. Kentucky’s spot as the No. 9 seed in Nashville means playing in the first game of the entire tournament and needing to win five games in five days to touch the trophy. That’s unfamiliar territory for the program with 32 championships.

Still, anything can happen, and the Wildcats have a chance to write a great story either this week or the next. I know I am looking forward to getting to the Music City and seeing what they can do. We won’t have to wait around for the action this year.

But we still have a couple of days before the trip to Nashville, so let’s do that Monday thing we do every week. Here’s what you need to know about the Wildcats, beginning with some fun ahead this morning.

Will Stein will be a guest on KSR.

It may be March Madness, but Kentucky Football is hard at work on the other side of campus, and today, head coach Will Stein will guest star on KSR to talk about it. Stein will join KSR’s morning radio show to preview spring practice and catch up with the crew for the first time since he was hired. Tune in from 10 a.m. to noon to hear from Coach Stein.

Mark Pope has his own radio show tonight.

After hearing Stein on KSR, you can lock back into basketball with Mark Pope‘s radio show tonight. It is in its usual place at 6 p.m. on the UK Sports Network, likely with a preview of the SEC Tournament.

Pope will speak again on Tuesday morning in a press conference on campus before the team heads to Nashville to begin postseason play.

The madness has already begun.

No need to wait for the SEC Tournament. College basketball is already delivering in March. Yesterday, a Patriot League semifinal game provided the chaos. Watch the highs and lows of the madness in this clip.

WHAT. A. FINISH.



CHANCE GLADDEN AT THE BUZZER SENDS @TERRIERMBB TO THE PATRIOT LEAGUE TITLE GAME.



This is March! pic.twitter.com/Dqf431OKow — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 8, 2026

Tonight, we have a full slate of games, including championship games in the Sun Belt and SoCon. You can also watch a couple of ranked teams in the West Coast Conference, when No. 12 Gonzaga plays in one WCC semifinal and No. 21 Saint Mary’s plays in the other. Check out today’s schedule here.

Don’t call Tom Izzo your little brother.

Michigan State lost to Michigan by 10 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Sunday. Afterward, Tom Izzo reacted to “little brother chants” from Michigan fans, emphatically saying, “I’m nobody’s damn little brother” in his postgame rant.

Izzo also gave the Wolverines credit for winning the game and the conference, but did not enjoy the taunting from the Crisler Center crowd. “I ain’t taking a back seat to nobody,” he added.

Tom Izzo's opening statement after Michigan State's loss at Michigan 😳



"I guess the crowd didn't watch the game, because I'm nobody's damn little brother. And neither is my team."



🎥: @wilxTV pic.twitter.com/XEfMMkyTXr — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 8, 2026

Kentucky is still a No. 7 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology.

Joey Brackets updated ESPN’s Bracketology last night. In it, Kentucky is the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region (Chicago), playing its opening weekend games in Philadelphia. The first opponent in this projection is No. 10 seed Iowa. Beat the Hawkeyes, and No. 2 UConn is likely in the next round.

Those opponents are only predictions, but that No. 7 line is likely where Kentucky will land on Selection Sunday, barring a first-round loss to LSU in Nashville or a run to the weekend through Florida. Either of those could force a move up or down.

Mark Pope to meet with Dink Pate again.

Mark Pope was in Philadelphia last week to check on Dink Pate, the G League guard who is considering college basketball next season, before Pate’s game with the Westchester Knicks. That conversation must have gone well because, according to Jacob Polacheck, Pate and Pope will speak again this week via Zoom.

Pate’s connection to UK assistant Jason Hart helps Kentucky’s chances with Pate. The 6-7 guard likes the idea of college basketball in 2026-27 and trusts Hart, who coached Pate with the G League Ignite during the 2023-24 season.

This season, Pate has appeared in 27 G League games, averaging 16.9 points on 41.3% shooting from the field and 37.7% from three, along with 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Kentucky Baseball swept the Citadel.

Kentucky Baseball scored 35 runs in its three-game sweep of the Citadel in Lexington. The Wildcats piled it on our nation’s third-oldest military school, winning 13-5 in the final game on Sunday. No. 21 Kentucky had 16 hits on the day, led by six different players with more than one. Ethan Hindle‘s inside-the-park home run was the best of the bunch, and the second inside-the-parker of the series.

[Bat Cats show ability to play from behind, sweep The Citadel]

The Wildcats are home in Kentucky Proud Park again tomorrow.

Kentucky Baseball hosts Ball State (7-7) in its Tuesday night game, set to start at 6:30 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park. We’re looking out for rain in the forecast, though. Keep an eye on it.

Bad beat in the L.A. Marathon.

I hope you weren’t holding a ticket for Michael Kamau to win the L.A. Marathon. If you were, you probably felt great about it until the final millisecond of the race. Watch winner Nathan Martin chase down Kamau in the final stretch for a photo finish.

Holy shit what a finish to the LA marathon pic.twitter.com/LhlqYeT22j — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) March 8, 2026

The Road to Rupp will be paved soon.

High school basketball is wrapping up around the state, with two more nights of regional tournaments. We’ll have the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen bracket by Wednesday.

The Girls’ Sweet Sixteen begins on Wednesday in Rupp Arena. See its bracket below.

Let’s have a great Monday.

Enjoy the calm around Kentucky Basketball before we see what they can do in Nashville in a couple of days. For now, sit back and enjoy Will Stein coming up on Monday’s show. Go Cats.