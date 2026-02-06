KSR Today: Denim, Pope, Olympics and Super Bowl prep

You never want to wish your days away, but goodness, this weekend is one that’s been circled on the calendar for a long time. It’s hard not to be giddy about it, starting with the follow-up battle vs. Tennessee at Rupp Arena with the debut of the denim throwbacks and the 1996 national championship reunion. That was announced on Christmas — quite the present left under the tree for Big Blue Nation. Any chance for a second regular season sweep against the Volunteers is a good one, and even more so when you get to wear new (old?) uniforms in the process.

Then you’ve got the Super Bowl on Sunday, which is always a highlight of the year to put a bow on football season until the fall. It’s a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seahawks, which is awesome for me as a diehard fan of the former, but should be a great matchup for even those without a dog in the fight. If not, you always have Bad Bunny, commercials and buffalo chicken dip to make any party enjoyable.

Don’t forget about the Winter Olympics, either. Those have already started, but really get rolling this weekend.

Let’s talk about it all this morning, shall we?

It Must Be The Denim

It’ll be the Cats and the Vols on Saturday, February 7 at 8:30 PM ET, live on ESPN. Kentucky earned the road win several weeks back in Knoxville — 17-point comeback effort — and will have to avoid the haymaker thrown back in Lexington, Rick Barnes’ group a perfect 4-0 since that first matchup. That’s a stretch that includes three Quad 1 wins at Alabama and Georgia, plus another vs. Auburn.

A lot is on the line at Rupp Arena, certainly considering it’s a day 30 years in the making. UK will wear the same denim uniforms from the ’96 team’s national championship run with all of the former players in attendance (including one coaching the Cats).

Denim gear is already available and the official jerseys are apparently a 10/10, according to Collin Chandler. The latest part of the rollout? Devin Booker dropping his Nike Book Chapter 2: “Must Be The Denim,” exclusively released in Lexington this weekend before the public drop.

Fans can make their way to Central Bank Center’s Downtown Studio located at 410 W. Vine St. in Lexington on Saturday from 2-8 PM ET, where the shoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Introducing the new Nike Book Chapter 2 "Must Be the Denim" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SicZzwaWR2 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 5, 2026

Booker sent the team an exclusive set to practice and play in this weekend, so they’ll be in denim from head to toe.

We love the new kicks 😍 pic.twitter.com/NiAWkhIhKR — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 6, 2026

Mark Pope previews Tennessee and ’96 reunion

Speaking of denim, one of the players who helped make them infamous will be at the podium to preview the busy weekend in Lexington. Mark Pope will speak to the media at 12 PM ET to talk about his former teammates in attendance and the unveiling of the throwback uniforms against the program’s bitter SEC rival.

How can the Wildcats keep their momentum rolling coming off back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Oklahoma, especially with the Volunteers seeking revenge? Is there any pressure to perform wearing such an iconic look, one previously worn by one of the greatest teams of all time? Any surprise guests to keep an eye on?

Pope will preview it all with plenty of KSR coverage to follow throughout the afternoon.

UK WBB falls in a heartbreaker

Speaking of basketball, the women’s team could not secure its third top 10 win of the season on Thursday, falling in an 84-83 heartbreaker at home to Vanderbilt. After leading by nine late in the third quarter and entering the fourth up four, the Cats couldn’t hold on late to move to 18-6 (5-5) on the year.

Teonni Key led the way with 27 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Amelia Hassett with 19 and Clara Strack with 14 and 15 with seven assists. Asia Boone also added 12.

As a team, the Cats shot an impressive 56.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three, but it wasn’t enough to pull it off down the stretch.

Kentucky will now go on the road to face No. 4 Texas on Monday, scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Opening day for UK Softball is here

It’s hard to believe, but UK softball season is already here, led by Rachel Lawson in her 19th year at the helm. The Wildcats get rolling today in the San Diego State Season Kickoff, taking on Miami (OH) and Loyola-Chicago in a doubleheader. The first matchup takes place at 12 PM ET, followed by the second at 5 PM ET.

“It’s a season of possibility,” Lawson said at Softball Media Day. “We pretty much have a blank slate to do whatever it is we want to do. This team is so much fun to watch. They’re so aggressive, they’re electric.”

The two greatest words in February …



🥎OPENING DAY‼️🥎 pic.twitter.com/Rs4tWnlSmy — Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) February 6, 2026

Get started off on a high note, Cats.

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies

Looking for something else this weekend? How about Milan-Cortina for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which are technically underway as we speak, but the opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday to really get things started.

That kickoff event begins at 2 PM ET today (8 PM in Italy), live on NBC and Peacock. There will be an event replay at 8 PM ET, as well, to go with the sports already in action (also on Peacock, NBC and the NBC Sports app).

Curling, hockey and figure skating are among the scheduled events for Friday with plenty more to come from Italy. I’ll be keeping a close eye on the new sport, Ski mountaineering, added to the mix, plus Lindsey Vonn’s downhill attempt with a torn ACL, bone bruise and meniscus damage following a crash on Jan. 30.

We’re excited about all of it here at KSR HQ. You should be, too.

Matthew Stafford wins MVP to headline NFL Honors

All of the NFL season awards were announced late Thursday evening at the NFL Honors event in San Francisco. Among them? Matthew Stafford edging out Drake Maye for MVP by a single vote — but the latter’s head coach stealing the win for Coach of the Year.

Take a look at the results, along with the official Pro Football Hall of Fame Class for 2026, which controversially does not include Bill Belichick:

AP Most Valuable Player – Matthew Stafford, Rams QB

– Matthew Stafford, Rams QB AP Coach of the Year – Mike Vrabel, Patriots

– Mike Vrabel, Patriots AP Comeback Player of the Year – Christian McCaffrey, 49ers RB

– Christian McCaffrey, 49ers RB AP Offensive Player of the Year – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks WR

– Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks WR AP Defensive Player of the Year – Myles Garrett, Browns DE

– Myles Garrett, Browns DE AP Offensive Rookie of the Year – Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers WR

– Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers WR AP Defensive Rookie of the Year – Carson Schwesinger, Browns LB

– Carson Schwesinger, Browns LB Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year – Bobby Wagner, Commanders LB

– Bobby Wagner, Commanders LB Protector of the Year – Joe Thuney, Bears guard

Drew Brees

Larry Fitzgerald

Luke Kuechly

Adam Vinatieri

Roger Craig

Big weekend, folks. Lock in and be ready. Head on a swivel. Showtime.

Go Cats.