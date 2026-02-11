KSR Today: A Different Kind of Cheating at the Olympics

Kentucky is not playing basketball until Saturday. The mid-week bye gives players time to exhale, and it’s an opportunity for Big Blue Nation to seek out other sports. Even though the football season just ended, the Winter Olympics provide plenty of alternatives with sports rarely seen.

On Tuesday, I wrote about something that I thought was rare: a gold medal-winning ski jumper who is afraid of heights. That wasn’t the craziest story from the Winter Olympics in Italy.

Sturla Holm Lægreid won a bronze medal in the 20 km biathlon. Instead of taking the moment to celebrate a lifelong achievement, the Norwegian skier asked his girlfriend to take him back. The 28-year-old told the world that he cheated on her three months ago.

“I told her a week ago. And it’s been the worst week of my life,” he told Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK). “I had a gold medal in life, and there’s probably a lot of people out there who look at me differently now, but I only have eyes for her. Sports has taken a bit of a back seat these past couple of days. Yeah, I wish I could share this with her.”

He pleaded for forgiveness and called himself an idiot before accepting his bronze medal.

“I’m not ready to give up. I hope that committing social suicide [like this] might show her how much I love her,” Lægreid said. “I accept the consequences of what I’ve done. I regret it with all my heart. Maybe I’m dumb as a rock. I’m a member of Mensa, but I still do stupid stuff.”

The Winter Olympics may not be for everyone, but you can’t say they’re boring. There’s a lot more to watch today, but that’s not all we’re paying attention to at Kentucky Sports Radio.

Former Kentucky Assistant Knocks Off North Carolina

Remember Jai Lucas? Of course you do, but you probably didn’t know that he’s currently the head coach at Miami. The Canes are on their way to a 20+ win season, and on Tuesday night, they secured a big win for their NCAA Tournament resume.

On Saturday, North Carolina fans stormed the court after a dramatic come-from-behind win over Duke. They were on the wrong end of a court-storming last night. Miami shot 47% from the field and forced 11 turnovers to stun North Carolina, 75-66. Malik Reneau had 16 points and 10 rebounds to give the Canes a signature win.

Elsewhere around college basketball, we received a double-dose of overtime with Top 10 Big Ten teams. Nebraska overcame a 24-point deficit to force overtime against Purdue. The missed free throw at the end of overtime proved to be fatal, as the Boilers eeked out a victory with an offensive board in the final seconds. Wisconsin had to sweat out a win in Champaign, but Keaton Wagler‘s running three as time expired hit the front of the rim, giving the Badgers a 92-90 victory over the eighth-ranked team in the country.

An Early Look at Florida

Kentucky fans can’t watch the Cats, but they can scout out UK’s next opponent. Florida is traveling to Athens for a basketball edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. The 14th-ranked Gators are 6.5-point favorites over Georgia. Tip-off is at 7 PM ET on ESPN2. Mark Pope capped off a 20-minute conversation on The HoopsHQ Show by previewing the matchup with Florida.

Watch Out for the J-Town Goose Wrangler

The Willy T Foot-Stabber was a notorious criminal on UK’s campus circa 2012. More than a decade later, the city of Louisville is under siege by the J-Town Goose Wrangler. Porch Geese are the victims of this crime spree that includes seven different incidents. The perpetrator was spotted swiping Sir Waddleson Honkington from his perch. No piece of porch decor is safe while the J-Town Goose Wrangler is loose.