KSR Today: Donnie Freeman Day tips off a pivotal portal week for Kentucky

Good morning, friends. Welcome to a new week, one that brings with it the close of the transfer portal — although that doesn’t mean the news will stop. Far from it, especially as we tip things off.

Over the weekend, Kentucky pulled in one commitment from the transfer portal, Furman guard Alex Wilkins. Wilkins will join Zoom Diallo in Kentucky’s backcourt, a huge piece of the puzzle and potentially the Cats’ leading scorer next season. In the frontcourt, the wait continues to hear what Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman will do. Freeman was expected to have announced his decision by now, but the weekend came and went without news, heightening anxiety in an already tense fanbase.

Freeman’s recruitment will dominate the news today, but there’s a lot of other stuff happening too. The first Spring Game of the Will Stein era was a success, and the football staff continues to kill it on the recruiting trail. The Kentucky baseball and softball teams will look to bounce back from rough weekends, and the NBA Playoffs are underway. Let’s talk about it all.

Donnie Freeman Day

As mentioned, Kentucky is up to two portal commitments, Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins. Hopefully, we’ll hear today that Donnie Freeman is the third. Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik, one of Kentucky’s other targets at the four position, committed to Florida State on Sunday morning, weary of waiting on Kentucky, which is waiting on Freeman.

More targets came off the board on Sunday, with Robert Morris forward DeSean Goode committing to Miami (FL) and VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr. committing to Tennessee. The Vols have one of the best portal classes so far, and are still in the running for Freeman, who is also listening to St. John’s. Kentucky is still considered the frontrunner, but negotiations continue. That’s the problem when the world knows you spent $22 million on your roster last season and have Scrooge McDuck money to spend on this year’s. Jack Pilgrim and Matt Jones have more on Freeman’s recruitment on KSR+.

Elsewhere in the portal, Kentucky’s pursuits continue. James Madison forward Justin McBride is expected to visit on Tuesday, followed by USC center Gabe Dynes on Wednesday. Dynes should be a familiar name. The 7’5″ big man hails from Independence, Kentucky, and spent his first two seasons at Youngstown State before transferring to Southern California. He’ll be pretty easy to spot on his visit.

A wave of new players may come on the market before the portal closes. Men’s college basketball players who wish to transfer from their current school must enter the portal by tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21; women’s college basketball players must be in by today. However, once in, they have as long as they like to pick a new destination. So, at least one domino will drop soon for Kentucky, in that we’ll know if Braydon Hawthorne will elect to stay at Kentucky or explore his options elsewhere.

We’ll be covering it all on the site and KSBoard, where the scoop and nuggets not fit for print drop first.

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What about Tyran Stokes?

No, you didn’t miss any news on Tyran Stokes’ recruitment over the weekend. He’s still down to Kentucky, Kansas, and Oregon. The No. 1 player in the 2026 class looked every inch the part on Friday, taking home MVP honors at the Jordan Brand Classic. Stokes finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks in the event, and afterward, he even gave a playful nod to his recruitment, joking that he was committing to the…Jordan Brand Classic, unbuttoning his jacket to reveal a t-shirt with the event’s logo on it.

Tyran Stokes put on a show last night and took home MVP at the Jordan Brand Classic! 😤😤



29 PTS 7 REBS 3 BLK@tyran_stokes @JordanClassic pic.twitter.com/X2LrD28tGF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 18, 2026

Kentucky WBB’s roster

With the portal closing to outgoing transfers, Kentucky Women’s Basketball’s roster stands at nine players. Rising senior Clara Strack confirmed her return to Kentucky on Friday. She is one of four returners from last year’s squad, along with Asia Boone, Dominika Paurová, and Gabby Brooks. Three All-American freshmen are coming in (Maddyn Greenway, Savvy Swords, and Emily McDonald), along with two portal commits, UConn’s Ayanna Patterson and Alabama’s Diana Collins. More portal commits are likely on the way.

Sadly, we won’t have any practice reports this week, as the first spring football period of the Will Stein era is over, wrapping up Saturday with the Spring Game. Mother Nature cut the intrasquad scrimmage short, but it was still a fun morning at Kroger Field, the offense (Blue) beating the defense (white) 23-18.

The day started with a commitment from four-star safety Tristan Hughes, who shared the news from Kroger Field, standing next to an “It’s Stein Time in the Bluegrass” banner. Hughes is the 10th member of Kentucky’s 2027 class, which ranks No. 18 nationally. He won’t be the last, Stein and his staff continuing to turn heads on the trail. Justin Rowland has feedback from several of Saturday’s visitors over at KSR+.

As for the play on the field, Kenny Minchey led several scoring drives despite being shorthanded. Fifteen Wildcats sat out the scrimmage, but there were still plenty of highlights, including wide receiver Shane Carr’s touchdown pass to Kenny Darby and a sweet throw from Minchey to Willie Rodriguez to set up a field goal. The game wasn’t televised, but you can still catch the highlights on the KSR YouTube Channel, along with Adam Luckett and Jeff Drummond’s takes from the game.

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A tough weekend for Kentucky Baseball and Softball

After losing four straight SEC series, Kentucky Baseball desperately needed to get right this weekend at home. It looked like things were off to a good start on Friday when the Cats beat Vanderbilt in game one with a walk-off home run by Braxton Van Cleave. Unfortunately, the Vandy Boys won game two 8-7 and the rubber match on Sunday 13-6, dropping Kentucky’s record to 26-12 overall and 8-10.

Tomorrow, Nick Mingione’s squad can get back on track at Louisville. The Cats beat the Cards 4-2 earlier this month at Kentucky Proud Park. Later this week, they hit the road to play South Carolina in Columbia.

Things weren’t much better for the Kentucky Softball team, which got swept at No. 2 Alabama. That makes it six out of seven series that Rachel Lawson’s squad has been swept in SEC play. The Cats are now just 25-25 overall (1-19 SEC). On Wednesday, they’ll travel to Louisville before finishing the regular season vs. Texas at John Cropp Stadium this weekend. Kentucky hosts the SEC Baseball Tournament starting on May 5.

NBA Playoffs are underway

The first weekend of the NBA Playoffs is in the bag, with several former Kentucky Wildcats helping their teams to big wins. Jamal Murray had 30 points in Denver’s win over Minnesota on Saturday, while Karl-Anthony Towns went for 25 points in New York’s win over Atlanta. Jon Snow, aka Kit Harrington, was at Madison Square Garden for that one, meeting up with Karl after the game.

KAT 🤝 King of the North



Towns was so hyped meeting Kit Harington postgame at the Garden 🐺 pic.twitter.com/u50yc2Equn — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) April 19, 2026

Last night, the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Phoenix Suns 119-84, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring a game-high 25 points. Devin Booker had 23. In the nightcap, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-98. Victor Wembanyama had 35 points for the Spurs, with De’Aaron Fox chipping in 17 points and eight assists. The real star was the San Antonio crowd, which embraced the color rush theme:

Whoever came up with the color rush in San Antonio deserves a large raise. This is outstanding. Also, for those not wearing shirts in other buildings, what are we doing? Too cool for this?



Spurs and their fans were more than ready for the first playoff game in 7 years. A++. pic.twitter.com/O75bOT3Hu6 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 20, 2026

Here is Monday’s schedule: