KSR Today: Prepare for Drama on Masters Sunday

It’s a tradition unlike any other. This year, The Masters isn’t the only place you’ll find high-stakes drama around Big Blue Nation.

Rory McIlroy turned the largest 36-hole lead in the history of The Masters into a tie atop the leaderboard, thanks to a +1 third round. Cameron Young, who won in his last start at The Players, will be in the final grouping with Rory at -11, starting at 2:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

Sam Burns is nipping at their heels at 10-under-par. Shane Lowry is sitting at -9, while last year’s runner-up, Justin Rose, is only three shots back, well within striking range to get his first career green jacket after two playoff losses at Augusta National.

If you think that’s crazy, wait till you see what’s happening with Kentucky basketball’s roster-build.

Tyran Stokes is Visiting Kentucky

The recruitment of the top high school player in America has featured plenty of twists and turns. Big Blue Nation is ready to buckle up for another.

Fresh off an appearance in Saturday night’s Nike Hoop Summit on the west coast, Tyran Stokes is flying to Lexington for an unofficial visit to Kentucky. The Wildcats are in a head-to-head battle with Kansas, who’s been perceived to be the frontrunner for quite some time. Kentucky gets to take one last swing before the transfer portal reaches a fever pitch.

“It’s a different coaching staff since the last time I was on campus, so just being able to go out there and talk to them and see what their plan is for me,” he told NBA.com’s Krysten Peek. “Just going out there to see what they’re talking about.”

The meat and potatoes of the visit will not take place until Monday. After all, he was playing basketball until after Midnight Eastern on Saturday. The stage is set for an eventful 48 hours that will shape the future of Kentucky basketball.

[KSR Plus: The Latest on Tyran Stokes ahead of his Kentucky Visit]

Stokes at the Nike Hoop Summit

I couldn’t mention Stokes’ game without sharing how it all unfolded. The top-ranked Kentucky target scored 15 points on 6-11 shooting from the field and added a pair of steals and rebounds in what was a tightly contested game in Oregon. Foul trouble limited Stokes to 25 minutes in a game that ended with a 102-100 overtime victory for the USA.

Tyran Stokes was awesome in an all-time Nike Hoop Summit. Up next? A trip to Kentucky to decide if Lexington is home.



READ: https://t.co/Uyn6QMmmlqpic.twitter.com/IuA5Di0ZJu — KSR (@KSRonX) April 12, 2026

Kentucky Transfer Portal Targets Commit Elsewhere

A few names on the transfer portal big board were erased on Saturday. Former LSU point guard Dedan Thomas was one of the first players mentioned before the transfer portal opened for business. He pledged his allegiance to Houston. San Francisco wing Tyrone Riley IV was also in the mix early on, but he committed to Oregon before things got serious with Kentucky.

One new name we did learn: Eric Reibe. Mark Pope recruited the 7-foot-1 center out of high school before the Wildcats ultimately pushed all of their chips in with Malachi Moreno. Reibe ultimately spent a year at UConn and is now seeking greener pastures. Kentucky is in the mix, along with BYU and Indiana.

Collin Chandler Commits to BYU

Does this surprise you? It shouldn’t. It was a fun ride with Captain Clutch, but Collin Chandler shared on Saturday that he’s officially moving back to Utah to play for the school he initially committed to out of high school, BYU.

Calipari gets in the mix for a former Kentucky Wildcat

You never know what news the transfer portal is going to deliver. Collin Chandler had a drama-free stint in the transfer portal, and it looked like Jasper Johnson was trending in that direction. Nate Oats nearly got the Kentucky native to Alabama during the guard’s high school recruitment. It seemed like an open-and-shut case in the transfer portal.

NOT SO FAST, MY FRIEND!

John Calipari is expected to meet with Johnson in the coming days. That’s according to Larry Vaught, who goes way back with the Johnson family. Jasper has no shortage of suitors, and this one would certainly make Kentucky fans feel some type of way.

And just like that, there’s only one week left of Kentucky spring football practice. The Wildcats were at Kroger Field on Saturday for another high-energy performance.

Will Stein kept it consistent for his team. Like the week prior, the Wildcats had about 30 or so live reps in a scrimmage setting. They also included a two-minute drill and what he calls the Mamba Drill. The latter is essentially a series of one-on-ones, and the UK Sports Video folks were kind enough to show us what exactly that looks like.

Competition leads to progression. pic.twitter.com/tpP0gKxRAb — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 12, 2026

This may be what’s on the table when the team meets for next Saturday’s Blue-White Game. Make sure you secure your spot at Kroger Field while you’re checking out everything the Kentucky head coach had to say after Saturday’s scrimmage. We also heard from Willie Rodriguez and Terhyon Nichols. Give it a look.

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Kentucky Goes for Series Win at Auburn

The opening game of the Bat Cats’ series at Auburn couldn’t have gone worse, with three errors and a pair of wild pitches digging Kentucky into an early hole in the first inning of a 12-5 loss. Kentucky got right on Saturday night with a 5-4 victory over the tenth-ranked team in the country. Tyler Bell, Ethan Hindle, and Ryan Schwartz each blasted solo home runs to set up a decisive game three on Sunday. The first pitch is at 3 p.m. ET and can be seen on the SEC Network.

Drama at Keeneland

It was a Chamber of Commerce day in Central Kentucky as patrons flooded the grounds at Keeneland. Even casual observers had to be shocked by what unfolded in two of the last three races.

The Lexington Stakes served as the final race with qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. Confessional could have given Brad Cox another potential Derby entry, but the favorite didn’t get to the winner’s circle. It was Trendsetter who crossed the line first at 32-1, paying $66.68 for a $2 win bet. Wowzers.

That wasn’t the race everyone was talking about. It actually happened on the turf one race prior in the Jenny Wiley. The top two horses in the field went right down to the wire. It looked like Expensive Queen got a nose across first on the inside, but Keeneland ruled it as a dead heat, much to the chagrin of many horse players.

A dead heat between EXPENSIVE QUEEN (IRE) and SEGESTA in the Jenny Wiley (G1)! pic.twitter.com/yL2O79PrY9 — Keeneland Racing (@keenelandracing) April 11, 2026

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