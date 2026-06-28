KSR Today: FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage, FIBA U17s and other leftovers

Well, we’ve officially hit it, folks. The dog days of summer are here — and we don’t even have the hot football recruiting period we’re used to, thanks to Will Stein taking care of business early and locking up the majority of his top targets by now. Four-star prospects Sean Fox and Tyler Fryman were the ones we’ve been waiting on, both joining the 2027 class going into the weekend to bring Kentucky’s total to 25 commitments for No. 22 nationally. There could be flip candidates down the road and news will inevitably pop up down the road the way it always does, but for now, that season is over.

No basketball or football, for now, outside of summer workouts, but at least we have the FIFA World Cup to keep us busy, right? We’ll get some high school basketball recruiting developments for Mark Pope, too, especially as Peach Jam approaches in mid-July, along with La Familia in The Basketball Tournament around the same time.

Until then, let’s take a look at the World Cup Round of 32, which begins on Sunday, before running through some other leftovers as we put a bow on the weekend. We’ll make the most of the quiet period, right?

Your complete 2026 FIFA World Cup Knockout Bracket

Sunday, June 28

South Africa vs. Canada – Los Angeles, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, June 29

Germany vs. Paraguay – Boston, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Netherlands vs. Morocco – Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET (FOX)

Brazil vs. Japan – Houston, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tuesday, June 30

France vs. Sweden – New Jersey, 5 p.m. ET (FOX)

Ivory Coast vs. Norway – Dallas, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Mexico vs. Ecuador – Mexico City, 9 p.m. ET (FOX)

Wednesday, July 1

England vs Congo DR – Atlanta, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina – San Francisco, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Belgium vs. Senegal – Seattle, 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, July 2

Portugal vs. Croatia – Toronto, 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Spain vs. Austria – Los Angeles, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Switzerland vs. Algeria – Vancouver, 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, July 3

Argentina vs. Cape Verde – Miami, 6 p.m. ET (FOX)

Colombia vs. Ghana – Kansas City, 9:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Australia vs. Egypt – Dallas, 2 p.m. ET (FOX)

And the full knockout bracket, starting with the Round of 32 and taking us all the way to the finals on July 19:

USA dominates FIBA U17 Group Phase — led by Kentucky targets

Everyone in the world is obsessing over the FIFA World Cup, but Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff are keeping a closer eye on the FIBA U17 World Cup, with many of the Wildcats’ top recruiting targets competing on the hardwood out in Türkiye.

The United States steamrolled France in the first Group Phase game, running away with a 115-84 victory. ’27 five-star guard target Beckham Black led all scorers with 23 points, followed by ’28 five-star AJ Williams with 14 points and eight boards, ’27 five-star CJ Rosser with 12 points and seven rebounds and ’27 four-star Jordan Page with 10 points and two assists.

That was on Saturday. Now, early Sunday morning, the U.S. just did it again, destroying Japan 128-66 to start the event 2-0. Seven hours ahead of EST here in America, Williams was the head-turner with 25 points and seven boards, followed by Black with 19 — all in the first half — and 10 assists, and Page with 11.

Cayden Daughtry, Erick Dampier Jr., Xavier Young and JJ Crawford are among Kentucky’s other targets participating in the event.

Kentucky has also been involved with Serbia’s Nikola Kusturica, who has led his home country to a 1-1 start in the event while averaging 18.0 points on 48/40/86 shooting splits to go with 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest. UCLA is trending in the future lottery selection’s circus of a recruitment, but since he’s been on our radar this long, we might as well follow along until it crosses the finish line.

KSR Explains the Greatest Tournament Run in Kentucky History

How did KSR’s resident superfan Steven Peake become a diehard with the bluest blood imaginable? It was the 1998 Kentucky team, led by first-year coach Tubby Smith, officially nicknamed the “Comeback Cats.”

Peake went back to his childhood home and found all of the old journals, VHS tapes, newspaper clippings and family video footage to tell the story of his eight-year-old self falling in love with the Wildcats. You get to see UK’s historic run, but told through a child’s eyes, which included prayers to God at halftime when the pressure got to be too much for his little heart.

It’s just awesome stuff you are sure to enjoy. Take a look:

Otega Oweh will wear a new number for OKC

We love TegaTron around here, Oweh taking his talents to the OKC Thunder with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He had his introductory press conference going into the weekend and GM Sam Presti sang his praises at the podium, making it clear that he was an obvious pick for his team when he was available.

“Just competitiveness, engine, physicality, force. To have that in somebody of that size — but a big part of it is mentality,” Presti said of Oweh. “Then you have to peel back the layers. Well, where does that come from? Obviously, you get into his family background and the history of competitiveness and athletic accomplishments, and that becomes really interesting.”

The sad news? He’s dropping his famous No. 00 jersey number to match his OO initials, instead rolling with No. 13.

It’s a good look — James Harden and Paul George both wore it well in OKC — but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss that Kentucky uniform that may end up hanging in the rafters of Rupp Arena one day.

That’s all for this morning, but plenty of content coming down the pike at KSR HQ throughout the day. Stick around with us and go Cats.