KSR Today: The First Four tips off on St. Patrick's Day

Good morning, friends, or rather, top of the morning to you! Oh yes, I am going there on this St. Patrick’s Day. Are you wearing green? You’d better go put some on if you’re not. I don’t think people pinch other people in the year 2026, but it’s best not to give them an opportunity.

It’s a busy St. Patrick’s Day around these parts, with lots to do before we indulge in some green beer and shepherd’s pie (you can have my corned beef and cabbage). The NCAA Tournament tips off tonight with the first two of the First Four. Kentucky doesn’t leave for St. Louis until tomorrow, but we’ve got plenty to get you ready for Friday’s clash vs. Santa Clara.

First Four tips off…with Dickie V and Charles Barkley!

It’s time to find truTV on your channel lineup because the First Four is here! The first two play-in games are tonight, starting with No. 16 UMBC vs. No. 16 Howard at 6:40 p.m. ET, followed by No. 11 Texas vs. No. 11 NC State. In the first matchup, UMBC should ring a bell. In 2018, the Golden Retrievers became the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed, Virginia, in the history of the tournament.

Texas and NC State are much more familiar, of course. I’m actually picking Sean Miller’s Longhorns to make some noise and upset BYU in the first round, so I’ll be watching with some vested interest. Plus, Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley are on the call, only their second college hoops broadcast together after calling the Kentucky vs. Indiana game earlier this season. I was a little too invested in that one to truly enjoy it, so bring on Charles and Dickie V tonight, baby. And go Longhorns. It just means more.

Here is the schedule:

Matchup Time (ET) TV Announcers No. 16 UMBC (-1.5) vs. No. 16 Howard 6:40 p.m. truTV Jordan Kent, Jim Spanarkel, Jenny Dell No. 11 Texas vs. No. 11 NC State 9:15 p.m. truTV Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley, Dick Vitale, Jenny Dell

Even though the First Four starts today, you’ve still got a few days to finalize your brackets. Nick Roush shared some tips last night. We’re also previewing each region. On Monday, we broke down the South and Midwest Regions. The West and East are coming today.

Yesterday, we also held our annual NCAA Tournament Predictions show. Not surprisingly, some of our picks are way off the rails.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Kentucky’s prep for the NCAA Tournament continues

Kentucky doesn’t start its NCAA Tournament run until Friday, but preparations continue at the Joe Craft Center. Mark Pope sat down with Tom Leach last night on his radio show to talk about it all. Some quick highlights if you missed it:

First look at Santa Clara: It was the first time we’d heard from Mark Pope since the bracket came out. He has history vs. Santa Clara, playing the Broncos several times at BYU. In scouting this year’s team, Pope complimented Santa Clara’s length, shooting, and ability to force turnovers. The Broncos are 22nd in the country in defensive turnover rate (20.1%).

“They’ll press all game long — a man-to-man, five-press. Sometimes they take away a point guard, but that’s not really where they get most of their steals. They’re a really heavy gap team. … They’re aggressive, and they’re really handsy.”

He also said Herb Sendek has a few NBA-caliber players on his team. One is freshman forward Allen Graves, whom Drew Franklin will tell you more about later this morning. One NBA scout told Jacob Polacheck that Graves could be a late first or early second-round pick this year. If he decides to wait to go pro, he could be one of the top transfer portal prospects in the country.

Why UK kept its Selection Show private: Pope broke with tradition when he elected not to invite the media to the team’s watch party on Sunday night. When Leach asked, he said that it was because he wanted the group to have a night to themselves, which led to some “very personal, private conversations” that he hopes “set the tone for us to give ourselves the best possible chance to make a magical run here.”

CBS Sports crews have been following the Cats all season for a documentary coming out on Final Four Saturday, in addition to the NCAA March Madness Confidential series, so there’s a good chance we’ll get a look at that watch party when all is said and done. Still, it’s good to hear the Cats are in a good frame of mind before the Big Dance.

Unlikely Jayden Quaintance will play this weekend: There was some hope Jayden Quaintance could return to action for Kentucky’s postseason. Mark Pope said that when it comes to the first weekend, that will likely not be the case. In other injury news, Pope said Kam Williams (foot) is good to go after making it through three games at the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky’s open practice is set for Thursday: Coming to St. Louis? If you’re in town by lunchtime on Thursday, you can watch the Cats practice. UK’s open practice at the Enterprise Center will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CT. Practices are free, and everyone is invited to attend. We’ll be there to bring you all the highlights.

Learn about the Moreno Brothers

Malachi Moreno has been one of the bright spots of this Kentucky team — and is a huge piece of the future. A few weeks ago, I interviewed Malachi, his older brother Michael, and their mother, Sarah, about Malachi’s freshman season, his journey from Georgetown to Lexington, and what’s next. None of it would be possible without the sacrifices of Michael, who set aside his own basketball dreams to help Malachi push his.

Set aside some time to read their story before the Madness begins. You can also watch it on the KSR YouTube Channel, thanks to the talents of Steven Peake. If you didn’t love Malachi before, you certainly will not.

[‘There’s No Me Without Him’: The Brother Behind Malachi Moreno’s Rise at Kentucky]

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Christian Collins postpones decision to Wednesday

Five-star forward Christian Collins was set to announce his college decision today, but last night, he told Paul Biancardi he needed an extra day to think about it. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound prospect from Playa del Ray, California, will now announce at 12 p.m. PT, 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. He is down to Kentucky, Louisville, and USC.

Kentucky was the favorite for Collins in the fall before negotiations were held up. Since then, USC has surged as the favorite, earning multiple predictions on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. We’ll find out for sure tomorrow.

Kentucky Baseball game vs. Marshall postponed

Kentucky Baseball was supposed to host Marshall (11-8, 3-0) today for a midweek game, but that has been postponed indefinitely because it’s entirely too cold outside. Mother Nature decided to have one last laugh, so the game vs. the Thundering Herd is off, for now.

Instead, the Bat Cats will head to Ole Miss a day early for this weekend’s series vs. the Rebels (16-5, 1-2), which starts Thursday. Kentucky is 18-2, 3-0 in SEC play after sweeping Alabama at Kentucky Proud Park this past weekend. The bullpen looked great in the wins over the Crimson Tide. More challenges are coming, starting this week in Oxford.

Get 50% off KSR+

In the spirit of March Madness, spring football, and transfer portal season around the corner, take 50% off the Ultimate Fan Bundle for access to On3, Rivals, KSR+, and KSBoard. Join today here!

A live look at Dublin, Ireland

I’ll leave you with a live shot of Dublin, Ireland, as the St. Patrick’s Day parades get underway. Sláinte!