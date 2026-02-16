KSR Today: Gearing up for Georgia in Rupp and the week ahead

Good morning, Big Blue Nation. How are you? That chocolate in your teeth tells me that you snuck into the leftover Valentine’s Day candy for breakfast. Well played. I had a morning heart-shaped Reese’s cup with my coffee, too. Now, it’s time for the Monday routine of writing a bunch of words early in the morning, known as “KSR Today” here at headquarters.

Ready for a new one? We’re looking to what’s ahead and more, potentially with a short pause for another a.m. Reese’s cup. Let’s get started.

Kentucky returns home to host Georgia tomorrow

It has been 10 days since Kentucky Basketball debuted the denim uniforms in the rivalry win over Tennessee in Lexington. The Wildcats had a bye from midweek action last week, then traveled to Gainesville and came up short against the first-place Gators on Saturday. Tomorrow, Kentucky plays in Rupp Arena again, hosting Georgia in a 9 p.m. game on ESPN.

KentuckySportsRadio.com will have plenty on that matchup over the next 24+ hours. Until then, know that KenPom projects an 85-78 finish over the Bulldogs, losers of five of six games in the SEC. The Wildcats really need to handle business in what may be the easiest game on the remaining schedule, given the home-court advantage. A win is crucial to maintain good standing in the tight race for the SEC’s double bye.

Denzel Aberdeen and Mo Dioubate to preview the game

As part of the look ahead to Georgia, Denzel Aberdeen and Mo Diobuate will hold a press conference on UK’s campus today. The two SEC veterans will answer questions about the loss over the weekend and what’s next with the Dawgs on the home schedule. As always, KSR will have boots on the ground for those conversations and will use a recording device to bring them to you later this afternoon, so it will be as if you were there, too.

The Wildcats will likely fall from the Top 25

Kentucky’s time in the AP Poll may be short-lived. Last week, the Cats climbed back into the Top 25 for the first time since December 1, coming in at No. 25. However, a 0-1 record since the AP ranking will likely send Kentucky back into “others receiving votes” territory this week. Oh well. The team has still been very encouraging lately, and the women’s team will hold it down for the university in the women’s poll.

No. 18 Kentucky WBB beat No. 14 Ole Miss in HMC

Clara Strack is good at basketball. On Sunday, she led Kentucky Women’s Basketball past 14th-ranked Ole Miss in Lexington, scoring 28 points with nine rebounds in the win. Strack is the first UK player with at least 28 points and nine rebounds against an AP Top 15 team since Rhyne Howard at No. 12 Mississippi State in 2021.

Strack was a big part of the 19-0 second-quarter run that created the separation the Wildcats needed to handle the Rebels. Turnovers helped create the difference, as Ole Miss turned the ball over 14 times on Sunday, leading to 22 Kentucky points. The turnover column was equal for the game, but Kentucky came up with nearly three times as many points off the miscues.

Asia Boone and Tonie Morgan joined Strack in double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Morgan added nine assists.

Kentucky heads to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Highlights from Kentucky-Ole Miss

Want more from Kentucky WBB’s win over the Rebs? Enjoy highlights from the victory, UK’s third over an AP Top 15 team this season. Go Cats.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Kentucky Baseball opens Kentucky Proud Park tomorrow

After a three-game sweep of UNC Greensboro in Greensboro, Kentucky Baseball will play its first home game of the season tomorrow. The Wildcats open Kentucky Proud Park against Morehead State, with a 4 p.m. start on Tuesday. Maybe I’ll see you out there before the late tip-off downtown.

Kentucky Wildcats at NBA All-Star Weekend

Admittedly, the format of the 2026 NBA All-Star game was confusing, and the weekend itself had the appeal of a Wednesday afternoon at the NBA Summer League. Still, the games (there were multiple) were played, and Big Blue Nation was well represented all weekend long.

D FOX FOR THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/yfZhOEYDGo — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 15, 2026

De’Aaron Fox hit a buzzer-beater to win Game 2 between the Stars and Stripes. Fox was a late injury-replacement addition to the roster.

to win Game 2 between the Stars and Stripes. Fox was a late injury-replacement addition to the roster. Damian Lillard ripped the 3-Point Contest trophy from Devin Booker , who hit his first nine 3s in the competition. Booker had three shots to pass Lillard but struck out at the end of the final rack.

, who hit his first nine 3s in the competition. Booker had three shots to pass Lillard but struck out at the end of the final rack. Karl-Anthony Towns left L.A. with hardware. He won the NBA’s new event, the Shooting Stars challenge, playing with teammate Jalen Brunson and Knicks legend Allan Houston.

left L.A. with hardware. He won the NBA’s new event, the Shooting Stars challenge, playing with teammate Jalen Brunson and Knicks legend Allan Houston. In the young men’s game, Reed Sheppard starred for Carmelo Anthony’s team, hitting all three of his 3s in a Game 1 win. Melo gave Reed a shout-out for carrying the team.

starred for Carmelo Anthony’s team, hitting all three of his 3s in a Game 1 win. Melo gave Reed a shout-out for carrying the team. A fun moment for BBN: DeMarcus Cousins asked Tyrese Maxey about his all-time Kentucky starting five.

about his all-time Kentucky starting five. Unrelated to Kentucky: the dunk contest was terrible.

KSR is a President’s Day replay at 10 a.m.

It’s a holiday in the iHeart studios and in America, so today’s show will be a replay episode before KSR goes live again tomorrow morning.