KSR Today: Gearing up for the Vanderbilt rematch

Round one sucked, one of the ugliest games in a season of far too many ugly games. It was a result that made the fanbase turn away from our beloved Nashville — well, at least until the next time — after suffering far too much heartache, Kentucky’s last three appearances in the Music City leading to three losses by a combined 89 points. The most recent was a 25-point beatdown handed out by Mark Byington and the Commodores in January — a month ago today, actually.

Vanderbilt will make the return trip to Lexington on Saturday with revenge on the Wildcats’ minds. Both teams are 4-3 since the last meeting with the road team ranked No. 25 nationally in this matchup. Odds aren’t out quite yet, but the computers expect UK to host as a slight underdog, KenPom projecting a 78-77 loss while giving Mark Pope’s team a 47 percent chance to win. Bart Torvik agrees, picking a 79-77 win for the ‘Dores and giving the Cats a 42 percent shot to protect the home floor at Rupp Arena.

KSR gets you ready for that crucial matchup, along with everything else going on in the world of UK Athletics that you need to know.

BLUUUUUUEEE! WHIIIIIIITTEEEE!

First things first, make sure you read this part if nothing else this morning: WEAR THE RIGHT COLOR IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE GAME TOMORROW!

Kentucky has announced a BLUE and WHITE game for Saturday, splitting the arena in half with sections 11-14, 31-44, 211-213 and 232-244 all wearing blue and sections 15-30 and 214-231 all wearing white.

This can look pretty freaking awesome with real participation, so spread the word online, but especially to those not scrolling through social media and constantly refreshing. UK Athletics gave fans a 48-hour heads-up, so there should be a strong response, but make sure you do your part by wearing BLUE or WHITE.

Mark Pope previews Vanderbilt

We know how the fans are preparing for the Commodores, but how about the Wildcats? It’s a big-time rematch opportunity with postseason stakes on the line — win and a single bye in the SEC Tournament becomes likely with the double not completely ruled out, should they win out and some other luck works in their favor.

Pope discussed what’s ahead in an afternoon chat with the media on Thursday.

“Vandy is a terrific team,” he said. “Their point guard is electric. Duke Miles is back. He was really good (on Wednesday). But they play with a gritty physicality that’s really impressive. I think that frontline is really special. They’re undersized, but they’re really physical. (AK) Okereke is a good player, man. He’s got unbelievable feet. He kind of takes the toughest defensive matchup every single game. He’s making shots. He’s a pretty good ISO decision maker. He’ll back you down, get to the free throw line. I think he has a huge impact on the team. They’re a good team.”

Vanderbilt prepares for three-game road trip

Life for the Commodores won’t be a cakewalk to wrap up the regular season, starting with this trip to Lexington and followed by back-to-back games at Ole Miss and Tennessee. As you can imagine, Byington and his team can’t look ahead to anything — not the three-game road trip overall or any individual matchup beyond Kentucky on Saturday.

“It’s going to be pretty, pretty difficult. You see how all these SEC games are, they are hard to win. They’re tough and even harder on the road,” Byington said this week when asked about the upcoming schedule. “So we’re not talking about three road games, we’re talking about one. We’re trying to recover, we’re trying to get right to go play Kentucky at their place. It’s a great arena and it’s a hard place to play. That’s the first one and that’s what we’ll focus on.”

UKWBB earns gritty win at Auburn

A homecourt advantage to begin the NCAA Tournament remains on the table for Kenny Brooks and the UK women’s basketball team, thanks to a tough victory on the Plains on Thursday.

The Wildcats earned a 63-56 win to move to 21-8 overall and 8-7 in league play, thanks to Amelia Hassett leading the way with a team-high 15 points and six rebounds, followed by Clara Strack with 12 points and five boards and Teonni Key and Tonie Morgan with 11 points apiece. As a team, UK shot 46.2 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from three and 66.7 percent at the line. The Tigers converted on just 38.6 percent of their attempts overall and 18.2 percent from deep — staying alive with an 83.3 percent hit rate at the line.

Up next? The regular season finale with Senior Day scheduled against South Carolina at home on Sunday. That matchup speaks for itself with the Gamecocks sitting at 27-2 overall and 13-1 in the SEC, winning nine straight. You can watch that one at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network+ — or go support the girls in person at HMC.

SEC Tournament begins for WBB next week. Hard to believe, right?

Bat Cats host Johnnies at KPP

How about another Kentucky vs. St. John’s crossover — this one just won’t include Rick Pitino (unless he’s really passionate about late-February college baseball).

The Bat Cats and the Johnnies are set to face off at Kentucky Proud Park this afternoon to begin a three-game weekend series in Lexington, first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network+. From there, a 1 p.m. ET start on Saturday and another 1 p.m. ET start on Sunday with those also being streamed on SECN+.

UK dropped game three against Evansville last weekend, but responded with a 13-9 win over Western Kentucky on Wednesday to move to 6-2 on the year. The Cats sit at No. 22 nationally going into the St. John’s series.

We’ll see you at KPP this afternoon, folks.

Let’s have a weekend. Beat the Commodores. Beat the Gamecocks. Beat the Johnnies. Wear Blue or White.