KSR Today: Getting ready for Fourth of July Weekend

It’s so close I can already smell it, folks. Smokers are getting fired up across the Bluegrass State ahead of the Fourth of July weekend with brisket, ribs, pork butt and chicken all being seasoned to perfection before getting cooked low and slow ahead of the Saturday holiday. If not, burgers, hot dogs and brats do the trick on the grill just minutes before demolition. There are no rules as long as meat is on the menu and you’re by a pool, lake, river, pond or ocean, blaring good music with something cold in your hand.

We’ll be taking it somewhat easy here at KSR HQ tomorrow — plenty of content, but don’t expect an avalanche. Today, though, it’s business as usual before the fireworks and Toby Keith take over.

Let’s start with some basketball leftovers, shall we?

Milan Momcilovic and Trent Noah talk ball

Week three of summer practice is in the books at the Joe Craft Center out of eight. How are things going? What if I told you Trent Noah is the best player in the gym up to this point? That’s at least what Milan Momcilovic had to say on Thursday.

“I think he’s been the best player so far,” he said of Noah. “Coach (Pope) showed a slide of points per possession, and he’s number one by a long shot.”

Noah talked about that hype and what is working for him this summer, along with his golf game, expectations entering year three and his own head-turners in workouts. As for Momcilovic, he opened up about his transfer decision from Iowa State and all of the attention in the portal before landing at Kentucky. What sold him on the Wildcats? Does he feel he was the missing piece in the program’s championship push?

KSR got an hour’s worth of interviews with the pair of sharpshooters on Thursday. Take a look:

Mark Pope is recruiting in Istanbul

After the Wildcats broke for the week on Thursday, Pope immediately jumped on the plane and flew out of the country to recruit — and he brought a special guest with him.

He hinted at the news earlier in the week on Jon Rothstein’s podcast, sharing that he’d be taking Lee Anne on a recruiting trip to Istanbul. Now, KSR can confirm that the third-year Kentucky coach flew over to attend the 2026 FIBA U17 World Cup in Türkiye, headlined by USA Basketball targets such as ’27s CJ Rosser, Beckham Black, Cayden Daughtry and Jordan Page, ’28s AJ Williams, Erick Dampier Jr., Xavier Young and ’29 JJ Crawford.

Serbian star Nikola Kusturica has also been a name to watch for Kentucky, despite trending toward UCLA. Will Pope make one final push on that one? We’ll see if he’s in attendance for his games over the weekend.

Scoop Lemond staff bomb?

Will it be Jamal Crawford? An international hire? Scoop Lemond shared an update on Thursday’s edition of KSR that Pope’s final assistant-coaching vacancy may be filled by an internal promotion.

Ryan said UK Director of Basketball Operations Nick Robinson was someone to watch for the position after following Pope from BYU in 2024. Pope previously said the longtime staffer — he’s been by his side in Provo since 2019 — was a part of his four-man front office. Could an assistant coach title be next?

“Nick Robinson more than likely will get promoted to that coaching spot,” Lemond said on the show.

We’ve been dropping scoop on this development over on KSBoard. Make sure you subscribe to get all of the latest news on your Cats.

A MASSIVE WBB commit (literally)

It wasn’t all about the men’s basketball program on Thursday. The women got some massive news, too — literally!

Kenny Brooks picked up a commitment from Jayden McClain, a 6-foot-6 star from Northern Kentucky, during an unofficial visit to Lexington. The top-15 recruit was an All-State Honorable Mention performer for Ryle last season after averaging 12.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.7 blocks per game. In the 9th Region Tournament Semifinals, she tallied 21 points and 12 rebounds in an overtime loss.

Recently wrapping up her freshman year of high school as a member of the 2029 recruiting class, the newest Cat is rated as the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. McClain picked Kentucky over offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Ohio State, SMU and Florida State, among others. But after eight unofficial visits — yes, that’s a real number — she knew she wasn’t going anywhere.

Home is home, and the Cats kept a good one right where she belongs.

Billy Donovan returns to the NBA… for now

Those horse farm rumors will have to wait at least another offseason — if they ever come back. Ah, who are we kidding? There will be Billy Donovan chatter until we’re all six feet under, but he’s at least gone unclaimed in the college ranks this cycle.

There was an assumption the former Bulls coach was going to be the man for the job at North Carolina following Hubert Davis‘ departure. He wasn’t willing to wait until Chicago’s season wrapped up, so the Tar Heels moved forward with former Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone.

When Dusty May abruptly left Michigan, fans and media alike connected those dots almost immediately. I mean, why wouldn’t the Wolverines take a readily available championship coach to replace another? That fell through once they promoted Mike Boynton Jr. from within to keep a top-10 preseason roster together. Highly unlikely that’ll be the long-term play for the program, but we know with certainty Donovan won’t be in Ann Arbor this season, at least.

Now, the legendary coach is punting on this cycle to accept another role in the NBA. He won’t be leading his own program. Instead, he’ll be the lead assistant for Mitch Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs, working with the title contender and future face of the league, Victor Wembanyama. Not a bad place to hang out for a year before making his next move, whether that’s in college or the pros.

That’s all for this one, BBN. Enjoy yourselves this weekend — but not too much.