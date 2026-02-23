KSR Today: Getting ready for South Carolina as the season winds down

Hello there, KSR readers. Here we go again, another Monday morning rundown taking us into a new week. This week, Big Blue Nation hopes the basketball team gets back on track with only four games to go. The Wildcats need to climb out of the Wednesday group at the SEC Tournament and find some momentum heading into March Madness, which isn’t so far away.

Also, there’s more baseball on the schedule, but no Monday press conference. Here, let me tell you about it.

Road trip to South Carolina ahead

After losing a heartbreaker at Auburn over the weekend, Kentucky Basketball heads back on the road this week to play South Carolina. The Wildcats desperately need a win in their second-to-last away game of the year, considered the easiest of the four remaining matchups due to South Carolina’s last-place standing in the SEC. KenPom predicts a 77-71 win.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. tomorrow night on the SEC Network.

The Gamecocks are heating up

Losers of seven straight games before the weekend, the Gamecocks broke out of a funk with a win over Mississippi State on Saturday. South Carolina hit 12 of 24 three-pointers in a 97-89 home win, led by four starters combining for 75 points. The Gamecocks also shot 85% from the free throw line (23 of 27).

With travel on Monday’s schedule, Mark Pope‘s call-in radio show will air Wednesday night, when Kentucky returns from South Carolina. Pope’s comments after the game in Auburn will have to hold you over until then. Watch Pope’s postgame press conference on YouTube.

We won’t hear from any players today, either. The locker room did not schedule a pre-South Carolina press conference for Monday before the flight out.

Kentucky WBB came up short at No. 5 Vanderbilt

No. 16 Kentucky Women’s Basketball got off to a great start in Nashville on Sunday, going up 18-8 on fifth-ranked Vanderbilt in Memorial Gym. However, Vanderbilt would flip the script in the second half, taking the lead in the third quarter before holding on for a tight 81-79 win.

Kentucky Baseball is back home tomorrow

Kentucky Proud Park will open its gates to Kentucky Baseball fans tomorrow for the second home game of the year. The Wildcats (5-2) host Western Kentucky (5-3) in a 4 p.m. showdown in Lexington, seen on SEC Network+ if you can’t make it to the stadium.

Kentucky is 0-1 at home this season after dropping Opening Day to Morehead State, so it’s crucial to get a win against another in-state opponent.

College basketball on TV tonight

Need more basketball in your life? Tonight, two top-25 matchups make up Monday’s ESPN doubleheader, beginning with the Cards in Chapel Hill. Darryn Peterson Watch takes over in the night game.

(21) Louisville @ (16) North Carolina – 7 p.m. (ESPN)

(2) Houston @ (8) Kansas – 9 p.m. (ESPN)

District tournaments are underway around the state

The Road to Rupp has begun. Last night, four KHSAA district tournament games were played around the state, followed by another full schedule tonight. It’s all building toward the Sweet Sixteen next month, which begins on Wednesday, March 18, at Rupp Arena.

The Girls’ Sweet Sixteen begins a week earlier on Wednesday, March 11. Their postseason play is underway around Kentucky, too.

