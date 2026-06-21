KSR Today: Happy Father's Day, BBN!

It is a great day to celebrate Dad. Happy Farter’s Day! Sorry, I can’t help myself. My house is filled with young boys who can’t get enough of that joke. On this Father’s Day, I’m going to continue to play the hits.

For many people who are currently reading this, you have your Dad to thank. Hell, KSR needs to thank your Dad. In a comprehensive study*, analytics say that Dads are 85% responsible for creating insane Kentucky fans.

Despite what we’d like to believe, becoming a member of BBN is not an innate trait. We must be taught to love the Wildcats. For some generations, like the one that grew up in the middle of the Calipari era while Mark Stoops ascended the SEC, it’s easier than others. In many instances, pain is more prevalent. That’s how you know Dads and Grandads rock. The 11 Personnel crew was introduced to Kentucky football by watching Bill Curry get blown out by Florida and Auburn, yet here we are, talking about the Cats every day of our lives. That would not be the case if we did not have diligent family patriarchs who instilled a strong sense of belief in Blue.

Father’s Day is a great time to remember that even though our Dads and Grandads aren’t perfect, they’re well-intentioned, or as Stoops would like to say, “They mean well.” We may fall short from time to time, or not always have the time to give, but Dads give us unforgettable life lessons daily. For those who taught us how to love the Kentucky Wildcats, you’re the real MVPs.

* What? You think we did an actual study? Of course not.

The last time Will Stein hosted a blockbuster official visit weekend, the Wildcats secured three commitments on Sunday. That probably won’t happen this go-around. After all, Tyler Fryman was the only player who made the trip this weekend who has not pledged his allegiance to Kentucky. Could that change today? The Wildcats have momentum for the Top-200 pass-catcher who is currently a UofL baseball commit.

Will Stein Rocks No. 22

The Kentucky football official visit photoshoots are loaded with retro logos and gear. Stein isn’t letting the recruits have all the fun. He picked up a piece or two for the occasion, and this weekend, he got his hands on a Jared Lorenzen jersey. Dudes rock.

The two GOATS and QB1



Also me in the back. #PowerK #BBN pic.twitter.com/IARWNzM91n — Power K (PK) (@UK_Power_K) June 20, 2026

We just learned Nikola Kusturica‘s name a week ago. Kentucky quickly ascended to the top of his list of suitors, but things have gone quiet since, while others have seemingly gained momentum. So what’s the deal? It sounds like we have a game of push and pull between agents, the player’s family, and coaches. It’s hard to read between the lines, so I’ll let Jack Pilgrim lay it all out in his latest intel piece on KSR+.

Take advantage of our KSR+ SUMMER SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest intel on Kentucky’s summer workouts and football and basketball recruiting — plus a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.

Scottie Scheffler Seeks Father’s Day Grand Slam

We’ve only seen six men win a grand slam in golf. In 2025, Rory McIlroy ended the long wait with a victory at Augusta National. We could get another grand slam celebration on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler is turning 30th on Father’s Day and he’s second on the U.S. Open leaderboard, the only major championship that has eluded him so far. Shinnecock is unforgiving, but there appears to be one exception. Wyndham Clark enters the final round with a six-shot lead. This is not a course built for players to overcome such large gaps. Can Clark win his second U.S. Open in four years, or will we see a monumental meltdown on Father’s Day? Coverage on NBC begins at Noon.

-7 Wyndham Clark

-1 Scottie Scheffler

-1 Sahith Theegala

-1 Tom Kim

-1 Sam Stevens

E Emiliano Grillo

E Sam Burns

E Xander Schauffele

E Keith Mitchell

+1 Tommy Fleetwood

+1 Collin Morikawa

+1 Matt Fitzpatrick

World Cup Schedule

Vozinha’s masterpiece in the goal became the first signature moment of the World Cup. Today, he returns to action with Cape Verde. Was that performance vs. Spain a fluke, or can they actually get a result and potentially advance to the knockout stage? That question will be answered this evening in Miami, as Spain tries to kick off that rust by kicking off the action this afternoon.

Noon | Spain vs. Saudi Arabia | Atlanta | FOX

3:00 ET | Belgium vs. Iran | Los Angeles | FS1

6:00 ET | Uruguay vs. Cape Verde | Miami | FS1

9:00 ET | New Zealand vs. Egypt | Vancouver | FS1

House of the Dragon Returns

Remember Game of Thrones? That was pretty cool. It ended with a whimper, which is why the lucrative franchise is rolling out prequels, rather than sequels.

House of the Dragon had plenty of initial fanfare, but the lengthy development time for the CGI dragons has allowed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to surpass it. I admittedly forgot that a third season was returning until earlier this week. After essentially two months of table-setting, it looks like we’re finally going to get the full force of the infamous Dance of the Dragons.

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