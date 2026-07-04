KSR Today: Happy Fourth of July!

Happy 250th birthday, America! What a pleasure it is to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave, today more than ever. The Declaration of Independence was adopted 250 years ago today, confirming the colonies’ separation from Great Britain to ultimately become the United States of freaking America. That’s when the bald eagles started flying, fireworks started shooting, cold beers started pouring and freedom started ringing — I’m pretty sure that’s what I read in my middle school textbooks, at least.

I’m not sure if it’s the United States’ record success in the World Cup or the big round-of-16 battle coming up on Monday, but we’re feeling as patriotic as ever over here at KSR HQ on the big 2-5-0.

If you’re not in the mood quite yet, watch this video of Tom Brady sharing his top sports moments in American history. Love him or hate him as a player and analyst, he nails it as a competitor: “The agony of defeat, the joy of winning, and the privilege to compete — there is nothing like sports, and nobody does it better than us.”

That’s elite content right there.

We hope your holiday is spent with friends and family, maybe at a pool or lake, eating good food — we’re smoking ribs and brisket at the Pilgrim household — and drinking good drinks with music playing and the stars and stripes proudly soaring, because it’s a great day to live in the USA.

That’s the focus, but don’t worry, we’ll be here for you, too. The content is always coming here with your KSR family with no days off, always in the most ridiculous manner possible. Take a friendly scroll through the site every now and then, maybe during trips to the fridge or while you let your burgers settle before cutting into that red, white and blue birthday cake.

Can Joey Chestnut do it again?

Speaking of GOATs, the most dominant competitive eater of all time is looking to defend his crown once again, as Joey Chestnut will be throwing down glizzies at the 2026 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Taking place at Coney Island in New York City, festivities start at 10:45 a.m. ET with the women’s competition on the ESPN App, followed by the men’s competition at noon ET on ESPN2. There will be a simulcast on ABC at 12:30 p.m. ET, as well.

Chestnut’s world record is 76 dogs and buns, set in 2021, pushing for his 18th title. Miki Sudo is the queen on the women’s side, looking to top her own world record of 51 dogs and buns, set in 2021. She could win her fifth straight and 12th total.

We will be tuned in, folks.

NBA Summer League action is underway

Hot dog eating is quite the American athletic competition, obviously, but we’ve got other fun stuff going on, too. How about the return of summer hoops? You’ll be able to see several former Wildcats in action TODAY as the NBA Summer League ramps up.

There is the California Classic going on in San Francisco from July 3-6, then the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 4-7. Those events will feature Adou Thiero of the Los Angeles Lakers and BJ Boston of the Milwaukee Bucks in the former and Otega Oweh of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Jacob Toppin of the Atlanta Hawks in the latter.

Thiero went for nine points (3-10 FG), four rebounds, two assists and two steals last night. Elsewhere, Oweh will make his debut at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video and ESPNU against the Memphis Grizzlies while Boston will play at the same time and streaming platform against the Warriors. From there, Toppin will take the floor at 5 p.m. ET on Prime and ESPNU against the Jazz.

It’ll be a longer list when the Las Vegas Summer League starts next week, running from July 9-19 with all 30 teams in attendance. 14 total Cats will be taking the floor. Nothing like basketball in July.

Who is Mark Pope watching in Istanbul?

We’re getting into the meat and potatoes of the FIBA U17 World Cup in Türkiye, with the United States taking on Australia in the event semifinals today at 11 a.m. ET, live on YouTube. That matchup will feature Kentucky targets ’27s CJ Rosser, Beckham Black, Cayden Daughtry and Jordan Page, ’28s AJ Williams, Erick Dampier Jr., Xavier Young and ’29 JJ Crawford.

Mark Pope is in attendance recruiting for the Wildcats. You can watch that one below:

Serbia will also play Türkiye at 2 p.m. ET, featuring Nikola Kusturica, who has been on the Wildcats’ radar but is trending toward UCLA. At least a situation to monitor while Pope is out there in Istanbul.

The UK head coach is still wishing BBN a happy Fourth of July from afar as he looks to bring some talent back to Lexington.

Faith. Freedom. Family.

Happy 4th! God Bless the USA! 🇺🇸 — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) July 4, 2026

Speaking of Kusturica and Pope’s recruiting efforts, he shared an update on the status of Kentucky’s last remaining roster spot in an interview with Maggie Davis of BBN Tonight this week.

In short, it doesn’t sound like anything is imminent as we enter week four of summer workouts.

“Well, this is going to probably stretch out a little bit farther into the summer,” Pope said. “There’s always so many moving parts and recruiting now is so dynamic. It’s several steps. One, it’s earning a commitment. Two, then you’ve got to figure out a number that works and contract language and everything else. So, we’ll keep going.

“I like the group we have right now a lot. They’re a fun group to coach. If we get to a space where we can finalize all the pieces of another player, we will, but right now, I’m enjoying coaching these guys — and we’re also still really active recruiting.”

Find a good one, Coach.

Stay safe, everyone, and enjoy this amazing holiday. Go Cats.